LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34240 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:32:03 pm
Rhys Williams off to Blackpool on loan.

Jurgen will meet with while he's there, try to sign him...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34241 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:33:48 pm
Jurgen will meet with while he's there, try to sign him...

😂😂

Update your list Peter.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34242 on: Today at 05:14:33 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:00:05 pm
Just think he deserves more respect. He staying and that's that. He will see out his contract like Klopp wants him too and then leave more than likely.
Its a shame he got that injury ( against Roma I think) he was flying before that and has never been the same since. Although, with his injury record he was a massive risk anyway. I think if we could move him in we would do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34243 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:21:01 pm
It feels like one too many up top if we got him now. We have young players who need minutes, and Nunez, who needs to find his groove. Hopefully quickly, like Diaz, but we will be patient as needed.

Signing Anthony would feel like the path to the team starts to get a bit too congested, and it could be counterproductive at this stage, not to mention the money it would cost.

Never say never, but I dont see it this summer.

I don't know why we're linked with forwards because we won't be in for one. Diaz our hand was forced early in Jan but we knew Mane was off and we knew we had Mane and Salah still at AFCON at the time, or just coming back, and we were full on on 4 fronts, so although it left us one too many then up top we could carry it.

If Salah was off next year we'd be looking to replace him and it'd be one of them where if our target suddenly became available we'd have to jump but that's not necessary now. Mane was replaced in Jan and we've got Nunez and Carvalho in this window to replace the other two have left numbers wise in Div and Taki.

Midfield wise we've got enough numbers. If Bellingham suddenly became available then we might jump at it, but otherwise we won't be getting anyone. We won't have an attacking target like that though right now. It was Diaz to replace Mane and we got him in Jan. Then Nunez as a number 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34244 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:14:33 pm
Its a shame he got that injury ( against Roma I think) he was flying before that and has never been the same since. Although, with his injury record he was a massive risk anyway. I think if we could move him in we would do.

It's another Sturridge/Lallana/Moreno where he'll just see out the last year without really being in Klopp's plans. We aren't going to push him out if he doesn't want to go. If he'd told Klopp he wanted a move he'd have gone with Minamino and Neco.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34245 on: Today at 05:54:12 pm
Reading the thread, it seems that there is quite a lot of support for Antony. He's a great player and yes, will be looking to try and cement his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. I believe I am right in saying that Salah wont be involved when we are likely to have a few (not many) of our lads away for the tournament. Having Mo fresh as a daisy will certainly help us in the league while other teams will be depleted..

I just like the idea of Antony being here, developing, training with our team and giving us the option to move Mo a little more centrally if this is the way it seems to be moving towards. Ok we would lose Antony to the WC but there would be no significant drop off in quality with Mo sliding back into that position until his return.

The other benefits to securing his services this summer are the obvious price hike after what could be a very big WC for him (the same can be said about Bellingham but with Antony you dont get the the additional fabled 'English tax'), getting another one over MU (if he is right for us) and having the benefit of not really having to rush him..we have seen with Darwin that not all of our signings will be like Diaz and smash it from day one, Robbo needed time, Salah needed time as will Darwin..he will be a hell of a player imo, but some people need longer to settle. Antony wont have that pressure but he will still want to compete with Mo which can only make them both hungry to be better.

Alternately, I would still like to see Elliot on the right too. I still maintain it will be a big year for him, Curtis and to a lesser extent Carvalho as he is new to the set up. Still an exciting time to be a red though!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34246 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34247 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 05:54:12 pm
Reading the thread, it seems that there is quite a lot of support for Antony. He's a great player and yes, will be looking to try and cement his place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. I believe I am right in saying that Salah wont be involved when we are likely to have a few (not many) of our lads away for the tournament. Having Mo fresh as a daisy will certainly help us in the league while other teams will be depleted..

I just like the idea of Antony being here, developing, training with our team and giving us the option to move Mo a little more centrally if this is the way it seems to be moving towards. Ok we would lose Antony to the WC but there would be no significant drop off in quality with Mo sliding back into that position until his return.

The other benefits to securing his services this summer are the obvious price hike after what could be a very big WC for him (the same can be said about Bellingham but with Antony you dont get the the additional fabled 'English tax'), getting another one over MU (if he is right for us) and having the benefit of not really having to rush him..we have seen with Darwin that not all of our signings will be like Diaz and smash it from day one, Robbo needed time, Salah needed time as will Darwin..he will be a hell of a player imo, but some people need longer to settle. Antony wont have that pressure but he will still want to compete with Mo which can only make them both hungry to be better.

Alternately, I would still like to see Elliot on the right too. I still maintain it will be a big year for him, Curtis and to a lesser extent Carvalho as he is new to the set up. Still an exciting time to be a red though!

Compared to Anthony wed benefit more from a midfielder like Mattheus Nunez, Anthony would be a replacement option for salah long term but since hes got 3 years on his deal I dont see the same urgency, prefer to develop Gordon 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34248 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm
Can't get my head around talk of us signing another forward/attacking player.

Mo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Bobby is a fantastic set of first choice options.

For the, hopefully, few games that Mo is rested for then we've got ample cover/options in Diaz (who has been the best on the right out of those who've played there imo) Jota, Ox, Carvalho, Elliott and Gordon. Gordon being a starter in a CC semi-final away last season.

If we do anything more this window I'd be stunned if it's attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34249 on: Today at 07:45:22 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 07:41:37 pm
Can't get my head around talk of us signing another forward/attacking player.

Mo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Bobby is a fantastic set of first choice options.

For the, hopefully, few games that Mo is rested for then we've got ample cover/options in Diaz (who has been the best on the right out of those who've played there imo) Jota, Ox, Carvalho, Elliott and Gordon. Gordon being a starter in a CC semi-final away last season.

If we do anything more this window I'd be stunned if it's attack.
I agree, although out of the attackers only Salah is a guarantee of 20+ goals. Hopefully the others will step up tho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34250 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?

Well, it means all the goals he scores count, so...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34251 on: Today at 08:37:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:45:22 pm
I agree, although out of the attackers only Salah is a guarantee of 20+ goals. Hopefully the others will step up tho.

Jota isn't an absolute guarantee of +20 goals a season but that's he way he's trending. Was well on his way to 20+ goals in 2020/21 before he got injured. He got 21 goals last season.

I think we would expect a fully firing Nunez to get +20 gaols in all competitions too. Now Nunez still needs to prove that but he looks a genuine goalscorer.

There's only really questions about Firmino and Diaz's ability to get +20 goals on a regular basis. I think the other 3 are getting close or above 20 each in all comps if they are playing well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34252 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:11:57 pm
More Khan't than Khan, I suspect

I'm not sure how I feel about this.*

The pun that is, not the tenuous link to Antony.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34253 on: Today at 08:42:35 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:37:23 pm
Jota isn't an absolute guarantee of +20 goals a season but that's he way he's trending. Was well on his way to 20+ goals in 2020/21 before he got injured. He got 21 goals last season.

I think we would expect a fully firing Nunez to get +20 gaols in all competitions too. Now Nunez still needs to prove that but he looks a genuine goalscorer.

There's only really questions about Firmino and Diaz's ability to get +20 goals on a regular basis. I think the other 3 are getting close or above 20 each in all comps if they are playing well.
I meant league goals.we are going to need 3 of them 5 to get 20+ in order to win the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34254 on: Today at 08:44:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:42:35 pm
I meant league goals.we are going to need 3 of them 5 to get 20+ in order to win the league.

No we are not.

None of our players scored 20 league goals in 19/20. Zero.

I'd be willing to bet that no club has ever had three 20 league goals players in a season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34255 on: Today at 08:54:27 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:44:19 pm
No we are not.

None of our players scored 20 league goals in 19/20. Zero.

I'd be willing to bet that no club has ever had three 20 league goals players in a season.
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34256 on: Today at 09:11:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:54:27 pm
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.

When we won the league our 3rd top goal scorer got  9 PL goals, I remember

Firmino only got 1 PL gl at home that year, I think
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34257 on: Today at 09:13:00 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 09:11:13 pm
When we won the league our 3rd top goal scorer got  9 PL goals, I remember

Firmino only got 1 PL gl at home that year, I think

Home to Chelsea after wed won it I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34258 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:03:32 pm
Is Elliott ever going to be a genuine option out wide with his complete lack of pace?

I think if Elliott had the pace to regularly burst past full backs, we'd be talking him up as Salah's long term replacement...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34259 on: Today at 09:46:17 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:54:27 pm
We dont get many goals from the rest of the team so I would say we definitely need 3 of the front 5 to Atleast get very close to 20 goals.

We scored 94 PL goals last season with only 1 player getting over 20 (Salah).

We've lost 23 PL goals from last season in Mane, Minamino and Origi's.

I'd hope we can cover those 23 gaols (and potentially more) with the additions of Nunez and Carvalho. Also potentially a more available Firmino and Diaz being available for the whole season could mean more goals.

The key is being able to keep clean sheets and grind out 1-0 or 2-1 wins when you aren't playing well. We didn't do that with enough regularity at the start of last season. If there's any slight criticism is that defensively we weren't at those very high standards every week in the 1st half of the season. Brentford away, Brighton at home, Chelsea away -  just 3 examples were poor defensive lapses cost us points.

If we can replicate our PL scoring of last season and replicate our defensive displays of post Xmas for the entire campaign then we'll be well set to exceed our points total from last season.

