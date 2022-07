Neil Jones says Phillips and Williams both expected to go. Phillips has interest from the Championship and in Germany (not sure permanent or loan) while Rhys is likely to go on loan to a Championship team. Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain and Jack Bearne all expected to go on loan too, with Tyler Morton a possibility too although apparently we might keep him as cover.



Still got Van Den Berg too who apparently has loan offers in the Prem. Think I might have read Bundesliga too. I imagine it'd be harder to find him minutes in the Premier League so it'd be nice if he could be first choice in Germany in the right team. If he succeeds in the top flight in his next loan then there's going to be a lot of excitement about him I feel, was surprised to see so many write him off when he played for us at the age of 17, he did struggle on occasions but to play in the Dutch top flight and then Liverpool at that age is madness really.Phillips is an interesting one, sounds like Bournemouth favour another loan. Could possibly try and do something similar like Fulham did with Wilson and pay the fee next year but not sure if we're looking at that option. Maybe an obligation to buy him if they stay up but even if they went down they'd have to fancy him at Championship level. Agree with Royhendo on Williams, think he's got a career ahead of him if not at Liverpool. Shame for him that his loan at Swansea didn't work for him last season. Surprised it ever happened considering they played 3 central defenders, would have thought Liverpool would have sent him somewhere two play in a back 4.