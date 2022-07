At least 4 ahead of him,I'd say that Sepp is also ahead of him,both have bags of talent though.



I reckon Rhys has already had more of a significant LFC career than would have been expected of him. A lack of pace is one thing but he has looked like a ditherer often for us. Not a bad CB, maybe even a PL level player with more experience under his belt, but he won't be getting that experience with us barring another multi-centre-back-mega-disaster.