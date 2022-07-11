« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1638260 times)

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33960 on: Yesterday at 08:24:59 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on July 11, 2022, 08:50:21 pm
He'd be better off staying away from twitter.

How would he know who to sell then?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33961 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 08:24:59 am
How would he know who to sell then?

lol.

Quote
Fwiw I doubt think we're ending the summer with more than we started - Diaz has to be included ... and our wage bill has definitely gone up

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33962 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:51:14 am
lol.

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.

What makes you think that? We all know from the good people of Nigeria that we were charging Mane to play for us, and Origi and Minamino probably weren't on very much. Salah's increase alone is probably more than Origi + Minamino
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33963 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:51:14 am
lol.

Interesting, my initial reaction to this is it seems a little counter intuitive. Mane, Origi and Minamino between them must have been on a lot more than Diaz and Nunez are on now. So for it to have gone up Salah's pay rise must have been pretty big? What was he on before vs now?

I guess we need to factor in Carvalho, Milner, Gomez and Keita too (new or renews) but I'd of thought Milner has gone down again, you wouldn't have thought Gomez will be getting a big hike and Carvalho is 19. And of course we've lost Neco and will lose a few more before the end of the window.

Who knows but did Klopp and his staff get pay rises when they signed their new contracts?

What were the agent fees for any contract renewal?

Theres so many unknowns that its difficult to make a true assessment.

What we do know from previous accounts is that we spend, in general, what we earn. Wages are always about 65-70% of turnover. Our net transfer spend averages out about 30M per season over last 6 seasons - though average for last 2 full seasons was 55M net spend. Again theres lot of nuances here but, within reason, the club make money available when we want a player.

Infrastructure improvements arent curtailed despite growing wage bill and moderate net transfer spend. Mainstand, Kirkby, ARE.

Holistically thats how I view it. Not worth getting into the weeds until official accounts are published
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33964 on: Yesterday at 11:05:01 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:41:29 am
What makes you think that? We all know from the good people of Nigeria that we were charging Mane to play for us, and Origi and Minamino probably weren't on very much. Salah's increase alone is probably more than Origi + Minamino

Origi has been reputed to be on 100k a week, for what that's worth.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33965 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:25:06 am
Who knows but did Klopp and his staff get pay rises when they signed their new contracts?


We know Klopp waived any pay rise and asked for it be given to his staff instead.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33966 on: Yesterday at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:05:01 am
Origi has been reputed to be on 100k a week, for what that's worth.

And Salah's is reported to be a 175k pay-rise (at least in terms of how the basic was reported - who knows with bonuses?). I doubt Minamino was on more than 75k
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33967 on: Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 11:17:25 am
We know Klopp waived any pay rise and asked for it be given to his staff instead.

So we know there is a likely rise in costs associated. May only be a few million overall but worth considering if people are nuancing over likely small changes in player wage bill
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33968 on: Yesterday at 12:32:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on July 11, 2022, 09:55:06 pm
I would have Jones ahead of Keita if he went past Thiago. Jones has played 6 before in a cup game.. Keita has not played as 6 ever under Klopp, unless counting him and Thiago as a double pivot going for a game in the last 5 minutes of a game but more trying to score a goal then anything.

While he's never played that role under Klopp, he had actually put up good numbers in the DM role at previous clubs, so he probably shouldn't be dismissed as a possibility either.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33969 on: Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 11:37:19 am
And Salah's is reported to be a 175k pay-rise (at least in terms of how the basic was reported - who knows with bonuses?). I doubt Minamino was on more than 75k

Yes, but I doubt his bonuses and incentives will be as high with such an increase in his basic.

And where did you get £175k from anyway? He wasnt on £175k basic, it was £200k.

Forbes reported him to be on about £350k during our PL winning season, so for this contract it seems he wanted that amount irrespective of performance, and hell also have some bonuses and incentives, but I highly doubt theyll be as extreme as his previous contact where he could earn another 75%.

Reports are that he could earn over £400k with bonuses.

Itll be interesting to see what effect this has on him, as it may relax him at certain stages of the season.  He always seemed to tighten up and miss chances when he was nearing 20 PL goals, and then hed stop snatching at shots when he got his 20th (or I could be using cognitive bias as Im not providing any actual evidence of that...) so maybe there was a bonus triggered by 20 PL goals.

I do remember reading a report where he triggered a £2.5m bonus by hitting 33 goals + assists in 2018. Imagine being on 32 and knowing the next assist or goal earns you £2.5m but if you get injured or have a bad patch of form, you dont get it...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:17:33 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33970 on: Yesterday at 03:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm
Yes, but I doubt his bonuses and incentives will be as high with such an increase in his basic.

And where did you get £175k from anyway? He wasnt on £175k basic, it was £200k.

Forbes reported him to be on about £350k during our PL winning season, so for this contract it seems he wanted that amount irrespective of performance, and hell also have some bonuses and incentives, but I highly doubt theyll be as extreme as his previous contact where he could earn another 75%.

Reports are that he could earn over £400k with bonuses.

Itll be interesting to see what effect this has on him, as it may relax him at certain stages of the season.  He always seemed to tighten up and miss chances when he was nearing 20 PL goals, and then hed stop snatching at shots when he got his 20th (or I could be using cognitive bias as Im not providing any actual evidence of that...) so maybe there was a bonus triggered by 20 PL goals.

I do remember reading a report where he triggered a £2.5m bonus by hitting 33 goals + assists in 2018. Imagine being on 32 and knowing the next assist or goal earns you £2.5m but if you get injured or have a bad patch of form, you dont get it...

I said 175k pay rise. 375-200 = 175
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33971 on: Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 03:55:41 pm
I said 175k pay rise. 375-200 = 175

Hes on £350k.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33972 on: Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Hes on £350k.

Oh really? Fair enough.  I just saw a few tweets at the time that said 375k, but can't say I looked further than that
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,479
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33973 on: Today at 09:57:07 am »
🚨🎯 #Liverpool and #Chelsea have put in the crosshairs Matheus #Nunes.

🔥 The #SportingCP midfielder is also followed by #ManCity: to date, no clubs have made an official bid yet. The race is open. 🐓⚽

@RudyGaletti

That should keep you all going for a while.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Up
« previous next »
 