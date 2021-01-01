« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1627637 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33880 on: Today at 09:54:47 am »
Does feel like Bellingham is nearly inevitable, although obviously plenty can happen between now and next summer which is the worry.

Think it'll be two midfielders next summer, hopefully Bellingham and then someone who can be moulded into Fab's successor.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33881 on: Today at 09:59:26 am »
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,220
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33882 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:59:26 am
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.

Apart from like.....two months ago?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33883 on: Today at 10:04:32 am »
Imagine watching Thiago Alcantara play football then thinking to yourself "he's not up to it"  ;D No helping ya if you can't see he's one of the best around.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33884 on: Today at 10:06:40 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:59:26 am
The numbers talk just distracts from the real issue and that's not quantity it's quality. Forget the youngsters, there's good potential there and they'll get minutes to show if they're ready for the next step. Forget Fabinho, he's in his peak and a world class player. The real discussion is that if we're trying to win and compete for PL's and CL's are Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox and Milner up to it? I would say no. None of them are going to be getting better at this point. They all need replacing in the next couple of years not just through signings but by the young lads developing. The longer we go before starting that evolution the more dramatic and risky it becomes.

In short we should have moved one on and signed a replacement at least this window with the idea to do that again next summer as well.

Most of the above is correct, but the reality is Klopp knows all that - it's why we tried to get Tchouameni, and it's why we'd get Bellingham now if we could.

What I'd say is that we had very similar conversations about our attack and the need to refresh it - I remember a lot of criticism about how slow we were to make changes. Then in the space of six months we've added two elite forwards in Diaz and Nunez. I think the same will probably happen in midfield, where we worry we're being slow and then, all of a sudden, we add two brilliant talents (say Jude and another). So I'm not worried about the longer term - we'll make signings - but the concern is whether our patience has a negative effect in the short term. It might, but on the whole the approach is one that's benefited us so I'm not surprised that's the attitude being taken by Klopp and Co.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33885 on: Today at 10:06:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:03:37 am
Apart from like.....two months ago?

How quickly they forget. We didn't compete for the title and CL apart from...competing for the title and CL.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,493
  • Truthiness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33886 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
Official confirmation of Neco to Forest. £17m for him is more than a reasonable amount. Good luck to the lad, hope he tears it up there.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33887 on: Today at 10:17:17 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:04:32 am
Imagine watching Thiago Alcantara play football then thinking to yourself "he's not up to it"  ;D No helping ya if you can't see he's one of the best around.

Thiago is never going to lose his technical ability. But his body has never held up even in his 20's. He's a luxury in our squad. When 100% he's great to have but as we've seen in some pretty important games he can break down at any time, even in a warm up. As he gets older will the chances of that increase or decrease?
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33888 on: Today at 10:23:05 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:17:17 am
Thiago is never going to lose his technical ability. But his body has never held up even in his 20's. He's a luxury in our squad. When 100% he's great to have but as we've seen in some pretty important games he can break down at any time, even in a warm up. As he gets older will the chances of that increase or decrease?

Then you manage his minutes.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33889 on: Today at 10:28:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:23:05 am
Then you manage his minutes.

I'd say the same about the whole group of midfielders i mentioned. Manage the minutes of the whole experienced group of midfielders who are asked to run themselves into the group and have shown their bodies aren't that robust. Or start replacing them with younger guys who are stronger than a crème brûlée crust,
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,220
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33890 on: Today at 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:07:48 am
Official confirmation of Neco to Forest. £17m for him is more than a reasonable amount. Good luck to the lad, hope he tears it up there.

Its a really good fee, and genuinely seems like one we could actually use a buyback clause on (as opposed to the likes of Solanke, Wilson, Awoniyi etc who never really seemed our sort of style of player). Think he'll do well there, can actually see him ending up as a winger/wide midfielder.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33891 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
Great move for all involved that. Good luck to Neco

Bellingham next summer seems nailed on imo. What a signing that will be
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Up
« previous next »
 