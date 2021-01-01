Why sell Rhys? He's an England u21 international, plenty of potential and as long as he gets a decent loan his value's only going to go up.
Yeah we basically ended up stalling his career because we were worried we wouldnt get anyone before the window closed
then got Kabak over the line
<pedantic mode>Not all add-ons are appearance based</pedantic mode>
Hes a grown up, Im pretty sure he wasnt moving from Preston thinking he was going to become VVDs partner.
Exactly, VVD was already replaced by Nat Phillips.
Didnt we buy Ramsey for £4m. Hopefully he will make it.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]