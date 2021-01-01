« previous next »
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34240 on: Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:32:03 pm
Rhys Williams off to Blackpool on loan.

Jurgen will meet with while he's there, try to sign him...
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34241 on: Yesterday at 04:36:07 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Jurgen will meet with while he's there, try to sign him...

😂😂

Update your list Peter.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34242 on: Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:00:05 pm
Just think he deserves more respect. He staying and that's that. He will see out his contract like Klopp wants him too and then leave more than likely.
Its a shame he got that injury ( against Roma I think) he was flying before that and has never been the same since. Although, with his injury record he was a massive risk anyway. I think if we could move him in we would do.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34243 on: Yesterday at 05:27:58 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 03:21:01 pm
It feels like one too many up top if we got him now. We have young players who need minutes, and Nunez, who needs to find his groove. Hopefully quickly, like Diaz, but we will be patient as needed.

Signing Anthony would feel like the path to the team starts to get a bit too congested, and it could be counterproductive at this stage, not to mention the money it would cost.

Never say never, but I dont see it this summer.

I don't know why we're linked with forwards because we won't be in for one. Diaz our hand was forced early in Jan but we knew Mane was off and we knew we had Mane and Salah still at AFCON at the time, or just coming back, and we were full on on 4 fronts, so although it left us one too many then up top we could carry it.

If Salah was off next year we'd be looking to replace him and it'd be one of them where if our target suddenly became available we'd have to jump but that's not necessary now. Mane was replaced in Jan and we've got Nunez and Carvalho in this window to replace the other two have left numbers wise in Div and Taki.

Midfield wise we've got enough numbers. If Bellingham suddenly became available then we might jump at it, but otherwise we won't be getting anyone. We won't have an attacking target like that though right now. It was Diaz to replace Mane and we got him in Jan. Then Nunez as a number 9.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34244 on: Yesterday at 05:29:33 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm
Its a shame he got that injury ( against Roma I think) he was flying before that and has never been the same since. Although, with his injury record he was a massive risk anyway. I think if we could move him in we would do.

It's another Sturridge/Lallana/Moreno where he'll just see out the last year without really being in Klopp's plans. We aren't going to push him out if he doesn't want to go. If he'd told Klopp he wanted a move he'd have gone with Minamino and Neco.
BigRedFeetBed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34245 on: Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
Reading the thread, it seems that there is quite a lot of support for Antony. He's a great player and yes, will be looking to try and cement his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. I believe I am right in saying that Salah wont be involved when we are likely to have a few (not many) of our lads away for the tournament. Having Mo fresh as a daisy will certainly help us in the league while other teams will be depleted..

I just like the idea of Antony being here, developing, training with our team and giving us the option to move Mo a little more centrally if this is the way it seems to be moving towards. Ok we would lose Antony to the WC but there would be no significant drop off in quality with Mo sliding back into that position until his return.

The other benefits to securing his services this summer are the obvious price hike after what could be a very big WC for him (the same can be said about Bellingham but with Antony you dont get the the additional fabled 'English tax'), getting another one over MU (if he is right for us) and having the benefit of not really having to rush him..we have seen with Darwin that not all of our signings will be like Diaz and smash it from day one, Robbo needed time, Salah needed time as will Darwin..he will be a hell of a player imo, but some people need longer to settle. Antony wont have that pressure but he will still want to compete with Mo which can only make them both hungry to be better.

Alternately, I would still like to see Elliot on the right too. I still maintain it will be a big year for him, Curtis and to a lesser extent Carvalho as he is new to the set up. Still an exciting time to be a red though!
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34246 on: Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34247 on: Yesterday at 07:08:07 pm
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
Reading the thread, it seems that there is quite a lot of support for Antony. He's a great player and yes, will be looking to try and cement his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. I believe I am right in saying that Salah wont be involved when we are likely to have a few (not many) of our lads away for the tournament. Having Mo fresh as a daisy will certainly help us in the league while other teams will be depleted..

I just like the idea of Antony being here, developing, training with our team and giving us the option to move Mo a little more centrally if this is the way it seems to be moving towards. Ok we would lose Antony to the WC but there would be no significant drop off in quality with Mo sliding back into that position until his return.

The other benefits to securing his services this summer are the obvious price hike after what could be a very big WC for him (the same can be said about Bellingham but with Antony you dont get the the additional fabled 'English tax'), getting another one over MU (if he is right for us) and having the benefit of not really having to rush him..we have seen with Darwin that not all of our signings will be like Diaz and smash it from day one, Robbo needed time, Salah needed time as will Darwin..he will be a hell of a player imo, but some people need longer to settle. Antony wont have that pressure but he will still want to compete with Mo which can only make them both hungry to be better.

Alternately, I would still like to see Elliot on the right too. I still maintain it will be a big year for him, Curtis and to a lesser extent Carvalho as he is new to the set up. Still an exciting time to be a red though!

Compared to Anthony wed benefit more from a midfielder like Mattheus Nunez, Anthony would be a replacement option for salah long term but since hes got 3 years on his deal I dont see the same urgency, prefer to develop Gordon 
wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34248 on: Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm
Can't get my head around talk of us signing another forward/attacking player.

Mo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Bobby is a fantastic set of first choice options.

For the, hopefully, few games that Mo is rested for then we've got ample cover/options in Diaz (who has been the best on the right out of those who've played there imo) Jota, Ox, Carvalho, Elliott and Gordon. Gordon being a starter in a CC semi-final away last season.

If we do anything more this window I'd be stunned if it's attack.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34249 on: Yesterday at 07:45:22 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm
Can't get my head around talk of us signing another forward/attacking player.

Mo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Bobby is a fantastic set of first choice options.

For the, hopefully, few games that Mo is rested for then we've got ample cover/options in Diaz (who has been the best on the right out of those who've played there imo) Jota, Ox, Carvalho, Elliott and Gordon. Gordon being a starter in a CC semi-final away last season.

If we do anything more this window I'd be stunned if it's attack.
I agree, although out of the attackers only Salah is a guarantee of 20+ goals. Hopefully the others will step up tho.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34250 on: Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?

Well, it means all the goals he scores count, so...
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34251 on: Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:45:22 pm
I agree, although out of the attackers only Salah is a guarantee of 20+ goals. Hopefully the others will step up tho.

Jota isn't an absolute guarantee of +20 goals a season but that's he way he's trending. Was well on his way to 20+ goals in 2020/21 before he got injured. He got 21 goals last season.

I think we would expect a fully firing Nunez to get +20 gaols in all competitions too. Now Nunez still needs to prove that but he looks a genuine goalscorer.

There's only really questions about Firmino and Diaz's ability to get +20 goals on a regular basis. I think the other 3 are getting close or above 20 each in all comps if they are playing well.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34252 on: Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:11:57 pm
More Khan't than Khan, I suspect

I'm not sure how I feel about this.*

The pun that is, not the tenuous link to Antony.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34253 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm
Jota isn't an absolute guarantee of +20 goals a season but that's he way he's trending. Was well on his way to 20+ goals in 2020/21 before he got injured. He got 21 goals last season.

I think we would expect a fully firing Nunez to get +20 gaols in all competitions too. Now Nunez still needs to prove that but he looks a genuine goalscorer.

There's only really questions about Firmino and Diaz's ability to get +20 goals on a regular basis. I think the other 3 are getting close or above 20 each in all comps if they are playing well.
I meant league goals.we are going to need 3 of them 5 to get 20+ in order to win the league.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34254 on: Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm
I meant league goals.we are going to need 3 of them 5 to get 20+ in order to win the league.

No we are not.

None of our players scored 20 league goals in 19/20. Zero.

I'd be willing to bet that no club has ever had three 20 league goals players in a season.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34255 on: Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
No we are not.

None of our players scored 20 league goals in 19/20. Zero.

I'd be willing to bet that no club has ever had three 20 league goals players in a season.
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34256 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.

When we won the league our 3rd top goal scorer got  9 PL goals, I remember

Firmino only got 1 PL gl at home that year, I think
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34257 on: Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
When we won the league our 3rd top goal scorer got  9 PL goals, I remember

Firmino only got 1 PL gl at home that year, I think

Home to Chelsea after wed won it I think.
jlb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34258 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?

I think if Elliott had the pace to regularly burst past full backs, we'd be talking him up as Salah's long term replacement...
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34259 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.

We scored 94 PL goals last season with only 1 player getting over 20 (Salah).

We've lost 23 PL goals from last season in Mane, Minamino and Origi's.

I'd hope we can cover those 23 gaols (and potentially more) with the additions of Nunez and Carvalho. Also potentially a more available Firmino and Diaz being available for the whole season could mean more goals.

The key is being able to keep clean sheets and grind out 1-0 or 2-1 wins when you aren't playing well. We didn't do that with enough regularity at the start of last season. If there's any slight criticism is that defensively we weren't at those very high standards every week in the 1st half of the season. Brentford away, Brighton at home, Chelsea away -  just 3 examples were poor defensive lapses cost us points.

If we can replicate our PL scoring of last season and replicate our defensive displays of post Xmas for the entire campaign then we'll be well set to exceed our points total from last season.

SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34260 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?

that question made me immediately think of Beckham - no pace at all but the deliveries made up for it.  Harvey is 10x times more skilled on the ball than he ever was, though. too soon for me to figure out how best to use those skills to be honest.
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34261 on: Yesterday at 11:32:48 pm
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
Reading the thread, it seems that there is quite a lot of support for Antony. He's a great player and yes, will be looking to try and cement his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. I believe I am right in saying that Salah wont be involved when we are likely to have a few (not many) of our lads away for the tournament. Having Mo fresh as a daisy will certainly help us in the league while other teams will be depleted..

I just like the idea of Antony being here, developing, training with our team and giving us the option to move Mo a little more centrally if this is the way it seems to be moving towards. Ok we would lose Antony to the WC but there would be no significant drop off in quality with Mo sliding back into that position until his return.

The other benefits to securing his services this summer are the obvious price hike after what could be a very big WC for him (the same can be said about Bellingham but with Antony you dont get the the additional fabled 'English tax'), getting another one over MU (if he is right for us) and having the benefit of not really having to rush him..we have seen with Darwin that not all of our signings will be like Diaz and smash it from day one, Robbo needed time, Salah needed time as will Darwin..he will be a hell of a player imo, but some people need longer to settle. Antony wont have that pressure but he will still want to compete with Mo which can only make them both hungry to be better.

Alternately, I would still like to see Elliot on the right too. I still maintain it will be a big year for him, Curtis and to a lesser extent Carvalho as he is new to the set up. Still an exciting time to be a red though!

There isnt any club football during the WC.  This isnt like AFCON.
Gutzon Borglum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34262 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:13:27 pm
You don't buy an additional forward incase your new 65M pound forward doesn't hit the ground running and because one of your other forward options has a hamstring niggle.

IMO this is a classic case of you convincing yourself that this is a logical move for Liverpool and Antony, when in reality it isn;t at this juncture. As a fan it makes sense because we don't care about player's national team aspirations, need to juggle 7 genuine forward options into 3 whilst keep squad harmony, or keep an eye on finances so we can continue our short and long term planning around recruitment. We just want more better players and options. I get that

But going back to my original question, how may start do you think the following will get (out of 69 potential starts) pre-Xmas?  I've taken a guess for you - see if you agree.

Salah - 16 starts out of 23 games
Diaz -  15 starts out of 23 games
Jota -  12 starts  out of 23 games
Nunez - 12 starts out of 23 games
Firmino - 12 starts out of 23 games
Carvalho - 2 starts out of 23 games

I've been relatively conservative with how many games each will start out of 23. Even Salah is only starting 70% of the games pre-Xmas in the example above. It also accounts for Jota maybe not being available at the start of the season and us gradually introducing Nunez (both starting about 50% of the games). Carvalho is only slated to start 2 games -  maybe the league cup and a CL dead rubber. Firmino  is only starting 12 games due to his recent injury record.

So add Antony into that mix and tell me how many starts he's getting pre-Xmas and who you are taking them off? I'm struggling to see how you juggle it and justify spending 60M on a wide right player to be either a back-up option or a break-glass emergency option.

You asked me how he will get starts in the first half of the season, and now you're acting like my answer is my justification for signing him ??

The justification for signing him is that he is 22 and other than Salah we have no other right-winger, so as Salah ages and plays less/potentially starts playing more centrally we will eventually need a new right-winger for the squad. Carvalho isnt a right-winger, he plays on the left.

The argument for doing it now is that we are waiting for Bellingham and it would improve the squad for this season bringing the right-wing transfer forward to compensate for pushing the midfield transfer back.

From Antony's perspective, this is a dream move which will raise his profile and help him get in the Brazil squad if anything. But ultimately his concern will be his long term future and that's what would motivate him coming to Liverpool now the opportunity has arisen.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34263 on: Today at 01:26:15 am
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm
You asked me how he will get starts in the first half of the season, and now you're acting like my answer is my justification for signing him ??

The justification for signing him is that he is 22 and other than Salah we have no other right-winger, so as Salah ages and plays less/potentially starts playing more centrally we will eventually need a new right-winger for the squad. Carvalho isnt a right-winger, he plays on the left.

The argument for doing it now is that we are waiting for Bellingham and it would improve the squad for this season bringing the right-wing transfer forward to compensate for pushing the midfield transfer back.

From Antony's perspective, this is a dream move which will raise his profile and help him get in the Brazil squad if anything. But ultimately his concern will be his long term future and that's what would motivate him coming to Liverpool now the opportunity has arisen.


I think Salah playing much centrally this season seems very unlikely IMO.   We jus spent a fortune on Nunuz and decent money on Diaz (who has excelled)  their best positions seem like left for Diaz and central for Nunez, so that leaves only the right for Salah.

I don't really see us playing with a no. 10 either, if we were planning on changing to something resembling a 4-2-3-1 (like I had hoped) we would be practicising it in preseason and we don't appear to be.  Which undermines the idea of Anthony compensating for Bellingham not coming this season, as we seem to be playing a straight forward 4-3-3(klopp doesn't appear to be someone who changes formation that frequently) and our 5 major frontline options (jota, firmino, salah, nunez and Diaz) don't and won't play in m/f.  If we had a regular starter upfront that would slide into m/f  to cover for injuries, then bringing extra attackers than you need might make sense then, but our major 5 front options are proper forwards who wouldn't do that
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34264 on: Today at 04:01:58 am
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm
You asked me how he will get starts in the first half of the season, and now you're acting like my answer is my justification for signing him ??

The justification for signing him is that he is 22 and other than Salah we have no other right-winger, so as Salah ages and plays less/potentially starts playing more centrally we will eventually need a new right-winger for the squad. Carvalho isnt a right-winger, he plays on the left.

The argument for doing it now is that we are waiting for Bellingham and it would improve the squad for this season bringing the right-wing transfer forward to compensate for pushing the midfield transfer back.

From Antony's perspective, this is a dream move which will raise his profile and help him get in the Brazil squad if anything. But ultimately his concern will be his long term future and that's what would motivate him coming to Liverpool now the opportunity has arisen.

I dont think dutch league numbers translate so well into the premier league. Plenty of attackers who came in and had to adjust heavily. Suarez and Kuyt, our two beat from that league both needed time to get going and their numbers did take a hit and those were two players with top attitudes and as brendan would say, character.
I dont think Antony is a safe bet coming in because of this. We are looking to get a left footed backup for Salah, then Diaby might be a better bet. Antong looks an exciting player but I also see him as not really being the same kind of player. He'll need to adapt to the physicality and the need to look after the ball better in addition to having less time and space on the ball. For the price ajax would look for, he doesnt look like a good deal to me at all.
thisyearisouryear

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34265 on: Today at 07:00:21 am
So the squad looks something like this:

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
CB: VVD, Konate, Matip, Gomez
FB: TAA, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay (Plus Gomez/Milner can deputize I guess)
MF: Fabinho,Thiago,Keita, Henderson, Ox, Jones, Milner
MF/FWD: Carvalho, Elliot
FWD: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Nunez

Honestly, this looks pretty well-rounded on all fronts from both depth and quality standpoint. Mid-field is the only spot where we can add a world-class player (hence our interest in Jude I guess).
Otherwise, I don't see us going for any other player unless Ox makes a move.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34266 on: Today at 07:19:04 am
For all the talent and potential Antony has shown, he hasnt even had a big season in the Eredivisie yet. He needs to stay there for another year, solidify his reputation then get his move. The only reason the fee is what is being banded about is because Utd were sniffing and like with Martinez, Ajax saw Utd coming.

Antony has massive potential but has yet to even register a season nearly as good as Depay, Malen, Gakpo, Bergwijn or Ziyech did coming out of that league. We should look again when he was 15+ goals and 15+ assists in a season, because in that position in that dominant Ajax set up he really should.

I like him a lot Im just not convinced hes anywhere near a £60m signing yet.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34267 on: Today at 08:33:46 am
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 07:00:21 am
So the squad looks something like this:

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
CB: VVD, Konate, Matip, Gomez
FB: TAA, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay (Plus Gomez/Milner can deputize I guess)
MF: Fabinho,Thiago,Keita, Henderson, Ox, Jones, Milner
MF/FWD: Carvalho, Elliot
FWD: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Nunez

Honestly, this looks pretty well-rounded on all fronts from both depth and quality standpoint. Mid-field is the only spot where we can add a world-class player (hence our interest in Jude I guess).
Otherwise, I don't see us going for any other player unless Ox makes a move.
Its a great squad. If we avoid major injuries and the forwards fire weve got a great chance again.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34268 on: Today at 08:45:13 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:19:04 am
For all the talent and potential Antony has shown, he hasnt even had a big season in the Eredivisie yet. He needs to stay there for another year, solidify his reputation then get his move. The only reason the fee is what is being banded about is because Utd were sniffing and like with Martinez, Ajax saw Utd coming.

Antony has massive potential but has yet to even register a season nearly as good as Depay, Malen, Gakpo, Bergwijn or Ziyech did coming out of that league. We should look again when he was 15+ goals and 15+ assists in a season, because in that position in that dominant Ajax set up he really should.

I like him a lot Im just not convinced hes anywhere near a £60m signing yet.

The fee is probably also a consequence of all the players Ajax have already sold? They definitely won't need the money at this point so can hold firm.

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.

There is just nothing from history which points to those sort of numbers being required. We don't have non-forward players getting 10+ goals like Man City but we have plenty who are good for between 2-5, and those add up. Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, presumably Carvalho and Elliott, even own goals. Jones and Ox if they saw any meaningful game time. Fabinho and Milner if they were on for penalties.

If Salah scores 20, Nunez 15, Jota 10, Diaz 10, Firmino 5 then that's 60 goals and those are quite conservative numbers I'd say. We'd only need 20-30 from the rest of the squad.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34269 on: Today at 09:39:13 am
They got 25 between them last season so I don't think 20-30 is an unreasonable expectation. To get those numbers we need to be effective from set pieces mind because several of those who chipped in with goals from defence and midfield probably aren't scoring many from open play. Fab, Matip and Van Dijk got 11 between them for example last year.
JR

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34270 on: Today at 09:51:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:45:13 am
The fee is probably also a consequence of all the players Ajax have already sold? They definitely won't need the money at this point so can hold firm.

There is just nothing from history which points to those sort of numbers being required. We don't have non-forward players getting 10+ goals like Man City but we have plenty who are good for between 2-5, and those add up. Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, presumably Carvalho and Elliott, even own goals. Jones and Ox if they saw any meaningful game time. Fabinho and Milner if they were on for penalties.

If Salah scores 20, Nunez 15, Jota 10, Diaz 10, Firmino 5 then that's 60 goals and those are quite conservative numbers I'd say. We'd only need 20-30 from the rest of the squad.
I guess it depends on what Abu Dhabi do. If Haaland has an explosive season , they wont be dropping many points so we wont be able to. Just my opinion that we are going to need even more goals this season.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34271 on: Today at 09:54:44 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:51:16 am
I guess it depends on what Abu Dhabi do. If Haaland has an explosive season , they wont be dropping many points so we wont be able to. Just my opinion that we are going to need even more goals this season.

We only need to score enough goals to win our games. We don't need to outscore Man City, except in the 2 games against them.

City are always more likely to score more than us because they'll have more games where they score 5 or 6, whereas we are more likely to play conservatively once a game is done and dusted.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34272 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 01:07:09 am
Would Fabio from Wolves on a loan not suit us?
Great shout.
