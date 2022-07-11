And Salah's is reported to be a 175k pay-rise (at least in terms of how the basic was reported - who knows with bonuses?). I doubt Minamino was on more than 75k



Yes, but I doubt his bonuses and incentives will be as high with such an increase in his basic.And where did you get £175k from anyway? He wasnt on £175k basic, it was £200k.Forbes reported him to be on about £350k during our PL winning season, so for this contract it seems he wanted that amount irrespective of performance, and hell also have some bonuses and incentives, but I highly doubt theyll be as extreme as his previous contact where he could earn another 75%.Reports are that he could earn over £400k with bonuses.Itll be interesting to see what effect this has on him, as it may relax him at certain stages of the season. He always seemed to tighten up and miss chances when he was nearing 20 PL goals, and then hed stop snatching at shots when he got his 20th (or I could be using cognitive bias as Im not providing any actual evidence of that...) so maybe there was a bonus triggered by 20 PL goals.I do remember reading a report where he triggered a £2.5m bonus by hitting 33 goals + assists in 2018. Imagine being on 32 and knowing the next assist or goal earns you £2.5m but if you get injured or have a bad patch of form, you dont get it...