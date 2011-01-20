What you seem to forget is the big players dictate on where they want to go. Haaland spoke to Barca, Madrid and City and decided on City.



Once a player decides where he wants to play it doesn't become a bidding war.



If Bellingham wants to join us then it doesn't matter if City are wanting him or not. Look at Nunez as an example also if you want.



So, in terms of the fee. BVD will name a price but only one club will then be at the table. Instead of the price getting higher it gets lower because BVD either take the money offered (max the club will go) or they don't and then risk losing him for even less.



I'll even through in VVD also. Talked to a load of clubs but was set on us. The current thing is happen with Rapfinha and Lewandowski. The wages are never a problem once the player has agreed to join a club or has his heart on a club.



That's nice, but this is all made up hypotheticals. There's also plenty of talk about how City was not remotely Haalands first choice, but what gets lost in the shuffle of Haaland's cheap transfer fee is the exorbitant fees City had to pay his agent, and how the other clubs were put off by it (Barca have no money, and Madrid were much more focused on Mpabbe and the huge outlay they would have to make on him until he decided to stay at PSG). Plenty of people expect Haaland to want to leave in a few years to go play in Spain. The FACT is Haaland had a release clause. A Bidding war mattered little. Bellingham doesn't. If all the big clubs in the world come after him, Dortmund can have an actual proper bidding war, and choose the club that offers the most, while Bellingham probably gets offered exorbitant wages. Talking about Bellingham only wanting to play for Liverpool has nothing to do with reality, Raphinha actually stated from the start he only wanted to go to Barcelona as it was a childhood dream. Even if Bellingham has a preference for us, it's not really good enough if City/Madrid pay 150 mill for him, we can't match, and they offer him a wage we couldn't match either. He would have to seriously not want to play for any other club, and there's zero evidence for it other than wishful thinking, it's not like he's scouse or was a Liverpool supporter growing up or any other such ties.Using VVD or Nunez as example is more hypotheticals. There's no evidence that any club of similar size to us made an acceptable offer for VVD and Nunez got to pick us or Man U. No real comparison. A player talking to a load of clubs doesn't actually mean squat, clubs talk to players all the time, clubs putting in actual offers is all that matters. Player A can say 10 clubs spoke to him and he picked one, but that one club was the only club to offer. 99% of the time the player isn't turning down 9 clubs, 9 clubs decide they have better targets or targets that fit their budgets better. But supporters of the club chosen take it as gospel the player spurned a bunch of other clubs because the player only ever wanted to play for their club. Unless the player has clear cut ties to the club it's likely complete BS.