LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34160 on: Today at 09:18:27 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:46:16 pm
Why sell Rhys? He's an England u21 international, plenty of potential and as long as he gets a decent loan his value's only going to go up.

Agreed Williams could grow into a decent defender if he adds some speed and size
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34161 on: Today at 09:20:32 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:50:35 pm
Yeah we basically ended up stalling his career because we were worried we wouldnt get anyone before the window closed  then got Kabak over the line

Hes a grown up, Im pretty sure he wasnt moving from Preston thinking he was going to become VVDs partner.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34162 on: Today at 09:21:43 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:32:32 pm
<pedantic mode>Not all add-ons are appearance based</pedantic mode>

He did nothing bar train in 2  pre season with us.  ;D
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34163 on: Today at 09:35:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:20:32 pm
Hes a grown up, Im pretty sure he wasnt moving from Preston thinking he was going to become VVDs partner.

Exactly, VVD was already replaced by Nat Phillips.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34164 on: Today at 09:39:42 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:35:25 pm
Exactly, VVD was already replaced by Nat Phillips.

This is a good plot to lure WelshRed back
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34165 on: Today at 09:58:05 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:12:53 pm
Didnt we buy Ramsey for £4m. Hopefully he will make it.

Hopefully hes still under warranty.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34166 on: Today at 10:17:53 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:12:53 pm
Didnt we buy Ramsey for £4m. Hopefully he will make it.

He's still a kid. There's obviously big potential like with Carvalho. Even ones who haven't made it like Solanke, Ibe and Brewster we've flipped a massive profit on.
