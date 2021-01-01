« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33760 on: Yesterday at 12:11:33 pm
I wasn't stating a stance on Firmino as a 10, just sharing part of The Athletic piece that claims to say this is an approach the club might take. The examples I gave of high performers into their mid 30s are both pure 9s, which Bobby has never truly been, nor a true 10.

It gives us some flexibility but you're also just as likely to see him in a 2, withdrawn off of Nunez when playing against low block sides.

We ultimately won't know until we're some way into the season. I'm certainly not advocating spending big money on getting in an established high quality 10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33761 on: Yesterday at 12:18:59 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July  7, 2022, 08:24:45 pm
Kinder than I'd put it. Anyone wanting to swap Keita for Rabiot are fucking stupid.

Completely agree, Rabiot looked a decent prospect a few years ago, not so much now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33762 on: Yesterday at 12:23:25 pm
Depends really. Bobby's strength is his quick interplay in and around the box, rather than as an Ozil/Coutinho number 10. I could definitely imagine him playing that role, the question is whether we'd want that kind of set up in front of two midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33763 on: Yesterday at 12:27:16 pm
I know Capon is a mad fucker and that Ivan Schwakoff account of his is nuts, is it all made up shit or is there any element of truth in there?

Only ask as its just popped up on my phone that we are after Bellingham this summer and wondered if he got the tuna nets out today?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33764 on: Yesterday at 12:27:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:23:25 pm
Depends really. Bobby's strength is his quick interplay in and around the box, rather than as an Ozil/Coutinho number 10. I could definitely imagine him playing that role, the question is whether we'd want that kind of set up in front of two midfielders.

I'd be very interested in what a front 3 with Nunez on the left and Bobby down the middle looks like. I feel like Bobby could really facilitate Nunez in a big way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33765 on: Yesterday at 12:29:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:27:16 pm
I know Capon is a mad fucker and that Ivan Schwakoff account of his is nuts, is it all made up shit or is there any element of truth in there?

Only ask as its just popped up on my phone that we are after Bellingham this summer and wondered if he got the tuna nets out today?

Ivan Schwakoff said we're after him but Ivor Hardon said he 100% won't move this summer, so I'm not sure who to believe. Stuck between the irresistible force and the immovable object. Mac_Red says we won't get him this summer though and I can't imagine Capon would defy his faithful friend, so it probably is a wind-up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33766 on: Yesterday at 12:31:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:27:16 pm
I know Capon is a mad fucker and that Ivan Schwakoff account of his is nuts, is it all made up shit or is there any element of truth in there?

Only ask as its just popped up on my phone that we are after Bellingham this summer and wondered if he got the tuna nets out today?

Oh yeah Ivan Schwakoff has become a rather reputable journalist these days, I suspect James Pearce is feeding him the insider information he's not allowed to say publically to enable the whole meta-ironic performance art thing he's got going on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33767 on: Yesterday at 12:44:12 pm
Wonder if Spurs will start giving Son Heung-min a rolling 1 year contract and start managing his game time now hes reached 30.

Same with De Bruyne whos just turned 31. Cant wait for his legs to go during the season now hes well into his 30s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33768 on: Yesterday at 12:56:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:29:59 pm
Ivan Schwakoff said we're after him but Ivor Hardon said he 100% won't move this summer, so I'm not sure who to believe. Stuck between the irresistible force and the immovable object. Mac_Red says we won't get him this summer though and I can't imagine Capon would defy his faithful friend, so it probably is a wind-up.

Ivor Hardon should eat some mangoes if he needs movement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33769 on: Yesterday at 12:57:27 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:44:12 pm
Wonder if Spurs will start giving Son Heung-min a rolling 1 year contract and start managing his game time now hes reached 30.

Same with De Bruyne whos just turned 31. Cant wait for his legs to go during the season now hes well into his 30s.

Only if they're willing to take paycuts I'd imagine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33770 on: Yesterday at 01:13:49 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:44:12 pm
Wonder if Spurs will start giving Son Heung-min a rolling 1 year contract and start managing his game time now hes reached 30.

Same with De Bruyne whos just turned 31. Cant wait for his legs to go during the season now hes well into his 30s.

But it's not just about age and what other clubs will be willing to offer him. It's about performance and value to the team. I love Bobby but he's no longer a regular starter and is probably our 5th most valuable attacker. That will be factored into any deal we offer him. I don't see a low ball one year contract but I can't see an extension to 34/35 or a pay rise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33771 on: Yesterday at 01:16:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:44:12 pm
Wonder if Spurs will start giving Son Heung-min a rolling 1 year contract and start managing his game time now hes reached 30.

Same with De Bruyne whos just turned 31. Cant wait for his legs to go during the season now hes well into his 30s.

😁

Im rooting for Bobby to recapture his best form, and Ill admit that part of the reason is just for a told you so moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33772 on: Yesterday at 01:25:12 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 01:13:49 pm
But it's not just about age and what other clubs will be willing to offer him. It's about performance and value to the team. I love Bobby but he's no longer a regular starter and is probably our 5th most valuable attacker. That will be factored into any deal we offer him. I don't see a low ball one year contract but I can't see an extension to 34/35 or a pay rise.

Off course it is.

Value to team, individual capabilities, individual physical drop off with age. Well be looking at these factors and many more when deciding on contract offers or whether to manage minutes of certain players.

I just find it amusing that theres people amongst our supporter base who think we are in desperate need for transition plans and/or need to manage the minutes of certain players because they are 30 or early 30s. Some of these players just come off seasons playing+3500 minutes.

I do find it equally frustrating that the rules applied to why we need to re-fresh dont apply to players for other teams. Why arent the likes of Son or are Bruynes performances going to fall off a cliff now they are 30 and 31 respectively but our players of similar age are being predicted to dip and/or have minutes managed during next season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33773 on: Yesterday at 01:35:22 pm
Firmino just needs to stay fit.
He was excellent for most of last season when fit. His injury record before that was excellent
Out of Brazil squad now so  he will likley have more rest also.
I would be offering him a contract.

We could have Firmino,Salah & Diaz all getting a mid season rest.
Along with Eliott,Jones,Matip,Carvalho,possibly Gomez,Milner,Robertson


Lot of our squad will be getting a rest with the WC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33774 on: Yesterday at 01:38:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:29:59 pm
Ivan Schwakoff said we're after him but Ivor Hardon said he 100% won't move this summer.

What's Mike Hunt saying?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33775 on: Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:11:33 pm
I wasn't stating a stance on Firmino as a 10, just sharing part of The Athletic piece that claims to say this is an approach the club might take. The examples I gave of high performers into their mid 30s are both pure 9s, which Bobby has never truly been, nor a true 10.

It gives us some flexibility but you're also just as likely to see him in a 2, withdrawn off of Nunez when playing against low block sides.

We ultimately won't know until we're some way into the season. I'm certainly not advocating spending big money on getting in an established high quality 10.

Personally don't expect to see Bobby from the start as a 10 very often at all - I think it's a break glass option like in the CL final and against Wolves. We saw how it can look good and bad with the former and the latter. He's not consistent enough to play big chunk of minutes in that role anymore imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33776 on: Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm
I don't know about the numbers but we tried Bobby in the role behind the front striker in 18/19 and a few times in 20/21 and whilst he was by no way shit, it didnt really seem to work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33777 on: Yesterday at 03:45:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm
I don't know about the numbers but we tried Bobby in the role behind the front striker in 18/19 and a few times in 20/21 and whilst he was by no way shit, it didnt really seem to work.

It worked fairly well in 18/19 but that was with Shaqiri providing creativity from a wide role and Salah through the middle. A front four of Diaz, Nunez/Jota, Salah and Bobby feels too top-heavy from the start of a match.

Ultimately I think Firmino's passing is far too wayward in dangerous areas of the pitch when he comes even deeper, and will inevitably put even more pressure on our defensive midfielders and defenders in transition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33778 on: Yesterday at 03:51:38 pm
Firmino may well become the proper super sub and a late game-winner for the next few years. He's always relied heavily on reading the game and when defenders are being tired he can absolutely destroy them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33779 on: Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 12:02:12 pm
I dont think it makes sense to assess an #8 based upon goals and assists. Thiago scored 2 goals and got 4 assists last season, does that make him shite? I thought he was unquestionably in world class form in the second half of last season, because his job was not to provide goals or assists, but to help us control games in the way he knocks the ball around (and wins it back).

Jones shows to me a lot of quality on the ball, he can take people on and has an excellent passing range. Good physicality also. He's not in the squad just because he's scouse, he's in the squad because he's a quality player with obvious potential. The only other scouse lad in the first team squad is Trent, was Trent brought through because he's scouse or because he's a brilliant footballer?
It depends what you do as a number 8. It's a varied role. If you are elite in the defensive categories that makes up for not being elite offensively to an extent. If you are elite offensively, the same, and usually you play with two 8's, where one is more offensive than the other. Thiago and Keita put up elite defensive numbers. If you wanna get into statistics, Jones avg's less than half the tackles and interceptions of Thiago and Keita on a per 90 basis, and has a much worse success rate on defensive ball pressures. Thiago and Keita to me are both ideal defensive 8's, where you want a better balance of defence and attack, same as Henderson. Thiago despite not putting up big assist numbers has elite passing efficiency despite avg the most forward passes of our midfielders, just ahead of Henderson, and way ahead of both Jones and Keita.

If you want to talk creativity when it comes to shot creating actions, Jones avg 2.75 per 90, compared to Thiago's 3.58 and Keita's 3.30. Harvey Elliot for some more context, in a small sample size granted, generated 5.53 shot creating actions per 90, which is closer to what you want to see (for EPL reference De Bruyne is at 5.68, Bernardo Silva 4, Bruno Fernandes 4.19, Mason Mount 4.23, even Fernandinho City's DM is ahead of Jones at 2.80). Basically Thiago and Keita are defensive workhorses who don't create as much as you would like in terms of cutting edge shot creating actions, but it works because they heavily contribute defensively, and can be used as defensive 8's next to an attacking one. Jones is not good as a defensive 8 and creates much less than both. You lose a lot playing him defensively. But he doesn't create anything.

I'm not trying to say he doesn't have quality, but it's not good enough to have 'quality' to play for this team. You gotta have a lot more than that, as in be in the top handful in the world at what you do. I've seen Jones do some great things as a youngster, he does have good feet and can take players on, but I've seen dozens of youngsters do great things at various levels at the club that never stayed very long, because they were quality without being 'Liverpool' quality. Jones to me seems timid and plays with no urgency whatsoever. That's actually a big difference between him and Elliott, and Carvalho from what I've seen of him. Jones is very laconic in his playstyle, but I don't think he's talented enough at this level to get away with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33780 on: Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:29:59 pm
Ivan Schwakoff said we're after him but Ivor Hardon said he 100% won't move this summer, so I'm not sure who to believe. Stuck between the irresistible force and the immovable object. Mac_Red says we won't get him this summer though and I can't imagine Capon would defy his faithful friend, so it probably is a wind-up.

What's Pierre Blah Blah said?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33781 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 03:45:02 pm
It worked fairly well in 18/19 but that was with Shaqiri providing creativity from a wide role and Salah through the middle. A front four of Diaz, Nunez/Jota, Salah and Bobby feels too top-heavy from the start of a match.

Ultimately I think Firmino's passing is far too wayward in dangerous areas of the pitch when he comes even deeper, and will inevitably put even more pressure on our defensive midfielders and defenders in transition.
Do you think it might work with Harvey on the right in Shaqiri's old spot?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33782 on: Today at 02:16:33 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Do you think it might work with Harvey on the right in Shaqiri's old spot?

That's not a bad shout in fairness, but that would involve two of Salah, Diaz, Jota and Nunez not starting, which would feel like a bit of a waste.

But on the rare occasion two of those need a rest, or are out of form, or injured, then sure, why not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33783 on: Today at 04:43:24 am
Controversial opinion, because he had many niggling injuries last season. However, last season was one of Bobby's best performance wise, when he played. His touch and passing was better than it had been in past 2-3 years.

Stats bear that out too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33784 on: Today at 08:02:48 am
As harsh as it may sound I fully agree with the view of Dundalis with regards Jones, a great player but sadly I feel one that has a big season ahead of him to prove himself. Over the years I have seen many younger players for Liverpool like Curtis who we all desperately hope will find that extra little to take them to the next level. I just hope finds his in the coming season, one thing for sure he has the best manager to help him to find it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33785 on: Today at 08:10:52 am
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
It depends what you do as a number 8. It's a varied role. If you are elite in the defensive categories that makes up for not being elite offensively to an extent. If you are elite offensively, the same, and usually you play with two 8's, where one is more offensive than the other. Thiago and Keita put up elite defensive numbers. If you wanna get into statistics, Jones avg's less than half the tackles and interceptions of Thiago and Keita on a per 90 basis, and has a much worse success rate on defensive ball pressures. Thiago and Keita to me are both ideal defensive 8's, where you want a better balance of defence and attack, same as Henderson. Thiago despite not putting up big assist numbers has elite passing efficiency despite avg the most forward passes of our midfielders, just ahead of Henderson, and way ahead of both Jones and Keita.

If you want to talk creativity when it comes to shot creating actions, Jones avg 2.75 per 90, compared to Thiago's 3.58 and Keita's 3.30. Harvey Elliot for some more context, in a small sample size granted, generated 5.53 shot creating actions per 90, which is closer to what you want to see (for EPL reference De Bruyne is at 5.68, Bernardo Silva 4, Bruno Fernandes 4.19, Mason Mount 4.23, even Fernandinho City's DM is ahead of Jones at 2.80). Basically Thiago and Keita are defensive workhorses who don't create as much as you would like in terms of cutting edge shot creating actions, but it works because they heavily contribute defensively, and can be used as defensive 8's next to an attacking one. Jones is not good as a defensive 8 and creates much less than both. You lose a lot playing him defensively. But he doesn't create anything.

I'm not trying to say he doesn't have quality, but it's not good enough to have 'quality' to play for this team. You gotta have a lot more than that, as in be in the top handful in the world at what you do. I've seen Jones do some great things as a youngster, he does have good feet and can take players on, but I've seen dozens of youngsters do great things at various levels at the club that never stayed very long, because they were quality without being 'Liverpool' quality. Jones to me seems timid and plays with no urgency whatsoever. That's actually a big difference between him and Elliott, and Carvalho from what I've seen of him. Jones is very laconic in his playstyle, but I don't think he's talented enough at this level to get away with it.

That's a pretty decent argument lad, fair play. I think its obvious that Jones isn't at the level he needs to be yet, but he also seems to have all the tools to improve. He has only just turned 21, so I think its worth giving him some more time to develop.

This will be a big season for him but I think its too early to write him off just yet. If this time next year on reflection he still hasnt kicked on, the conversation shifts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33786 on: Today at 08:28:52 am
What is the level he needs to be? He's a squad player for one of the best 2/3 teams in the World at 21. If he just maintains his current level that's fine. There's a place in a squad for someone like that. Jones is being moulded in to Wijnaldum. Press resistant, more reserved number 8 and he's there to progress the ball up the pitch. Not really a shock he isn't creating chances at a level of Mason mount or Bruno Fernandes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33787 on: Today at 10:36:31 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:28:52 am
What is the level he needs to be? He's a squad player for one of the best 2/3 teams in the World at 21. If he just maintains his current level that's fine. There's a place in a squad for someone like that. Jones is being moulded in to Wijnaldum. Press resistant, more reserved number 8 and he's there to progress the ball up the pitch. Not really a shock he isn't creating chances at a level of Mason mount or Bruno Fernandes

Yep. People forget he's played nearly 80 odd matches for us already despite being young and behind some world class players. Klopp obviously loves him too. Generally when he plays I'm very impressed by him.

The thing for me is having watched him a lot in the academy he was very clearly an explosive midfielder so it has been a bit strange seeing him play more in the style of an LFC-era Wijnaldum. If that is his future here though I believe he can impress in that role and can only hope he performs it as well as Gini did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33788 on: Today at 10:40:17 am
He played a lot of games as a right-sided inside forward at youth level, but I think his lack of explosiveness and pure speed is behind the thinking to move him into midfield.  It's the right call, he's got all the tools to play that position, just needs to knit it all together.  He's great in the middle third of the pitch, progresses the ball well, but runs into trouble once he gets close the the box.  More decisiveness is required at the top and bottom ends of the pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33789 on: Today at 11:19:15 am
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
It depends what you do as a number 8. It's a varied role. If you are elite in the defensive categories that makes up for not being elite offensively to an extent. If you are elite offensively, the same, and usually you play with two 8's, where one is more offensive than the other. Thiago and Keita put up elite defensive numbers. If you wanna get into statistics, Jones avg's less than half the tackles and interceptions of Thiago and Keita on a per 90 basis, and has a much worse success rate on defensive ball pressures. Thiago and Keita to me are both ideal defensive 8's, where you want a better balance of defence and attack, same as Henderson. Thiago despite not putting up big assist numbers has elite passing efficiency despite avg the most forward passes of our midfielders, just ahead of Henderson, and way ahead of both Jones and Keita.

If you want to talk creativity when it comes to shot creating actions, Jones avg 2.75 per 90, compared to Thiago's 3.58 and Keita's 3.30. Harvey Elliot for some more context, in a small sample size granted, generated 5.53 shot creating actions per 90, which is closer to what you want to see (for EPL reference De Bruyne is at 5.68, Bernardo Silva 4, Bruno Fernandes 4.19, Mason Mount 4.23, even Fernandinho City's DM is ahead of Jones at 2.80). Basically Thiago and Keita are defensive workhorses who don't create as much as you would like in terms of cutting edge shot creating actions, but it works because they heavily contribute defensively, and can be used as defensive 8's next to an attacking one. Jones is not good as a defensive 8 and creates much less than both. You lose a lot playing him defensively. But he doesn't create anything.



Where are you getting the shot creating stats?

I use

https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

Which has him at 3.1 shots creating actions per game, if I'm reading correctly, Maybe that is due to games played with England under age team recently, or I'm missing something

that is comparable with kovacic 3.2,thiago 3.25 , kante 3.1 and a touch ahead of Henderson 2.8 , keita 3, Modric 2.8.  Although it is abit lower than bernardo silva, de bruyne and gundogan, as city play their no.8's different to ours.


Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:36:31 am
Yep. People forget he's played nearly 80 odd matches for us already despite being young and behind some world class players. Klopp obviously loves him too. Generally when he plays I'm very impressed by him.

The thing for me is having watched him a lot in the academy he was very clearly an explosive midfielder so it has been a bit strange seeing him play more in the style of an LFC-era Wijnaldum.

I think this is the source of a lot of people's frustation with jones, that and his tendency to dwell on the ball and do very little with it eventually
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33790 on: Today at 11:46:08 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:28:52 am
What is the level he needs to be? He's a squad player for one of the best 2/3 teams in the World at 21. If he just maintains his current level that's fine. There's a place in a squad for someone like that. Jones is being moulded in to Wijnaldum. Press resistant, more reserved number 8 and he's there to progress the ball up the pitch. Not really a shock he isn't creating chances at a level of Mason mount or Bruno Fernandes

IMO the offensive side of our midfield has been far and away our biggest weakness, and is definitely the main reason we haven't won more than one EPL title, or another CL. If we want to progress and actually overcome City, we need to get away from a defensive midfield that does all the dirty work and simply 'recycles' possession. City midfielders do that in their sleep, but what they also do is generate scoring power, with over 40 goals coming from their midfield last season. Wijnaldum types shouldn't cut it anymore. The question will be how much are we going to continue to rely on Trent and Robbo to provide all the goal creation and the front 3 all the goals, and have it be ok that our midfield generate close to nothing? I think either you are an elite 8 with great defensive traits, or great offensive traits, or ideally both or we should be looking for better. Jones has neither right now. Not saying he needs to be sold or rid of, I just don't see anything to me that says he's got a long term future in a number 8 role, especially if we move to using a number 10. Elliott, Carvalho and then Bellingham who is the obvious target to me have shown elite traits for those positions. I think we will also be after more top class midfielders in the transfer market (I know we like Sucic). We will see though.
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 11:19:15 am
Where are you getting the shot creating stats?

I use

https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

Which has him at 3.1 shots creating actions per game, if I'm reading correctly

that is comparable with kovacic 3.2,thiago 3.25 , kante 3.1 and a touch ahead of Henderson 2.8 , keita 3, Modric 2.8.  Although it is abit lower than bernardo silva, de bruyne and gundogan, as city play their no.8's different to ours.

Maybe that is due to games played with England under age team recently, or I'm missing something

I don't think Bruno fernandes is a true contemporary, of curtis
Go down to goal and shot creations section, Im only using EPL domestic league stats to keep it simple, not skewed by any cup games against different potentially inferior opposition, especially since Jones doesn't have a huge sample size, but 15 games with 10 started is decent in the EPL. Bruno is IMO someone with who's output I would expect to be what the team should be aiming for in either an attacking 8, or number 10 in a reconfigured side. Whether Bruno is a contemporary is irrelevant to me in what we should expect from our most attacking midfielder now moving forward. I don't think what our midfield has done the last few years should be the max we expect from them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33791 on: Today at 12:03:26 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:28:52 am
What is the level he needs to be? He's a squad player for one of the best 2/3 teams in the World at 21. If he just maintains his current level that's fine. There's a place in a squad for someone like that. Jones is being moulded in to Wijnaldum. Press resistant, more reserved number 8 and he's there to progress the ball up the pitch. Not really a shock he isn't creating chances at a level of Mason mount or Bruno Fernandes

Exactly.

He's a quality young player who has adapted his game to the tactical demands that the manager places on our midfield as he's settled into the first-team set up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33792 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm
Not sure what the shot creating actions stat proves about a players ability / level   its going to be massively influenced by the role a player plays in the team and the team set up hes in (and literally who he passes to)

If you wanted invest anything into it fact that hes around the same number as Hendrson when the LCM played a bit deeper than the RCM in our set up last season is probably an endorsement of his ability .
I can accept the argument he holds the ball a bit too much but I suspect this will come with him maturing - the concerns with him in our set up are almost entirely defensive for me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33793 on: Today at 12:14:03 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 11:46:08 am
IMO the offensive side of our midfield has been far and away our biggest weakness, and is definitely the main reason we haven't won more than one EPL title, or another CL. If we want to progress and actually overcome City, we need to get away from a defensive midfield that does all the dirty work and simply 'recycles' possession. City midfielders do that in their sleep, but what they also do is generate scoring power, with over 40 goals coming from their midfield last season. Wijnaldum types shouldn't cut it anymore. The question will be how much are we going to continue to rely on Trent and Robbo to provide all the goal creation and the front 3 all the goals, and have it be ok that our midfield generate close to nothing? I think either you are an elite 8 with great defensive traits, or great offensive traits, or ideally both or we should be looking for better. Jones has neither right now. Not saying he needs to be sold or rid of, I just don't see anything to me that says he's got a long term future in a number 8 role, especially if we move to using a number 10. Elliott, Carvalho and then Bellingham who is the obvious target to me have shown elite traits for those positions. I think we will also be after more top class midfielders in the transfer market (I know we like Sucic). We will see though.Go down to goal and shot creations section, Im only using EPL domestic league stats to keep it simple, not skewed by any cup games against different potentially inferior opposition, especially since Jones doesn't have a huge sample size, but 15 games with 10 started is decent in the EPL. Bruno is IMO someone with who's output I would expect to be what the team should be aiming for in either an attacking 8, or number 10 in a reconfigured side. Whether Bruno is a contemporary is irrelevant to me in what we should expect from our most attacking midfielder now moving forward. I don't think what our midfield has done the last few years should be the max we expect from them.
Elliott has had so few league starts here and hasn't had a massive effect in the final third. Carvalho stood.out in the clear best team in the 2nd tier. I like both players, neither have shown they are 'elite' at anything yet or more likely to have a long term future than Jones. Jones has had plenty minutes contributing at a extremely high level. Also the Wijnaldum types not cutting it is mad given what we won and points totals with him starting nearly every game

Putting Bruno in our midfield wouldn't add us more as a team, it'd just take away from someone like Trent s and I'd rather Trent was our main creative player than him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33794 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm
Liverpool could have Jude Bellingham transfer chance that is too good to overlook
In this week's Blood Red, Paul Gorst assesses the potential for Liverpool to make marquee addition to their midfield ranks this summer

By Paul Gorst Liverpool FC correspondent
05:00, 9 JUL 2022 UPDATED 07:40, 9 JUL 2022

In many ways, it's easy to see why Liverpool are relaxed over their pursuit of a midfielder this summer.

More often than not, Jurgen Klopp has always steadfastly insisted the Reds' recruitment team go after their first-choice transfer target with gusto rather than having to fall back on Plans B or C.

Players like Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk are proof enough of that strategy. They were three relatively drawn out sagas for a club who usually move with surgical precision in the transfer market.

Save for the recruitment of deputies like Kostas Tsimikas and, at the time of his arrival, Diogo Jota, when Liverpool had also lined up Jamal Lewis and Ismaila Sarr before settling on the pair back in 2020, when it's time to go big in the window, Klopp will settle for nothing less than Plan A.

After it quickly became apparent that Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni had eyes only for Real Madrid, the Reds have taken a subdued approach to midfield plans. That's not to say they aren't ongoing, of course, but they are typically keeping their cards close to their chest at present.

After all, this is the collection of players that came within a whisker of quadruple immortality last term. It's not a squad that needs any major surgery on it just now.

It's understood that Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is someone who is widely admired among the people who matter where recruitment is concerned at Liverpool.

Reports in Germany, from the respected Bild publication, recently stated Bellingham's price tag to sit somewhere near the 120m (£101m) mark, perhaps in an effort from the Dortmund camp to ward off any potential suitors.

So while the general perception might be that Liverpool are being priced out of any move in a summer that has already seen a minimum of £64m laid out for Darwin Nunez, a cursory glance across the rest of European football right now changes that school of thought considerably.

With Real Madrid and Manchester City already adding Tchouameni and Kalvin Phillips to their respective squads, neither are likely to be in the market for another midfielder. Chelsea's new ownership are seemingly transfixed with restructuring their attack as they press on for Raheem Sterling from City and Leeds United's Raphinha.

Manchester United, meanwhile, cannot offer anything other than an exorbitant salary at present as the Erik ten Hag reset button is pressed at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is also giving them the most unwanted of pre-season headaches at a time when they are aiming to lure midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

Speaking of the Catalans, their financial situation is said to be close to ruinous, while Dortmund, as a rule of thumb, are always hugely opposed to offloading their stars to fierce domestic rivals Bayern Munich without a real fight.

Paris Saint-Germain have already bolstered their midfield by signing Vitinha from Porto while Juventus have added Paul Pogba to their squad after he left Manchester United as a free agent.

The other European super-clubs have different priorities then, it would seem. Now could be the ideal chance to strike as far as Liverpool are concerned. The queue of potential suitors will certainly be smaller this year.

For Klopp himself, his belief that an overcrowded midfield stunts the development of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho is firm and he is also unwavering in his faith in the current crop of senior stars who took the Reds to the Champions League final while also amassing 92 Premier League points and a domestic cup double just a few weeks ago.

It's also understood that the club themselves don't believe there is a negotiation to be had at present with Dortmund, who are desperate to hold on to their midfield star.

But while BVB are understandably reluctant to re-open the shop after the exit of Erling Haaland to Manchester City, for a relatively free run at a player like Bellingham - an England regular who only turned 19 last month - the real question Liverpool must ask themselves is not whether they can afford to try and sign him this window. If he is indeed the prime target, then it's whether they can afford not to.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-jude-bellingham-transfer-question-24434022

It's only an opinion piece by Gorst but the article makes it even more clear why we should try to sign Bellingham this summer rather than wait until next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33795 on: Today at 12:34:07 pm
Dont think Gorst knows much but its interesting the Bellingham this summer stuff hasnt been totally killed off (the opposite if anything)
The obvious danger of waiting if hes the one we want is that he becomes a world star this season (World Cup) and the money becomes truly ridiculous for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33796 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:36 pm
Not sure what the shot creating actions stat proves about a players ability / level   its going to be massively influenced by the role a player plays in the team and the team set up hes in (and literally who he passes to)

If you wanted invest anything into it fact that hes around the same number as Hendrson when the LCM played a bit deeper than the RCM in our set up last season is probably an endorsement of his ability .
I can accept the argument he holds the ball a bit too much but I suspect this will come with him maturing - the concerns with him in our set up are almost entirely defensive for me
I think he also played a lot of games or ends of games where we were ahead and focus was on ball retention. In comparison, Firmino and Shaq were used when we needed a goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33797 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:34:07 pm
Dont think Gorst knows much but its interesting the Bellingham this summer stuff hasnt been totally killed off (the opposite if anything)
The obvious danger of waiting if hes the one we want is that he becomes a world star this season (World Cup) and the money becomes truly ridiculous for him

Yes, you're right. The tones has changed slightly. Little hints that we haven't totally ruled out trying to get him this summer. I have a sneaky feeling we will make a move, if we haven't already, and if we offer £103m he will join this summer. I don't buy this verbal agreement (for next summer) stuff that the chancers are reporting on twitter. Let's see what happens but I'm not getting my hopes up that Klopp gets his  reported number 1 midfield target this summer.
