The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.



In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.



The question isnt whether theyre up to it because they clearly are.Its whether you have concerns that the main 3/4 (Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho and Keita) will all stay fit enough this season.If it was up to me wed add a midfielder purely based on the injury record of those 4, but its hardly as if its a sure fire solution to the issue. We could spend 100 million on Bellingham, get him in now and some grock Pickfords him in the first match and hes out for the season. You clearly need to make sure that numbers wise youre okay (and youll struggle to convince me that 8-9 midfielders isnt enough numerically) and then to an extent leave it to the gods.My point is that you just cant plan for a ridiculous string of injuries, people make out like we were negligent in the summer before 20/21 but in reality the back up centre half had we signed him would have been Kabak who we got in January anyway, if your luck is that bad then youre in trouble and the chances are 1 extra player isnt going to massively mitigate that (although I suppose if it is Bellingham and he hits the ground running then possibly but you can hardly do the signing on that basis).I think most of us would like another midfielder before the summer is out and most of us would be able to back that up with a decent point regarding our midfielders injury records, but it really is an ideal scenario and not really something which will make that much difference to our aspirations this season I dont think (especially given how Klopp tends to take a while to integrate players anyway so even if we did sign someone you may not see that much of them until later in the season).I would personally be delighted if we did a deal to get Bellingham (or whoever it is we want) to come in next summer as we did with Keita. Not likely I guess as these types of deals arent too common, but certainly possible and for me deals with the main issue which is constantly refreshing our midfield without leaving us with too much to do in one window. Im more than confident in the squad we have now, one more would be nice but just confirmation that weve got one more coming next year would be near enough as good for me (again, probably wont happen and thats fine too).Ive said this a few times but for all the legitimate gripes weve had with the ownership I dont get how people can still question their squad building and maintenance, weve probably all looked foolish questioning their competency with this at one stage or another but to persist with it now is approaching flat earther levels. Theyre absolutely brilliant at it and the fact that we had one horrifically unlucky season which would have fucked over any top club had it happened to them does not detract from that point.