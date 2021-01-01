The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.



In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.



Most of the above is correct, but the reality is Klopp knows all that - it's why we tried to get Tchouameni, and it's why we'd get Bellingham now if we could.What I'd say is that we had very similar conversations about our attack and the need to refresh it - I remember a lot of criticism about how slow we were to make changes. Then in the space of six months we've added two elite forwards in Diaz and Nunez. I think the same will probably happen in midfield, where we worry we're being slow and then, all of a sudden, we add two brilliant talents (say Jude and another). So I'm not worried about the longer term - we'll make signings - but the concern is whether our patience has a negative effect in the short term. It might, but on the whole the approach is one that's benefited us so I'm not surprised that's the attitude being taken by Klopp and Co.