If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.



The flip side is that you got 2 years or so of one of the best players/prospects in the world and made a profit.Halaand may not have joined Dortmund in the 1st place if he thought it was likely that they would put a prohibitive price tag on his head.Dortmund walk a thin line about making money to re-invest from these young players they've helped develop, whilst not standing in their way in terms of career progression. They've built themselves as a club who can attract really top talent ahead of other bigger clubs because they provide players with the platform to perform at a high level (CL and top end of Bundesliga), pay relatively competitive wages but also don't stand in players way when the chance comes to move to an elite club. They don't stand out of every player's way at the earliest opportunity to move - see Sancho as an example- but eventually they let players leave. Sometime for what looks like a lower than expected fee.It wouldn't;t surprise me if they accepted Haaland leaving for a low price, even when he joined. He's a good poster boy of what can be achieved at Dortmund when they approached Karim Adeyemi for example.