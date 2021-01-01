The midfield conversation has been done to death. If it is a Tchouameni or a Bellingham, fine, make it happen if we can. If not, bide our time for now, safe in the knowledge that our older crop of peak performers will be backed up by a younger crop, eager to show what they can do.
Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, possibly Morton since Klopp named him too, will all have an opportunity to show what they can do this season, and to stake a claim for being depended on for the long haul.
The main vulnerability I see is if both Henderson and Fabinho are injured at the same time, as at that point there is a drop off to the 6 role. Still, even then we might go 4-2-3-1 or possibly unearth something already here? For example, in a pinch, maybe Konate could protect the back four? That wont be the plan, but it could be something under consideration, if the problems mount up in the position.
Personally I think we will be fine, and will refresh it next summer, with a top player.