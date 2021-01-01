The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.
In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.