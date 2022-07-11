« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1640775 times)

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33960 on: Yesterday at 08:24:59 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on July 11, 2022, 08:50:21 pm
He'd be better off staying away from twitter.

How would he know who to sell then?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33961 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 08:24:59 am
How would he know who to sell then?

lol.

Quote
Fwiw I doubt think we're ending the summer with more than we started - Diaz has to be included ... and our wage bill has definitely gone up

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33962 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:51:14 am
lol.

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.

What makes you think that? We all know from the good people of Nigeria that we were charging Mane to play for us, and Origi and Minamino probably weren't on very much. Salah's increase alone is probably more than Origi + Minamino
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,128
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33963 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:51:14 am
lol.

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.

Who knows but did Klopp and his staff get pay rises when they signed their new contracts?

What were the agent fees for any contract renewal?

Theres so many unknowns that its difficult to make a true assessment.

What we do know from previous accounts is that we spend, in general, what we earn. Wages are always about 65-70% of turnover. Our net transfer spend averages out about 30M per season over last 6 seasons - though average for last 2 full seasons was 55M net spend. Again theres lot of nuances here but, within reason, the club make money available when we want a player.

Infrastructure improvements arent curtailed despite growing wage bill and moderate net transfer spend. Mainstand, Kirkby, ARE.

Holistically thats how I view it. Not worth getting into the weeds until official accounts are published
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33964 on: Yesterday at 11:05:01 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:41:29 am
What makes you think that? We all know from the good people of Nigeria that we were charging Mane to play for us, and Origi and Minamino probably weren't on very much. Salah's increase alone is probably more than Origi + Minamino

Origi has been reputed to be on 100k a week, for what that's worth.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,254
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33965 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:25:06 am
Who knows but did Klopp and his staff get pay rises when they signed their new contracts?


We know Klopp waived any pay rise and asked for it be given to his staff instead.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33966 on: Yesterday at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:05:01 am
Origi has been reputed to be on 100k a week, for what that's worth.

And Salah's is reported to be a 175k pay-rise (at least in terms of how the basic was reported - who knows with bonuses?). I doubt Minamino was on more than 75k
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,128
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33967 on: Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 11:17:25 am
We know Klopp waived any pay rise and asked for it be given to his staff instead.

So we know there is a likely rise in costs associated. May only be a few million overall but worth considering if people are nuancing over likely small changes in player wage bill
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33968 on: Yesterday at 12:32:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on July 11, 2022, 09:55:06 pm
I would have Jones ahead of Keita if he went past Thiago. Jones has played 6 before in a cup game.. Keita has not played as 6 ever under Klopp, unless counting him and Thiago as a double pivot going for a game in the last 5 minutes of a game but more trying to score a goal then anything.

While he's never played that role under Klopp, he had actually put up good numbers in the DM role at previous clubs, so he probably shouldn't be dismissed as a possibility either.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33969 on: Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 11:37:19 am
And Salah's is reported to be a 175k pay-rise (at least in terms of how the basic was reported - who knows with bonuses?). I doubt Minamino was on more than 75k

Yes, but I doubt his bonuses and incentives will be as high with such an increase in his basic.

And where did you get £175k from anyway? He wasnt on £175k basic, it was £200k.

Forbes reported him to be on about £350k during our PL winning season, so for this contract it seems he wanted that amount irrespective of performance, and hell also have some bonuses and incentives, but I highly doubt theyll be as extreme as his previous contact where he could earn another 75%.

Reports are that he could earn over £400k with bonuses.

Itll be interesting to see what effect this has on him, as it may relax him at certain stages of the season.  He always seemed to tighten up and miss chances when he was nearing 20 PL goals, and then hed stop snatching at shots when he got his 20th (or I could be using cognitive bias as Im not providing any actual evidence of that...) so maybe there was a bonus triggered by 20 PL goals.

I do remember reading a report where he triggered a £2.5m bonus by hitting 33 goals + assists in 2018. Imagine being on 32 and knowing the next assist or goal earns you £2.5m but if you get injured or have a bad patch of form, you dont get it...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:17:33 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33970 on: Yesterday at 03:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm
Yes, but I doubt his bonuses and incentives will be as high with such an increase in his basic.

And where did you get £175k from anyway? He wasnt on £175k basic, it was £200k.

Forbes reported him to be on about £350k during our PL winning season, so for this contract it seems he wanted that amount irrespective of performance, and hell also have some bonuses and incentives, but I highly doubt theyll be as extreme as his previous contact where he could earn another 75%.

Reports are that he could earn over £400k with bonuses.

Itll be interesting to see what effect this has on him, as it may relax him at certain stages of the season.  He always seemed to tighten up and miss chances when he was nearing 20 PL goals, and then hed stop snatching at shots when he got his 20th (or I could be using cognitive bias as Im not providing any actual evidence of that...) so maybe there was a bonus triggered by 20 PL goals.

I do remember reading a report where he triggered a £2.5m bonus by hitting 33 goals + assists in 2018. Imagine being on 32 and knowing the next assist or goal earns you £2.5m but if you get injured or have a bad patch of form, you dont get it...

I said 175k pay rise. 375-200 = 175
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33971 on: Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 03:55:41 pm
I said 175k pay rise. 375-200 = 175

Hes on £350k.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33972 on: Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Hes on £350k.

Oh really? Fair enough.  I just saw a few tweets at the time that said 375k, but can't say I looked further than that
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,479
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33973 on: Today at 09:57:07 am »
🚨🎯 #Liverpool and #Chelsea have put in the crosshairs Matheus #Nunes.

🔥 The #SportingCP midfielder is also followed by #ManCity: to date, no clubs have made an official bid yet. The race is open. 🐓⚽

@RudyGaletti

That should keep you all going for a while.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33974 on: Today at 11:41:38 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 09:57:07 am
🚨🎯 #Liverpool and #Chelsea have put in the crosshairs Matheus #Nunes.

🔥 The #SportingCP midfielder is also followed by #ManCity: to date, no clubs have made an official bid yet. The race is open. 🐓⚽

@RudyGaletti

That should keep you all going for a while.

He's put a cock and ball in there so Spurs bound surely
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33975 on: Today at 11:51:37 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:41:38 am
He's put a cock and ball in there so Spurs bound surely
Don't forget the flame. Chicago Fire are also in the running.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33976 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:51:37 am
Don't forget the flame. Chicago Fire are also in the running.

And a dartboard. I've been told Crewe Alexandra Palace are interested.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33977 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:00:37 pm
And a dartboard. I've been told Crewe Alexandra Palace are interested.

I am told that he's had a change of heart and now he wants to do more humane stuff with his life, so he is changing his profession. Ambulance driver it is!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33978 on: Today at 04:17:48 pm »
It's Crystal Police

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33979 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Hes on £350k.

And that is not his basic pay according to the club - that's his OTE.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33980 on: Today at 04:47:59 pm »
Still no erection?
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33981 on: Today at 04:49:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 11, 2022, 02:00:39 pm
The squad as it stands is good enough to win a big trophy. We need to be braver/more streetwise in the clashes with City, Spurs and Chelsea though.

Agreed we need to be more than streetwise - hopefully the football gods are smiling on us.

however I do think we need to be more transactional in the box and need to up our goals scored per chances created. I think we must have the most chances missed stat in the pocket and it would be nice if we can convert more of the chances.

Are there any stats on this? chances off target, on target and goals scored in Prem and across Europe?
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33982 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 11:37:19 am
And Salah's is reported to be a 175k pay-rise (at least in terms of how the basic was reported - who knows with bonuses?). I doubt Minamino was on more than 75k

and he is going to be worth every pence of that increaase over next 3 years as we bring home no 20th League title and 7th Big Ears
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,686
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33983 on: Today at 04:58:52 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 04:37:35 pm
And that is not his basic pay according to the club - that's his OTE.

nope thats his basic  (every club sourced journo was pretty clear about this)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33984 on: Today at 05:58:59 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:49:31 pm
Agreed we need to be more than streetwise - hopefully the football gods are smiling on us.

however I do think we need to be more transactional in the box and need to up our goals scored per chances created. I think we must have the most chances missed stat in the pocket and it would be nice if we can convert more of the chances.

Are there any stats on this? chances off target, on target and goals scored in Prem and across Europe?
LMAO
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,254
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33985 on: Today at 06:42:33 pm »
Have we ever shown any interest in Carney Chukwuemeka? Looks like Stevie wants to sell if he doesn't sign a new contract - bringing things to a head by leaving him out of their preseason tour.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33986 on: Today at 07:08:02 pm »
Rumours on twitter that Bellingham has signed a pre agreement





(Its Capon playing people like fiddles mind you :lmao)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33987 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:42:33 pm
Have we ever shown any interest in Carney Chukwuemeka? Looks like Stevie wants to sell if he doesn't sign a new contract - bringing things to a head by leaving him out of their preseason tour.

Be surprised if he wasn't someone on our radar, just doesn't feel likely. Reckon he either goes to a PL club where he'll start right away or do the Bundesliga thing and then come back in a couple of years.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33988 on: Today at 07:12:34 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:42:33 pm
Have we ever shown any interest in Carney Chukwuemeka?
He's a Chilean international, right?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Up
« previous next »
 