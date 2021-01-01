« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:54:47 am
Does feel like Bellingham is nearly inevitable, although obviously plenty can happen between now and next summer which is the worry.

Think it'll be two midfielders next summer, hopefully Bellingham and then someone who can be moulded into Fab's successor.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:59:26 am
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:03:37 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:59:26 am
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.

Apart from like.....two months ago?
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:04:32 am
Imagine watching Thiago Alcantara play football then thinking to yourself "he's not up to it"  ;D No helping ya if you can't see he's one of the best around.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:06:40 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:59:26 am
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.

Most of the above is correct, but the reality is Klopp knows all that - it's why we tried to get Tchouameni, and it's why we'd get Bellingham now if we could.

What I'd say is that we had very similar conversations about our attack and the need to refresh it - I remember a lot of criticism about how slow we were to make changes. Then in the space of six months we've added two elite forwards in Diaz and Nunez. I think the same will probably happen in midfield, where we worry we're being slow and then, all of a sudden, we add two brilliant talents (say Jude and another). So I'm not worried about the longer term - we'll make signings - but the concern is whether our patience has a negative effect in the short term. It might, but on the whole the approach is one that's benefited us so I'm not surprised that's the attitude being taken by Klopp and Co.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:06:58 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:03:37 am
Apart from like.....two months ago?

How quickly they forget. We didn't compete for the title and CL apart from...competing for the title and CL.
Ray K

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:07:48 am
Official confirmation of Neco to Forest. £17m for him is more than a reasonable amount. Good luck to the lad, hope he tears it up there.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:17:17 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:04:32 am
Imagine watching Thiago Alcantara play football then thinking to yourself "he's not up to it"  ;D No helping ya if you can't see he's one of the best around.

Thiago is never going to lose his technical ability. But his body has never held up even in his 20's. He's a luxury in our squad. When 100% he's great to have but as we've seen in some pretty important games he can break down at any time, even in a warm up. As he gets older will the chances of that increase or decrease?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:23:05 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:17:17 am
Thiago is never going to lose his technical ability. But his body has never held up even in his 20's. He's a luxury in our squad. When 100% he's great to have but as we've seen in some pretty important games he can break down at any time, even in a warm up. As he gets older will the chances of that increase or decrease?

Then you manage his minutes.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:28:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:23:05 am
Then you manage his minutes.

I'd say the same about the whole group of midfielders i mentioned. Manage the minutes of the whole experienced group of midfielders who are asked to run themselves into the group and have shown their bodies aren't that robust. Or start replacing them with younger guys who are stronger than a crème brûlée crust,
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:29:23 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:07:48 am
Official confirmation of Neco to Forest. £17m for him is more than a reasonable amount. Good luck to the lad, hope he tears it up there.

Its a really good fee, and genuinely seems like one we could actually use a buyback clause on (as opposed to the likes of Solanke, Wilson, Awoniyi etc who never really seemed our sort of style of player). Think he'll do well there, can actually see him ending up as a winger/wide midfielder.
bird_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:37:15 am
Great move for all involved that. Good luck to Neco

Bellingham next summer seems nailed on imo. What a signing that will be
Ray K

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:42:59 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:29:23 am
Its a really good fee, and genuinely seems like one we could actually use a buyback clause on (as opposed to the likes of Solanke, Wilson, Awoniyi etc who never really seemed our sort of style of player). Think he'll do well there, can actually see him ending up as a winger/wide midfielder.
Sounds like he'll be used as a wing back to start with.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:42:59 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:59:26 am
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.

The question isnt whether theyre up to it because they clearly are.

Its whether you have concerns that the main 3/4 (Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho and Keita) will all stay fit enough this season.

If it was up to me wed add a midfielder purely based on the injury record of those 4, but its hardly as if its a sure fire solution to the issue. We could spend 100 million on Bellingham, get him in now and some grock Pickfords him in the first match and hes out for the season. You clearly need to make sure that numbers wise youre okay (and youll struggle to convince me that 8-9 midfielders isnt enough numerically) and then to an extent leave it to the gods.

My point is that you just cant plan for a ridiculous string of injuries, people make out like we were negligent in the summer before 20/21 but in reality the back up centre half had we signed him would have been Kabak who we got in January anyway, if your luck is that bad then youre in trouble and the chances are 1 extra player isnt going to massively mitigate that (although I suppose if it is Bellingham and he hits the ground running then possibly but you can hardly do the signing on that basis).

I think most of us would like another midfielder before the summer is out and most of us would be able to back that up with a decent point regarding our midfielders injury records, but it really is an ideal scenario and not really something which will make that much difference to our aspirations this season I dont think (especially given how Klopp tends to take a while to integrate players anyway so even if we did sign someone you may not see that much of them until later in the season).

I would personally be delighted if we did a deal to get Bellingham (or whoever it is we want) to come in next summer as we did with Keita. Not likely I guess as these types of deals arent too common, but certainly possible and for me deals with the main issue which is constantly refreshing our midfield without leaving us with too much to do in one window. Im more than confident in the squad we have now, one more would be nice but just confirmation that weve got one more coming next year would be near enough as good for me (again, probably wont happen and thats fine too).

Ive said this a few times but for all the legitimate gripes weve had with the ownership I dont get how people can still question their squad building and maintenance, weve probably all looked foolish questioning their competency with this at one stage or another but to persist with it now is approaching flat earther levels. Theyre absolutely brilliant at it and the fact that we had one horrifically unlucky season which would have fucked over any top club had it happened to them does not detract from that point.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:45:06 am
We're ending with another positive net spend this summer IMO.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:53:02 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:37:15 am
Great move for all involved that. Good luck to Neco

Bellingham next summer seems nailed on imo. What a signing that will be

Dont count your chickens. I thought Choo Choo was nailed on and look what happened there
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:53:05 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:45:06 am
We're ending with another positive net spend this summer IMO.

Who's left to sell for decent money?  Taking fees before add ons we're still about £20m net.

Even if Ben Davies and Nat Phillips are sold we wouldn't get £20m upfront.

We normally have a net spend of £15m-£20m on average over last 10 years.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:54:12 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:53:05 am
Who's left to sell for decent money?  Taking fees before add ons we're still about £20m net.

Even if Ben Davies and Nat Phillips are sold we wouldn't get £20m upfront.

We normally have a net spend of £15m-£20m on average over last 10 years.

We've not paid any of the fee's up front either. In fact the payment terms will not be known by anyone.

They're kinda pointless to speculate about.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:57:15 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:54:12 am
We've not paid any of the fee's up front either. In fact the payment terms will not be known by anyone.

They're kinda pointless to speculate about.

I mean guarenteed payments no add-ons. But yeah it's difficult as a lot of add-ons will be almost certainties anyway.
an fear dearg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:38:10 am
I think the fact that we have the option of 5 subs in the PL means that the MF players minutes can be better managed. 2 MF and 2 forward subs per game and you still have 1 sub free. That makes a huge difference in injury prevention. The likes of Tyler Norton can step up alongside the Harvey, Carvalho and Jones. MF players can literally be playing 1 game on average a week each at max with the mount of subs available. Thats a huge change and a great place to be in and means we dont have to go for the panic buy that some clubs will make. Game management will be so important and if we have Fab, Hendo, Naby, Thiago, Milner, Ox, and the above named players then thats huge I believe. Soft tissue injuries should be reduced significantly
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:41:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:45:16 am
Weve seen this script before right . Very happy with everyone, cant see why wed buy a midfielder or why people are talking about it etc etc
His spin is always enjoyable though - The milly can play the 6 line is a particular highlight of this one
Honestly he shouldve mentioned all this to the lads negotiating for Tchouameni ;)


Milner did play 6 last season though. Southampton in the league and a couple of cup games. Very much a needs must/in a pinch situations.

But I do agree - "we're happy" is spin. If something happens, it happens.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:01:35 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:45:16 am
Weve seen this script before right . Very happy with everyone, cant see why wed buy a midfielder or why people are talking about it etc etc
His spin is always enjoyable though - The milly can play the 6 line is a particular highlight of this one
Honestly he shouldve mentioned all this to the lads negotiating for Tchouameni ;)

We have, last summer (and have since added Fabio Carvalho)

Quote
He was the most consistently available player. I dont think you have to hide the relationship I had with Gini and how much I love his way of play and how reliable he was. But hes not here anymore, Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

So you tell me if you would sign a midfielder and tell me the name and Ill think about it.

I am really interested. We can count our midfielders and you can tell me if we need to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

We have so far, Thiago and Henderson have not been involved in pre-season, we played quite a few games with Milner, Naby Keita and Harvey.

We have another midfield which played the second game [vs. Osasuna] with Oxlade, Fabinho and Curtis Jones  another player who can and will make the next step, an exceptional talent.

Now you tell me which player we need. I am not angry or annoyed  I am really interested  which kind of player do you think we should sign?

Should he score more goals than Gini, should he defend better than Fab, should he be more creative than Naby, Curtis, Ox, Harvey? What do you want?
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:06:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:06:40 am
the reality is Klopp knows all that - it's why we tried to get Tchouameni, and it's why we'd get Bellingham now if we could.

When it comes to talking through the reasons for buying a midfielder this summer, the above is absolute key to remember. Any of the issues people can highlight will have been considered by Klopp and the rest of the staff. It's inconceivable that people on here or other social media are raising issues that haven't been considered by Klopp et al, and that club decisions up to this point have been made with a wealth of more information on our players and the global transfer market than Joe Public.

The club had all this info when offering Milner a new 1 year deal. They know the issues when buying a 3rd young midfielder (Carvalho) to complement Elliott and Jones. They also know this when they try to improve us through the failed acquisition of Tchouameni and potentially going after Bellingham.

It's also worth remembering Liverpool's modus operandi when it comes to 90% of of senior 1st team transfers. We generally don't buy players for depth. We buy players who we believe can cement themselves as a regular 1st team player and therefore be one of the best players in their position in the World. That doesn't always come to fruition and a player may end up as a squad option long term. Tchouameni and Bellingham almost certainly fit in this bracket. Other midfielders, although potentially perceived as better than some of our current options, will not fall into this bracket. I think almost exclusively we will only buy players who have the potential to be 1st choice. Not players who have the perceived ceiling of being a squad player when bought.

Beyond Tsimikas and Minamino, I'm struggling to think of a recent signing that has been bought just for depth. Therefore calls to sell AOC and replace him with someone who is better but not in that top pool of targets is unrealistic unless our hand is forced (i.e. a player asks to leave).

But the main point is that Klopp knows all this. He's almost certainly well aware of the midfield transition issues. Luckily he's a world class manager who has already show he's well capable of re-building a team. We already have clear succession plans in place for defence and attack. The midfield transition will be all about signing the right player, at the right price, at the right time. If we are not buying someone at this juncture is probably because the right player isn't available at the right price or right time.
