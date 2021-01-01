Lot of talk about different systems too. Three at the back with our glut of outstanding CB's as an option would ease our worries in midfield, if we did pick up injuries there.



Personally I can't see us reverting to 3 at the back. 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 are much more likely than anything with 5 defenders (or 3 centre backs).The main reason is that I don't think you can press as effectively when you play 3 centre backs. I think Klopp/Ljinders have mentioned this previously. I think it's the main reason why we won't go to a back 3. Most teams only play 1 or at most 2 up front with us. Going 1-on-1 all over the pitch allows us to press effectively high up the pitch. Having a 3rd centre probably means the opposition likely have at least one spare man elsewhere on the pitch and it probably makes it easier for them to play through any press.Also, not sure where Fabinho plays in a 5-2-3, 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 type systems. The DM becomes redundant with the additional centre back. Given our No.6, at times acts like a 3rd CB, allowing the 2 CBs to split, means you don't need that if there is an additional CB already in play. Against teams who play a low block, the 3rd centre back means you have even less players in goal scoring positions. There's an argument that at times we need more, rather than less players in the opposition box.Never say never but I'd be suprised if we saw 3 centre backs in any game this season.