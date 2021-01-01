Reading the thread, it seems that there is quite a lot of support for Antony. He's a great player and yes, will be looking to try and cement his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. I believe I am right in saying that Salah wont be involved when we are likely to have a few (not many) of our lads away for the tournament. Having Mo fresh as a daisy will certainly help us in the league while other teams will be depleted..



I just like the idea of Antony being here, developing, training with our team and giving us the option to move Mo a little more centrally if this is the way it seems to be moving towards. Ok we would lose Antony to the WC but there would be no significant drop off in quality with Mo sliding back into that position until his return.



The other benefits to securing his services this summer are the obvious price hike after what could be a very big WC for him (the same can be said about Bellingham but with Antony you dont get the the additional fabled 'English tax'), getting another one over MU (if he is right for us) and having the benefit of not really having to rush him..we have seen with Darwin that not all of our signings will be like Diaz and smash it from day one, Robbo needed time, Salah needed time as will Darwin..he will be a hell of a player imo, but some people need longer to settle. Antony wont have that pressure but he will still want to compete with Mo which can only make them both hungry to be better.



Alternately, I would still like to see Elliot on the right too. I still maintain it will be a big year for him, Curtis and to a lesser extent Carvalho as he is new to the set up. Still an exciting time to be a red though!