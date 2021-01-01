« previous next »
I think Antony has some real potential but I just don't see how we're in for him now Salah has re-signed.  It'd be great to have two left-footed forwards, but Antony wouldn't be getting much of a look in with the level he's currently at.
Come on, Rome wasn't built in a day and with Salah rampaging no opposition players will be able to Mark Antony.
Get out.
Haaland had a release clause so he could pick his destination, very different to Bellingham who does not have one. Bellingham's situation is more comparable to Sancho, who Dortmund set out an asking price (as no release clause) for two summers in a row which United decided to meet in the second summer. Sure, it may not be a "bidding war" but most big transfers aren't one of those given the player has a preferred destination and puts the onus on the buying club to meet the demands of the selling club.
Bidding wars aren't something you see nowadays in football, I mean we'll (the club) will be well aware by now if it's a deal worth pursuing as they'll very likely know his intention for next year, or his preference, transfers are not really the same now, so much groundwork goes into them, it's not just about convincing a player, his family have to be satisfied.
It may not become a bidding war if they know where they want to go, thats true. However you mentioned Haaland spoke with Barca, Real Madrid and City. There may be no bidding war when its whittled down to one club, but what has that club put in front of the player to entice him to only want to go there.

Bellingham may do similar, speak with elite clubs including ourselves. Dortmund may not get the bidding war they want and Bellingham may only want to join a club offering the best deal in terms of salary, potential to win trophies and develop as a player.

Naive to think he will fall at our feet because its Liverpool. And he wouldn't be a mercenary either should be choose another club who will pay him a top end salary.
A secret bank account in Abu Dhabi with a sideline as an 'ambassador'?
Exactly

Our club don't do bidding wars, but its mainly wages we worry about.

Not outlandish to think Bellingham will go elsewhere where the wages are higher.
