The formation is much less important than the roles players have on the pitch. Our 4-3-3 could look very different depending on what we ask of different players. if, for example, on occasion the right sided 8 started taking up loads of positions in the half spaces (you'd need Keita, Elliot, Carvalho playing there for this), Trent stayed wider and deeper, and Salah started moving inside more often we'd be setup quite differently to how we often were last season without changing the formation at all. With our first choice 11 on the pitch we should have loads of ways of progressing the ball and also creating chances these days and there's very little excuse for, 'we're out of ideas, lets give it to Trent and hope a cross works' football that we very occasionally saw last season. That said, organised low blocks with decent players are hard to break down. City sometimes struggle, we sometimes struggle.