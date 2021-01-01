Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.



Numbers wise it balances out: Mane, Origi and Minamino out and Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho in. Also Ramsey in for Neco.Also, Origi and Minamino were on the outs last summer as well. Minamino had had an unproductive loan at Southampton and Origi had a really disappointing season in 20/21. They both did well last season when they played but if we didn't have a mid-season AFCON we'd have probably moved one on at least.Ultimately it depends on how Nunez settles though whether the attack is as strong/stronger. Midfield is the same, although a few over 30s who are another year older and that's got a bit stale and not been addressed, the hope would be Elliott and/or Jones have real breakout seasons or Keita finally produces a consistent level.