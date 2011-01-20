« previous next »
The formation is much less important than the roles players have on the pitch. Our 4-3-3 could look very different depending on what we ask of different players. if, for example, on occasion the right sided 8 started taking up loads of positions in the half spaces (you'd need Keita, Elliot, Carvalho playing there for this), Trent stayed wider and deeper, and Salah started moving inside more often we'd be setup quite differently to how we often were last season without changing the formation at all. With our first choice 11 on the pitch we should have loads of ways of progressing the ball and also creating chances these days and there's very little excuse for, 'we're out of ideas, lets give it to Trent and hope a cross works' football that we very occasionally saw last season. That said, organised low blocks with decent players are hard to break down. City sometimes struggle, we sometimes struggle.
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 14, 2022, 03:03:21 pm
Come on, Rome wasn't built in a day and with Salah rampaging no opposition players will be able to Mark Antony.

An Ajax supporter Ptolemy that they have high asp-irations for him. I wonder if we'll see some Actium soon on this.
Quote from: El Lobo on July 14, 2022, 09:58:14 am
If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.
I think its pretty clear that Haalands team is set up with the focus on making as much money personally as possible. No doubt he has potential to be a great player but he is signing for clubs with his next move already in mind. Did it with Dortmund and even only signed for Abu Dhabi if they agreed to a release clause. Dortmund were used as a stepping stone and they were fine with that. Although on the face of it, agreeing to such a paltry release clause would appear misguided,  in reality they didnt have a choice as Haaland and his team were already counting the next big pay day.

Hopefully Bellingham has a bit more about him and is interested more in football than money.
Quote from: JackWard33 on July 14, 2022, 11:28:30 pm
Really?  dont think hes a premier league level player  maybe in a Burnely set up he could be (who plays like this now?)
In Leeds set up under Marsch hed have a torrid time, cant believe theyre in for him

I think he'd do well at somewhere like West Ham. A typical Moyes team full of big lads set up to defend well and dominate in the air in both boxes and from set plays. Not many PL teams play like that since the demise of the Allardyce/Hodgson/Pulis generation and now Dyche and Burnley. The role of the CB has changed.

I don't think a Scott Parker team or Leeds would be ideal.
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 02:06:43 am
That's nice, but this is all made up hypotheticals. There's also plenty of talk about how City was not remotely Haalands first choice, but what gets lost in the shuffle of Haaland's cheap transfer fee is the exorbitant fees City had to pay his agent, and how the other clubs were put off by it (Barca have no money, and Madrid were much more focused on Mpabbe and the huge outlay they would have to make on him until he decided to stay at PSG). Plenty of people expect Haaland to want to leave in a few years to go play in Spain. The FACT is Haaland had a release clause. A Bidding war mattered little. Bellingham doesn't. If all the big clubs in the world come after him, Dortmund can have an actual proper bidding war, and choose the club that offers the most, while Bellingham probably gets offered exorbitant wages. Talking about Bellingham only wanting to play for Liverpool has nothing to do with reality, Raphinha actually stated from the start he only wanted to go to Barcelona as it was a childhood dream. Even if Bellingham has a preference for us, it's not really good enough if City/Madrid pay 150 mill for him, we can't match, and they offer him a wage we couldn't match either. He would have to seriously not want to play for any other club, and there's zero evidence for it other than wishful thinking, it's not like he's scouse or was a Liverpool supporter growing up or any other such ties.

Using VVD or Nunez as example is more hypotheticals. There's no evidence that any club of similar size to us made an acceptable offer for VVD and Nunez got to pick us or Man U. No real comparison. A player talking to a load of clubs doesn't actually mean squat, clubs talk to players all the time, clubs putting in actual offers is all that matters. Player A can say 10 clubs spoke to him and he picked one, but that one club was the only club to offer. 99% of the time the player isn't turning down 9 clubs, 9 clubs decide they have better targets or targets that fit their budgets better. But supporters of the club chosen take it as gospel the player spurned a bunch of other clubs because the player only ever wanted to play for their club. Unless the player has clear cut ties to the club it's likely complete BS.

Man City and Chelsea were both in for Van Dijk and would have obviously offered him what we did and likely more.

You're coming at it from an angle of "we're not going to sign Bellingham" and trying to fit a narrative around that. In reality, we may not sign him, but we are well within a chance.
Quote from: JackWard33 on July 14, 2022, 11:28:30 pm
Really?  dont think hes a premier league level player  maybe in a Burnely set up he could be (who plays like this now?)
In Leeds set up under Marsch hed have a torrid time, cant believe theyre in for him

He's done well for us for six months, and he's done well at a Championship club who got promoted. He's certainly limited, but its a bit daft to say he's not a PL level player considering some of the players who play regularly in this league. They've had the likes of Ayling, Struijk and Cooper playing there regularly under Bielsa, seems a bit daft to start saying 'Phillips would struggle under Marsch'.
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 08:04:31 am
Klopp talked in the presser the other day about evolving the team and becoming less predictable. If we're in for Antony maybe that is why, Klopp may want to have tactical flexibility (especially with 5 subs) where we switch between 433, 4231 and 442 throughout the season.

A 442 with Diaz and Antony on the wings and Nunez and Salah up top sounds mouthwatering.. Especially considering how Trent plays as a kind of inside fullback these days. Diaz and Antony could stretch defenses, both insane dribblers.. and create loads of space for the likes of Salah, Nunez, Jota and Firmino to run riot.

Anyone still talking about Antony must be cydinus.
I see Real linked to Bellingham
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 10:56:43 am
I see Real linked to Bellingham

And? Of course big clubs will want him.

He's young enough to be thinking the likes of Madrid and Barca can wait. Just like Haaland did.
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 10:56:43 am
I see Real linked to Bellingham

Bellingham is going to buy Real Madrid!!! Holy Crap
Quote from: El Lobo on July 14, 2022, 09:58:14 am
If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.

It's definitely what they are doing in my opinion.

Haaland would not join Dortmund if it wasn't 1) a good platform for him to develop at a higher level than Salzburg while always getting picked and 2) going to ensure a clean entry and exit on his (and Raiola's) terms.

If it was an "open market" so to speak, someone else better than Dortmund would have bought him. United, for example, could have spent more money on him, but they have no direction and would have no interest in selling him 2.5 years later. They'd want a fortune.

The mere £36m was guaranteed profit from the day he signed the deal to join them. A lot of clubs wouldn't turn their nose up at that to be a stepping stone.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 14, 2022, 07:01:57 am
Dortmund used to be amazing sellers but I think theyve lost their touch a bit by trying to compete. His value is highest this summer, they wouldnt get more regardless of what he does in Germany and theyre never going to win the Bundesliga so I dont get why theyre retaining him. Same with Haaland, held on to him too long.

They still are. Didnt the likes of Utd pull out of trying to sign Haaland when he went to BVD because he wanted the buy out clause of £52m after 2 years. BVD knew the deal and knew that he would leave after a couple of years, but knew theyd have one of the best up and coming strikers at the time and make a decent profit, which is what they do with players. Theres no way anyone was signing Haaland a year earlier for £80-100m plus all the agent fees when they knew the following season his release clause was kicking in. Haalands end game is to end up at Madrid and is using BVD and City as that stepping stone. Hes got another release clause in his city contract that kicks in after 2-3 years, I suspect then hell be off to Madrid.
Quote from: El Lobo on July 14, 2022, 09:58:14 am
If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.

The flip side is that you got 2 years or so of one of the best players/prospects in the world and made a profit.

Halaand may not have joined Dortmund in the 1st place if he thought it was likely that they would put a prohibitive price tag on his head.

Dortmund walk a thin line about making money to re-invest from these young players they've helped develop, whilst not standing in their way in terms of career progression. They've built themselves as a club who can attract really top talent ahead of other bigger clubs because they provide players with the platform to perform at a high level (CL and top end of Bundesliga), pay relatively competitive wages but also don't stand in players way when the chance comes to move to an elite club. They don't stand out of every player's way at the earliest opportunity to move - see Sancho as an example- but eventually they let players leave. Sometime for what looks like a lower than expected fee.

It wouldn't;t surprise me if they accepted Haaland leaving for a low price, even when he joined. He's a good poster boy of what can be achieved at Dortmund when they approached Karim Adeyemi for example.
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 14, 2022, 03:03:21 pm
Come on, Rome wasn't built in a day and with Salah rampaging no opposition players will be able to Mark Antony.


What's he like defending free kicks near our box? I ask because if he's playing the cup games, he could be part of Adrian's wall
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 14, 2022, 11:39:48 pm
Heh heh one more Roman geezer for the triumverate!

Completely unrelated...any players at Pompey we could look to buy?

;)
Yeah even I found that one questionable - and that's saying something!  ;D
A lot of posters are being very Crassus about the prospect of a new triumvirate.
People whining about Antony can Pliny a river!
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:37:16 pm
People whining about Antony can Pliny a river!
If we do sign him it could Herod the arrival of a new superstar to the team.
All these Roman puns. What has this forum come to!
these puns are absolutely augusting.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:51:45 pm
If we do sign him it could Herod the arrival of a new superstar to the team.

I agree. But it might not suit some. But so long as it Suetonius we will be fine.
