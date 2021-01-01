I dont think it makes sense to assess an #8 based upon goals and assists. Thiago scored 2 goals and got 4 assists last season, does that make him shite? I thought he was unquestionably in world class form in the second half of last season, because his job was not to provide goals or assists, but to help us control games in the way he knocks the ball around (and wins it back).



Jones shows to me a lot of quality on the ball, he can take people on and has an excellent passing range. Good physicality also. He's not in the squad just because he's scouse, he's in the squad because he's a quality player with obvious potential. The only other scouse lad in the first team squad is Trent, was Trent brought through because he's scouse or because he's a brilliant footballer?



It depends what you do as a number 8. It's a varied role. If you are elite in the defensive categories that makes up for not being elite offensively to an extent. If you are elite offensively, the same, and usually you play with two 8's, where one is more offensive than the other. Thiago and Keita put up elite defensive numbers. If you wanna get into statistics, Jones avg's less than half the tackles and interceptions of Thiago and Keita on a per 90 basis, and has a much worse success rate on defensive ball pressures. Thiago and Keita to me are both ideal defensive 8's, where you want a better balance of defence and attack, same as Henderson. Thiago despite not putting up big assist numbers has elite passing efficiency despite avg the most forward passes of our midfielders, just ahead of Henderson, and way ahead of both Jones and Keita.If you want to talk creativity when it comes to shot creating actions, Jones avg 2.75 per 90, compared to Thiago's 3.58 and Keita's 3.30. Harvey Elliot for some more context, in a small sample size granted, generated 5.53 shot creating actions per 90, which is closer to what you want to see (for EPL reference De Bruyne is at 5.68, Bernardo Silva 4, Bruno Fernandes 4.19, Mason Mount 4.23, even Fernandinho City's DM is ahead of Jones at 2.80). Basically Thiago and Keita are defensive workhorses who don't create as much as you would like in terms of cutting edge shot creating actions, but it works because they heavily contribute defensively, and can be used as defensive 8's next to an attacking one. Jones is not good as a defensive 8 and creates much less than both. You lose a lot playing him defensively. But he doesn't create anything.I'm not trying to say he doesn't have quality, but it's not good enough to have 'quality' to play for this team. You gotta have a lot more than that, as in be in the top handful in the world at what you do. I've seen Jones do some great things as a youngster, he does have good feet and can take players on, but I've seen dozens of youngsters do great things at various levels at the club that never stayed very long, because they were quality without being 'Liverpool' quality. Jones to me seems timid and plays with no urgency whatsoever. That's actually a big difference between him and Elliott, and Carvalho from what I've seen of him. Jones is very laconic in his playstyle, but I don't think he's talented enough at this level to get away with it.