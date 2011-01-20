« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1648759 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,579
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34040 on: Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm »
I think Antony has some real potential but I just don't see how we're in for him now Salah has re-signed.  It'd be great to have two left-footed forwards, but Antony wouldn't be getting much of a look in with the level he's currently at.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34041 on: Yesterday at 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm
I think Antony has some real potential but I just don't see how we're in for him now Salah has re-signed.  It'd be great to have two left-footed forwards, but Antony wouldn't be getting much of a look in with the level he's currently at.
Come on, Rome wasn't built in a day and with Salah rampaging no opposition players will be able to Mark Antony.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,579
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34042 on: Yesterday at 03:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:03:21 pm
Come on, Rome wasn't built in a day and with Salah rampaging no opposition players will be able to Mark Antony.

Get out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34043 on: Yesterday at 03:10:44 pm »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34044 on: Yesterday at 03:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:22:04 pm
What you seem to forget is the big players dictate on where they want to go. Haaland spoke to Barca, Madrid and City and decided on City.

Once a player decides where he wants to play it doesn't become a bidding war.

If Bellingham wants to join us then it doesn't matter if City are wanting him or not. Look at Nunez as an example also if you want.

So, in terms of the fee. BVD will name a price but only one club will then be at the table. Instead of the price getting higher it gets lower because BVD either take the money offered (max the club will go) or they don't and then risk losing him for even less.

I'll even through in VVD also. Talked to a load of clubs but was set on us. The current thing is happen with Rapfinha and Lewandowski. The wages are never a problem once the player has agreed to join a club or has his heart on a club.

Haaland had a release clause so he could pick his destination, very different to Bellingham who does not have one. Bellingham's situation is more comparable to Sancho, who Dortmund set out an asking price (as no release clause) for two summers in a row which United decided to meet in the second summer. Sure, it may not be a "bidding war" but most big transfers aren't one of those given the player has a preferred destination and puts the onus on the buying club to meet the demands of the selling club.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34045 on: Yesterday at 03:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 03:24:56 pm
Haaland had a release clause so he could pick his destination, very different to Bellingham who does not have one. Bellingham's situation is more comparable to Sancho, who Dortmund set out an asking price (as no release clause) for two summers in a row which United decided to meet in the second summer. Sure, it may not be a "bidding war" but most big transfers aren't one of those given the player has a preferred destination and puts the onus on the buying club to meet the demands of the selling club.
Bidding wars aren't something you see nowadays in football, I mean we'll (the club) will be well aware by now if it's a deal worth pursuing as they'll very likely know his intention for next year, or his preference, transfers are not really the same now, so much groundwork goes into them, it's not just about convincing a player, his family have to be satisfied.
Logged

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34046 on: Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:22:04 pm
What you seem to forget is the big players dictate on where they want to go. Haaland spoke to Barca, Madrid and City and decided on City.

Once a player decides where he wants to play it doesn't become a bidding war.

If Bellingham wants to join us then it doesn't matter if City are wanting him or not. Look at Nunez as an example also if you want.

So, in terms of the fee. BVD will name a price but only one club will then be at the table. Instead of the price getting higher it gets lower because BVD either take the money offered (max the club will go) or they don't and then risk losing him for even less.

I'll even through in VVD also. Talked to a load of clubs but was set on us. The current thing is happen with Rapfinha and Lewandowski. The wages are never a problem once the player has agreed to join a club or has his heart on a club.

It may not become a bidding war if they know where they want to go, thats true. However you mentioned Haaland spoke with Barca, Real Madrid and City. There may be no bidding war when its whittled down to one club, but what has that club put in front of the player to entice him to only want to go there.

Bellingham may do similar, speak with elite clubs including ourselves. Dortmund may not get the bidding war they want and Bellingham may only want to join a club offering the best deal in terms of salary, potential to win trophies and develop as a player.

Naive to think he will fall at our feet because its Liverpool. And he wouldn't be a mercenary either should be choose another club who will pay him a top end salary.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34047 on: Yesterday at 04:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm
It may not become a bidding war if they know where they want to go, thats true. However you mentioned Haaland spoke with Barca, Real Madrid and City. There may be no bidding war when its whittled down to one club, but what has that club put in front of the player to entice him to only want to go there.

Bellingham may do similar, speak with elite clubs including ourselves. Dortmund may not get the bidding war they want and Bellingham may only want to join a club offering the best deal in terms of salary, potential to win trophies and develop as a player.

Naive to think he will fall at our feet because its Liverpool. And he wouldn't be a mercenary either should be choose another club who will pay him a top end salary.


A secret bank account in Abu Dhabi with a sideline as an 'ambassador'?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34048 on: Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:15:02 pm

A secret bank account in Abu Dhabi with a sideline as an 'ambassador'?

Exactly

Our club don't do bidding wars, but its mainly wages we worry about.

Not outlandish to think Bellingham will go elsewhere where the wages are higher.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm by Jayo10 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,902
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34049 on: Yesterday at 04:54:52 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have been in negotiations with Ajax for Antony and have also been in contact with the winger's agent, Junior Pedroso.

While reports are that Ajax want 80m, it is more likely that he moves in the 65-70m range, with the Reds coming in "strong" for him. [@jorgenicola]
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34050 on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm »
Utter nonsense. We aren't spending 70m euros on a backup given Salah has now renewed his contract.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34051 on: Yesterday at 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm
Utter nonsense. We aren't spending 70m euros on a backup given Salah has now renewed his contract.
If Jorge Nicola has said it then I'm on board the train.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34052 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SJx92fKCr4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SJx92fKCr4I</a>
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34053 on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:58:14 am
If thats true, then Gerry is right that they've lost their touch. Because that would be batshit crazy. They made £36 million profit on someone who has been hyped as the next 'beast' and that him and Mbappe are pretty much going to be swapping Ballon D'ors for the next decade. Its a woeful return, it'd be like Fabio Carvalho having three great seasons here and establishing himself as one of the best AMs in the world, and then us selling him to Real Madrid for £25 million and thinking what a good deal it is. Last summer they comfortably could have got £100 million plus for him.

As has been repeated by others then they wouldn't have been able to sign him and he would have gone elsewhere that did agree to those terms. So not sure how getting £36m for 2 years is that bad of a deal when they otherwise would have gotten zero. Keep in mind there was no lack of suitors because he had a relatively low release clause with Salzburg.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,902
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34054 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm »
Few rumours doing the rounds that Leeds want Nat Phillips.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,259
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34055 on: Yesterday at 06:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
Few rumours doing the rounds that Leeds want Nat Phillips.
Your mate Grizz? Samie, Samie...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,902
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34056 on: Yesterday at 06:16:02 pm »
That's Lobo's mate.  :D
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34057 on: Yesterday at 06:24:08 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm
Utter nonsense. We aren't spending 70m euros on a backup given Salah has now renewed his contract.

Antony isnt just a back-up.. At 22 years old he'd be a long term successor to Salah.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,058
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34058 on: Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:03:21 pm
Come on, Rome wasn't built in a day and with Salah rampaging no opposition players will be able to Mark Antony.
Lepi dus have a shot at it though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,975
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34059 on: Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm
Utter nonsense. We aren't spending 70m euros on a backup given Salah has now renewed his contract.

A lot of really lazy links for wingers probably because Mane has just gone but Diaz came in in January as a direct replacement. Now Salah is staying we aren't throwing big money on another forward. I'd imagine we'll get someone in next year if Bobby goes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34060 on: Yesterday at 07:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm
A lot of really lazy links for wingers probably because Mane has just gone but Diaz came in in January as a direct replacement. Now Salah is staying we aren't throwing big money on another forward.

Exactly. Antony needs his clear path. Ra.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34061 on: Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm »
Phillips would be a good signing for Leeds imo. Im surprised more arent in for him.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34062 on: Yesterday at 08:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:46 pm
Exactly. Antony needs his clear path. Ra.

Wow
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,303
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34063 on: Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:15:05 pm
Your mate Grizz? Samie, Samie...

Grizz doesnt associate with that sort of rabble
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34064 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:46 pm
Exactly. Antony needs his clear path. Ra.

you need to ban yourself for a day.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34065 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
Leeds probably have a surplus stock of Phillips jerseys. Since he went to Man City they have devised a cunning plan...
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,251
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34066 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:03:16 pm
If Jorge Nicola has said it then I'm on board the train.

Choo choo. In all seriousness, Antony would be a great signing, the potential is there and he looks really good.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34067 on: Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm »
Is there any reason why we can't have Antony and Salah in the same team? It's fairly well known that Antony likes working with an Egyptian.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34068 on: Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
Is there any reason why we can't have Antony and Salah in the same team? It's fairly well known that Antony likes working with an Egyptian.
The team could end up going for a Burton, if they try to accommodate too many attacking players, Antony does however look Taylor made for Klopp.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34069 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:44:27 pm
The team could end up going for a Burton, if they try to accommodate too many attacking players, Antony does however look Taylor made for Klopp.

Now thats showing your age.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34070 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
Now thats showing your age.

To be fair, talking about a film from 60 years ago is pretty recent considering the rest of us are making puns about someone who died over 2000 years ago.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34071 on: Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:46 pm
Exactly. Antony needs his clear path. Ra.

You might want to delete or modify this post.  I won't remind anyone and it will soon become a distant memory to others who saw it, Mumm's the word!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,691
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34072 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm
Phillips would be a good signing for Leeds imo. Im surprised more arent in for him.

Really?  dont think hes a premier league level player  maybe in a Burnely set up he could be (who plays like this now?)
In Leeds set up under Marsch hed have a torrid time, cant believe theyre in for him
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34073 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm
You might want to delete or modify this post.  I won't remind anyone and it will soon become a distant memory to others who saw it, Mumm's the word!
We have Mo and we already have a Ramases in the squad, so Antony would complete a Pyramid top tier talent.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34074 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm
Lepi dus have a shot at it though.
Heh heh one more Roman geezer for the triumverate!

Completely unrelated...any players at Pompey we could look to buy?

;)

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm
you need to ban yourself for a day.
Yeah even I found that one questionable - and that's saying something!  ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34075 on: Today at 12:58:45 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm
We have Mo and we already have a Ramases in the squad, so Antony would complete a Pyramid top tier talent.
Didn't know we had 2 pharaohs ?????????????
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Dundalis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34076 on: Today at 02:06:43 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:22:04 pm
What you seem to forget is the big players dictate on where they want to go. Haaland spoke to Barca, Madrid and City and decided on City.

Once a player decides where he wants to play it doesn't become a bidding war.

If Bellingham wants to join us then it doesn't matter if City are wanting him or not. Look at Nunez as an example also if you want.

So, in terms of the fee. BVD will name a price but only one club will then be at the table. Instead of the price getting higher it gets lower because BVD either take the money offered (max the club will go) or they don't and then risk losing him for even less.

I'll even through in VVD also. Talked to a load of clubs but was set on us. The current thing is happen with Rapfinha and Lewandowski. The wages are never a problem once the player has agreed to join a club or has his heart on a club.
That's nice, but this is all made up hypotheticals. There's also plenty of talk about how City was not remotely Haalands first choice, but what gets lost in the shuffle of Haaland's cheap transfer fee is the exorbitant fees City had to pay his agent, and how the other clubs were put off by it (Barca have no money, and Madrid were much more focused on Mpabbe and the huge outlay they would have to make on him until he decided to stay at PSG). Plenty of people expect Haaland to want to leave in a few years to go play in Spain. The FACT is Haaland had a release clause. A Bidding war mattered little. Bellingham doesn't. If all the big clubs in the world come after him, Dortmund can have an actual proper bidding war, and choose the club that offers the most, while Bellingham probably gets offered exorbitant wages. Talking about Bellingham only wanting to play for Liverpool has nothing to do with reality, Raphinha actually stated from the start he only wanted to go to Barcelona as it was a childhood dream. Even if Bellingham has a preference for us, it's not really good enough if City/Madrid pay 150 mill for him, we can't match, and they offer him a wage we couldn't match either. He would have to seriously not want to play for any other club, and there's zero evidence for it other than wishful thinking, it's not like he's scouse or was a Liverpool supporter growing up or any other such ties.

Using VVD or Nunez as example is more hypotheticals. There's no evidence that any club of similar size to us made an acceptable offer for VVD and Nunez got to pick us or Man U. No real comparison. A player talking to a load of clubs doesn't actually mean squat, clubs talk to players all the time, clubs putting in actual offers is all that matters. Player A can say 10 clubs spoke to him and he picked one, but that one club was the only club to offer. 99% of the time the player isn't turning down 9 clubs, 9 clubs decide they have better targets or targets that fit their budgets better. But supporters of the club chosen take it as gospel the player spurned a bunch of other clubs because the player only ever wanted to play for their club. Unless the player has clear cut ties to the club it's likely complete BS.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:19 am by Dundalis »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Up
« previous next »
 