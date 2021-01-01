Is our squad stronger now than at the start of last season? Curious to hear what people think.
The start, yes. The end, no.
On the whole, I think Diaz, Darwin and Carvalho is an upgrade on Mane, Origi and Taki. Were losing one clearly world class player plus two squad players, and gaining two forwards who are likely already elite and one more who could be before long.
Also stronger at CB, even with no change in personnel - just better by virtue of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez all being fully recovered from their injuries which they werent at the start of last season.