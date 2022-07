Chukwuemeka situation is interesting. Villa wanting £20m for someone who only has a year left - I can just about get that negotiating position, except they've frozen him out from pre-season which has basically told everyone they want him gone. He can go on a free next summer (well, there'd be some compensation, but way below what they're demanding for him now). Not sure what the end result is going to be, feel like it would need to be £10m plus add-ons to get clubs to buy him now.