So the squad looks something like this:
GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
CB: VVD, Konate, Matip, Gomez
FB: TAA, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay (Plus Gomez/Milner can deputize I guess)
MF: Fabinho,Thiago,Keita, Henderson, Ox, Jones, Milner
MF/FWD: Carvalho, Elliot
FWD: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Nunez
Honestly, this looks pretty well-rounded on all fronts from both depth and quality standpoint. Mid-field is the only spot where we can add a world-class player (hence our interest in Jude I guess).
Otherwise, I don't see us going for any other player unless Ox makes a move.