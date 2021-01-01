« previous next »
Maybe he's just letting other clubs know we're not desperate for a new number 8 and won't be driven up to a ridiculous fee.

Can't think who though..
I think we take a look if AOC leaves

Considering he seems certain to leave on a free at the end of the season, and barely played the second half of last season, I can't imagine he'd be the cork ready to be released for us to lob £40 million odd at another midfielder. Naby maybe, but if Ox left my guess would be we'd just use Morton/Elliott/Carvalho a bit more than was planned.
We're ending with another positive net spend this summer IMO.

Good. It means that we will have the money if anyone really good (like Diaz) becomes available in January ...
Lot of talk about different systems too. Three at the back with our glut of outstanding CB's as an option would ease our worries in midfield, if we did pick up injuries there.
I do agree to an extent but City away is a game we've always struggled in under Klopp. City at home we tend to do better but even then make some silly mistakes that give them a vital point.

We've only lost at the Etihad three times under Klopp, and that includes the game after we'd already won the League and the game when Mane was sent off early. We've beaten them twice and drawn three. That's a pretty decent record against a team that is as obviously good as they are.

Better than their record at Anfield.
If we are going to talk about everyones favourite subject (net spend) we should also be prepared to introduce everyones second favourite subject (how contract renewals impact our transfer activity) too ;)

If we get Bobby and Naby done along with Mo and Joe, I'd imagine our outlay in terms of agent fees and signing on fees (or whatever they're called when they renew) wouldn't be far off the initial fee we've paid for Nunez.
Good. It means that we will have the money if anyone really good (like Diaz) becomes available in January ...

I think you have to factor Diaz as part of the year's budget as well (even Salah's contract). We were always going to be more or less break even this window.

Maybe we'd have stretched to Tchouameni and Nunez but we'd have made the bulk of it back with sales. We walked away as soon as Tchouameni became a bidding war.
I think he chose Real over us Tbf. Well probably claim it was price but you never publicly admit you were 2nd choice to the dance.
I think he chose Real over us Tbf. Well probably claim it was price but you never publicly admit you were 2nd choice to the dance.

Are you aware of the number of "second choices" in our current squad?  All three of our famous trident are/were second choices. ;D
If we are going to talk about everyones favourite subject (net spend) we should also be prepared to introduce everyones second favourite subject (how contract renewals impact our transfer activity) too ;)

If we get Bobby and Naby done along with Mo and Joe, I'd imagine our outlay in terms of agent fees and signing on fees (or whatever they're called when they renew) wouldn't be far off the initial fee we've paid for Nunez.

More to the point I dont get why people phrase us ending the summer with more money than we started it (if indeed that is the case) as a bad thing.

Its like people want us to spend 200 million quid for no reason.

Before the summer I said Id be delighted with a forward, a full back, Salah signing an extension and a midfielder, Im already delighted with the fact weve done 3/4 of that and if we achieve that whilst making the money back in transfer fees then thats surely a good thing.

I think he chose Real over us Tbf. Well probably claim it was price but you never publicly admit you were 2nd choice to the dance.

To be fair, we were pretty clear in our briefings to media that we always thought his preference was Madrid.
Are you aware of the number of "second choices" in our current squad?  All three of our famous trident are/were second choices. ;D

Yep. Not quite my point! They were our 2nd choices, to our knowledge we werent their 2nd choices, and if they were, no one is saying. The point is, Tchou Tchou didnt want us and went elsewhere, wed rather say we decided he wasnt worth the fee than admit he chose someone else over us.

If Allison would have preferred to go to Madrid is the club ever going to come out and say, Allison would have preferred Madrid or is Allison going to say the same thing?
To be fair, we were pretty clear in our briefings to media that we always thought his preference was Madrid.

 always hard to know what we brief and what journalists come up with themselves but fair point!
More to the point I dont get why people phrase us ending the summer with more money than we started it (if indeed that is the case) as a bad thing.

Its like people want us to spend 200 million quid for no reason.

Before the summer I said Id be delighted with a forward, a full back, Salah signing an extension and a midfielder, Im already delighted with the fact weve done 3/4 of that and if we achieve that whilst making the money back in transfer fees then thats surely a good thing.

Because there is a transfer window trophy to win god dammit!
Did I hear the boss say Julian Edwards was still "busy with a few things" in an interview recently or have I missed the context entirely?
Considering he seems certain to leave on a free at the end of the season, and barely played the second half of last season, I can't imagine he'd be the cork ready to be released for us to lob £40 million odd at another midfielder. Naby maybe, but if Ox left my guess would be we'd just use Morton/Elliott/Carvalho a bit more than was planned.
Isn't he on pretty substantial wages. Might tip the balance somewhere.
More to the point I dont get why people phrase us ending the summer with more money than we started it (if indeed that is the case) as a bad thing.


Well the club will have made more than ever so people want to see it invested in the team.
If people want spending for the sake of it that's different but - and this thread always has these arguments - my sense is most people just want a better squad

Fwiw I doubt think we're ending the summer with more than we started - Diaz has to be included ... and our wage bill has definitely gone up
Did I hear the boss say Julian Edwards was still "busy with a few things" in an interview recently or have I missed the context entirely?
Neil Jones said we are working on extending Jota, Naby and Harvey's contracts and moving on a few fringe players like Nat Phillips and Ben Davies. Oh, and signing Jude Bellingham  ;)
The midfield conversation has been done to death. If it is a Tchouameni or a Bellingham, fine, make it happen if we can. If not, bide our time for now, safe in the knowledge that our older crop of peak performers will be backed up by a younger crop, eager to show what they can do.

Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, possibly Morton since Klopp named him too, will all have an opportunity to show what they can do this season, and to stake a claim for being depended on for the long haul.

The main vulnerability I see is if both Henderson and Fabinho are injured at the same time, as at that point there is a drop off to the 6 role. Still, even then we might go 4-2-3-1 or possibly unearth something already here? For example, in a pinch, maybe Konate could protect the back four? That wont be the plan, but it could be something under consideration, if the problems mount up in the position.

Personally I think we will be fine, and will refresh it next summer, with a top player. 
The midfield conversation has been done to death. If it is a Tchouameni or a Bellingham, fine, make it happen. If not, bide our time for now, safe in the knowledge that our older crop of peak performers will be backed up by a younger crop, eager to show what they can do.

Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, possibly Morton since Klopp named him too will all have an opportunity to show what they can do this season, and to stake a claim for being depended on for the long haul.

The main vulnerability I see is if both Henderson and Fabinho are injured at the same time, as at that point there is a drop off to the 6 role. Still, even then we might go 4-2-3-1 or possibly unearth something already here? For example, in a pinch, maybe Konate could protect the back four? That wont be the plan, but it could be something under consideration, if the problems mount up in the position.

Personally I think we will be fine, and will refresh it next summer, with a top player.
We'd go with Thiago or Milner as the deepest mid before Konate. Whoever you have as your third choice in a position/role is likely to have some drop off, or not give you everything you want.
We'd go with Thiago or Milner as the deepest mid before Konate. Whoever you have as your third choice in a position/role is likely to have some drop off, or not give you everything you want.

I agree. Just throwing out the Konate shout as I think I read he had done that at one point.

Still, the main point Im making is the vulnerability to our midfield will be felt if both Henderson and Fabinho are injured at the same time. The vulnerability is not in the numbers we have, but the durability of a few. If they both get injured I see a double pivot forming in a 4-2-3-1 so we have a bit more protection, but still four with an attacking bias.

Its reasonable to bide our time though, especially if the midfielder we want isnt available yet.
Lot of talk about different systems too. Three at the back with our glut of outstanding CB's as an option would ease our worries in midfield, if we did pick up injuries there.

Personally I can't see us reverting to 3 at the back. 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 are much more likely than anything with 5 defenders (or 3 centre backs).

The main reason is that I don't think you can press as effectively when you play 3 centre backs. I think Klopp/Ljinders have mentioned this previously. I think it's the main reason why we won't go to a back 3. Most teams only play 1 or at most 2 up front with us. Going 1-on-1 all over the pitch allows us to press effectively high up the pitch. Having a 3rd centre probably means the opposition likely have at least one spare man elsewhere on the pitch and it probably makes it easier for them to play through any press.

Also, not sure where Fabinho plays in a 5-2-3, 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 type systems. The DM becomes redundant with the additional centre back. Given our No.6, at times acts like a 3rd CB, allowing the 2 CBs to split, means you don't need that if there is an additional CB already in play. Against teams who play a low block, the 3rd centre back means you have even less players in goal scoring positions. There's an argument that at times we need more, rather than less players in the opposition box.

Never say never but I'd be suprised if we saw 3 centre backs in any game this season.
We'd go with Thiago or Milner as the deepest mid before Konate. Whoever you have as your third choice in a position/role is likely to have some drop off, or not give you everything you want.

IMO the order of likelihood of playing in No.6 position:

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Milner
Keita


Change in shape
Morton
Jones







Matip
Konate
Klopps comments confirm that he is on the net and fan pages all the time.
I think you have to factor Diaz as part of the year's budget as well (even Salah's contract). We were always going to be more or less break even this window.

Maybe we'd have stretched to Tchouameni and Nunez but we'd have made the bulk of it back with sales. We walked away as soon as Tchouameni became a bidding war.

We obviously have the flexibility to make a push if there is a good opportunity in the market. The problem is, those opportunities are rare, since our team is already so strong ...
Neil Jones said we are working on extending Jota, Naby and Harvey's contracts and moving on a few fringe players like Nat Phillips and Ben Davies. Oh, and signing Jude Bellingham  ;)

That'll be it then
Klopps comments confirm that he is on the net and fan pages all the time.

He'd be better off staying away from twitter.
Love how Klopp talks about us having to be unpredictable. That's massive for us really, and its one of the reason I was quite excited when Mane left (it could have been any of the front players leaving) because we're changing it up a bit. Elliot looks that kind of unpredictable player too, he will get a lot of games this year. We have some squad now.
IMO the order of likelihood of playing in No.6 position:

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Milner
Keita


Change in shape
Morton
Jones







Matip
Konate
I would have Jones ahead of Keita if he went past Thiago. Jones has played 6 before in a cup game.. Keita has not played as 6 ever under Klopp, unless counting him and Thiago as a double pivot going for a game in the last 5 minutes of a game but more trying to score a goal then anything.
I agree. Just throwing out the Konate shout as I think I read he had done that at one point.

Still, the main point Im making is the vulnerability to our midfield will be felt if both Henderson and Fabinho are injured at the same time. The vulnerability is not in the numbers we have, but the durability of a few. If they both get injured I see a double pivot forming in a 4-2-3-1 so we have a bit more protection, but still four with an attacking bias.

Its reasonable to bide our time though, especially if the midfielder we want isnt available yet.


Thiago, Milner, Morton would all surely cover before Konate? If it was a CB though then I think Matip could do a decent job there
