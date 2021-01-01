Keita and Jota next in line for contracts, according to Neil Jones.
Does that mean we're happy for Bobby to go in a year? Though it could mean we know he's willing to extend, so he's a lower priority than getting a few other deals done. Maybe.
Over the last 12-ish months, we've now extended (or extending) deals for Alisson, Kelleher, Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, (Keita), (Jota) and Salah, plus signing Milner on for one more year. We've also added Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho, with Thiago and Tsimikas arriving with Jota two years ago. Jones signed a new deal two years ago.
That's a great bit of squad building and squad maintenance. Looking through our squad, that leaves Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino down to their last year with no word yet on a new deal, plus Matip who has two years left. Again, will we seek to keep Matip beyond that or not?