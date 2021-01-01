« previous next »
Maybe he's just letting other clubs know we're not desperate for a new number 8 and won't be driven up to a ridiculous fee.

Can't think who though..
I think we take a look if AOC leaves

Considering he seems certain to leave on a free at the end of the season, and barely played the second half of last season, I can't imagine he'd be the cork ready to be released for us to lob £40 million odd at another midfielder. Naby maybe, but if Ox left my guess would be we'd just use Morton/Elliott/Carvalho a bit more than was planned.
We're ending with another positive net spend this summer IMO.

Good. It means that we will have the money if anyone really good (like Diaz) becomes available in January ...
Lot of talk about different systems too. Three at the back with our glut of outstanding CB's as an option would ease our worries in midfield, if we did pick up injuries there.
I do agree to an extent but City away is a game we've always struggled in under Klopp. City at home we tend to do better but even then make some silly mistakes that give them a vital point.

We've only lost at the Etihad three times under Klopp, and that includes the game after we'd already won the League and the game when Mane was sent off early. We've beaten them twice and drawn three. That's a pretty decent record against a team that is as obviously good as they are.

Better than their record at Anfield.
If we are going to talk about everyones favourite subject (net spend) we should also be prepared to introduce everyones second favourite subject (how contract renewals impact our transfer activity) too ;)

If we get Bobby and Naby done along with Mo and Joe, I'd imagine our outlay in terms of agent fees and signing on fees (or whatever they're called when they renew) wouldn't be far off the initial fee we've paid for Nunez.
Good. It means that we will have the money if anyone really good (like Diaz) becomes available in January ...

I think you have to factor Diaz as part of the year's budget as well (even Salah's contract). We were always going to be more or less break even this window.

Maybe we'd have stretched to Tchouameni and Nunez but we'd have made the bulk of it back with sales. We walked away as soon as Tchouameni became a bidding war.
I think he chose Real over us Tbf. Well probably claim it was price but you never publicly admit you were 2nd choice to the dance.
I think he chose Real over us Tbf. Well probably claim it was price but you never publicly admit you were 2nd choice to the dance.

Are you aware of the number of "second choices" in our current squad?  All three of our famous trident are/were second choices. ;D
If we are going to talk about everyones favourite subject (net spend) we should also be prepared to introduce everyones second favourite subject (how contract renewals impact our transfer activity) too ;)

If we get Bobby and Naby done along with Mo and Joe, I'd imagine our outlay in terms of agent fees and signing on fees (or whatever they're called when they renew) wouldn't be far off the initial fee we've paid for Nunez.

More to the point I dont get why people phrase us ending the summer with more money than we started it (if indeed that is the case) as a bad thing.

Its like people want us to spend 200 million quid for no reason.

Before the summer I said Id be delighted with a forward, a full back, Salah signing an extension and a midfielder, Im already delighted with the fact weve done 3/4 of that and if we achieve that whilst making the money back in transfer fees then thats surely a good thing.

I think he chose Real over us Tbf. Well probably claim it was price but you never publicly admit you were 2nd choice to the dance.

To be fair, we were pretty clear in our briefings to media that we always thought his preference was Madrid.
Are you aware of the number of "second choices" in our current squad?  All three of our famous trident are/were second choices. ;D

Yep. Not quite my point! They were our 2nd choices, to our knowledge we werent their 2nd choices, and if they were, no one is saying. The point is, Tchou Tchou didnt want us and went elsewhere, wed rather say we decided he wasnt worth the fee than admit he chose someone else over us.

If Allison would have preferred to go to Madrid is the club ever going to come out and say, Allison would have preferred Madrid or is Allison going to say the same thing?
To be fair, we were pretty clear in our briefings to media that we always thought his preference was Madrid.

 always hard to know what we brief and what journalists come up with themselves but fair point!
More to the point I dont get why people phrase us ending the summer with more money than we started it (if indeed that is the case) as a bad thing.

Its like people want us to spend 200 million quid for no reason.

Before the summer I said Id be delighted with a forward, a full back, Salah signing an extension and a midfielder, Im already delighted with the fact weve done 3/4 of that and if we achieve that whilst making the money back in transfer fees then thats surely a good thing.

Because there is a transfer window trophy to win god dammit!
Did I hear the boss say Julian Edwards was still "busy with a few things" in an interview recently or have I missed the context entirely?
Considering he seems certain to leave on a free at the end of the season, and barely played the second half of last season, I can't imagine he'd be the cork ready to be released for us to lob £40 million odd at another midfielder. Naby maybe, but if Ox left my guess would be we'd just use Morton/Elliott/Carvalho a bit more than was planned.
Isn't he on pretty substantial wages. Might tip the balance somewhere.
More to the point I dont get why people phrase us ending the summer with more money than we started it (if indeed that is the case) as a bad thing.


Well the club will have made more than ever so people want to see it invested in the team.
If people want spending for the sake of it that's different but - and this thread always has these arguments - my sense is most people just want a better squad

Fwiw I doubt think we're ending the summer with more than we started - Diaz has to be included ... and our wage bill has definitely gone up
