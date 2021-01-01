« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:56:27 pm
Fordy:
Think he spoke about maybe wanting to go out on loan did Kelleher. So maybe one is lined up.
If Kweev goes on loan will Adrian be our no2 again?, as much as I like the fella, and he is a solid goalkeeper, he is prone to brain farts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33841 on: Yesterday at 02:44:57 pm »
We are linked with a player by the name of Nico Williams. I kid you not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33842 on: Yesterday at 03:17:59 pm »
HARD AS HELL:
We are linked with a player by the name of Nico Williams. I kid you not.

Iñaki Williams' brother if I'm not mistaken.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33843 on: Yesterday at 03:27:24 pm »
That's the fella.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33844 on: Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm »
How are the keepers at u21 doing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33845 on: Yesterday at 03:59:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm
How are the keepers at u21 doing?

Well about 3 of them are on the pre season tour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33846 on: Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 03:59:02 pm
Well about 3 of them are on the pre season tour.
Hoping Kelleher stays but can they make the step up alongside Adrian if he did go?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33847 on: Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm »
You're asking for a reasonable assessment of a player from Fordy? Been drinker since when today mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33848 on: Yesterday at 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm
Hoping Kelleher stays but can they make the step up alongside Adrian if he did go?

If he's blind to the opportunities he'll be getting after everything that happened last season, we might as well start calling him Helen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33849 on: Yesterday at 05:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm
You're asking for a reasonable assessment of a player from Fordy? Been drinker since when today mate?

You stick to kebabs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33850 on: Yesterday at 05:13:48 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33851 on: Yesterday at 05:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 01:36:55 pm
Think he spoke about maybe wanting to go out on loan did Kelleher. So maybe one is lined up.

Would be a shame as our success in the domestic cups was in large part to our strength in depth last year. If he is loaned then we need a recall option in case he's needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33852 on: Yesterday at 05:55:27 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:17:59 pm
Iñaki Williams' brother if I'm not mistaken.

I think it's just lazy journalism that keeps linking us with wingers because Mane's left but we got Diaz in January and now Salah is staying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33853 on: Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm
You're asking for a reasonable assessment of a player from Fordy? Been drinker since when today mate?
I regret my actions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33854 on: Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:55:27 pm
I think it's just lazy journalism that keeps linking us with wingers because Mane's left but we got Diaz in January and now Salah is staying.

Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33855 on: Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.

Yes its stronger on paper, I am worried about the mental state of the side, cant be easy to
Keep going when youre finishing up as the bridesmaid pretty much every season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33856 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.

No because we lost 1 world class player and 2 solid squad players for 1 potential world class player and 2 exciting prospects. It could easily end up that those two strengthen usy more but only time will tell on that.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33857 on: Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm
Yes its stronger on paper, I am worried about the mental state of the side, cant be easy to
Keep going when youre finishing up as the bridesmaid pretty much every season

The only year 95% of the lads in this squad that didn't win a trophy in the past 5 years is the 20/21 season. I'm sure they're fine.  We also won 2 trophies last season FYI.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33858 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 pm »
£17 million for Neco to Forest says the Athletic.

Good luck to the lad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33859 on: Yesterday at 07:02:54 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
No because we lost 1 world class player and 2 solid squad players for 1 potential world class player and 2 exciting prospects. It could easily end up that those two strengthen usy more but only time will tell on that.



You're forgetting Díaz I think since the poster said start of last season.

I love Mané, Liverpool legend, but Díaz, Núñez, Carvalho is an improvement over Mané, Origi and Minamino in my opinion if Díaz can add a few more goals to his game this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33860 on: Yesterday at 07:16:25 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 02:44:57 pm
We are linked with a player by the name of Nico Williams. I kid you not.

Keep Neco Williams, sign Nico Williams, bomb Trent and Salah off. Sorted on the right hand side for the next decade. Easy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33861 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.

The start, yes. The end, no.

On the whole, I think Diaz, Darwin and Carvalho is an upgrade on Mane, Origi and Taki. Were losing one clearly world class player plus two squad players, and gaining two forwards who are likely already elite and one more who could be before long.

Also stronger at CB, even with no change in personnel - just better by virtue of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez all being fully recovered from their injuries which they werent at the start of last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33862 on: Yesterday at 07:57:08 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:02:54 pm
You're forgetting Díaz I think since the poster said start of last season.

I love Mané, Liverpool legend, but Díaz, Núñez, Carvalho is an improvement over Mané, Origi and Minamino in my opinion if Díaz can add a few more goals to his game this season.

On paper you could say we have replaced Mane, Origi, and Taki with Nunez, Diaz, and Fabio. If Nunez does well, then you would argue that it is an upgrade in attack, but I feel like we are worse off in Midfield just considering we haven't really added to that area in 2 - 3 windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33863 on: Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.

Numbers wise it balances out: Mane, Origi and Minamino out and Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho in. Also Ramsey in for Neco.

Also, Origi and Minamino were on the outs last summer as well. Minamino had had an unproductive loan at Southampton and Origi had a really disappointing season in 20/21. They both did well last season when they played but if we didn't have a mid-season AFCON we'd have probably moved one on at least.

Ultimately it depends on how Nunez settles though whether the attack is as strong/stronger. Midfield is the same, although a few over 30s who are another year older and that's got a bit stale and not been addressed, the hope would be Elliott and/or Jones have real breakout seasons or Keita finally produces a consistent level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33864 on: Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm »
Much will depend on how Nunez settles and whether Diaz reaches the next level that he's very capable of but, for me, the squad as a whole is far more balanced when you include the reserves. In fact, I don't remember a more balanced Liverpool team ever. I also expect more from the youngsters - Harvey, Curtis and Little Fab. The only spot where we can slightly improve is Big Fab's position, but Hendo and Millie can step in when needed. I think we have the best squad in the league for the first time in a long while, and barring injuries, we should have a very successful season.

Here comes the quadruple!  :champ
(And Everton's relegation, it must be said.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33865 on: Today at 12:17:22 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.

Mane -> Diaz
Origi -> Nunez
Minamino -> Carvalho
N.Williams -> Ramsay

Not only stronger, but also younger ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33866 on: Today at 07:10:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:22 am
Mane -> Diaz
Origi -> Nunez
Minamino -> Carvalho
N.Williams -> Ramsay

Not only stronger, but also younger ...

 potentially stronger
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33867 on: Today at 07:34:53 am »
Diaz has 4 goals from 13 appearances. Im excited about him too but its still far from certain that he will have anything like the impact Mane had.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33868 on: Today at 08:29:58 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:34:53 am
Diaz has 4 goals from 13 appearances. Im excited about him too but its still far from certain that he will have anything like the impact Mane had.
Mane scored 13 in 29 his 1st season.
Diaz will score more than 13 in all comps next season

Diaz is a better player than Mane now imo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33869 on: Today at 08:37:13 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:29:58 am
Mane scored 13 in 29 his 1st season.
Diaz will score more than 13 in all comps next season

Diaz is a better player than Mane now imo

That has to be proven rather than be presumed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33870 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
So just Ben Davies and Nat Phillips futures to sort out then we're done and Keita contract of course.

I think they may both go out on loan. I think Nat going back on loan to Bournemouth could be a good thing. He will do well there and when he's league proven someone will pay the required money for him. Ben Davies we'll make out money back on loan fees before he probably leaves on a free.
