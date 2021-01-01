« previous next »
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33720 on: Yesterday at 04:09:19 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm
what is the latest news and sentiment on Rabiot for Keita Swap?
 - even if that means selling Keita if he does not want to sign/negotiate a new contract at Liverpool
- what is the latest news on Keita?
-is a swap even feasbile/possible?

Great news about Joe Gomez - I believe his contract runs to 2024?

what about the other players running down their contracts?
Bobby Firmino
Ox
keita
Adrian extended?

Just absolute nonsense on every level.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33721 on: Yesterday at 04:09:26 pm »
No chance we're going anywhere near Rabiot, just not a Klopp player.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33722 on: Yesterday at 04:11:02 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm
what is the latest news and sentiment on Rabiot for Keita Swap?

 


A total bullshit rumour pulled from someone's arse.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33723 on: Yesterday at 04:11:21 pm »
Rabiot? Steer well clear if only for his bonkers interfering mother  :o  Also hes a bit of a dick, with various off field issues. No thanks.

I hope Keita signs a new deal.
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33724 on: Yesterday at 04:36:08 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:08:32 pm
Would you prefer to stick with Keita or gamble on a new midfielder like Rabiot?
any other midfielders linked with us

Like Bellingham ?
Offline dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33725 on: Yesterday at 04:47:31 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 04:36:08 pm
Like Bellingham ?

Yep Bellingham would be a great option. Not gonna happen this summer
 I do not see that one happening, even if he is available next year - there will be such competition for his signing and I cannot see us breaking the bank on transfer and salary for him.
Although Mo contract and Nunez signing shows we can compete for quality if need be. So one never knows.

Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33726 on: Yesterday at 04:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 08:02:46 am
Probably because he has actually played a decent amount of games now, and his actual attacking output is worse than our most defensive midfielder. Non existent. That doesn't fly for a team wanting to win titles. And he really isn't any good defensively IMO, he gets run around pretty easily compared to when a Keita plays. Which is fine because he's not a defensive player, but that simply means he has to be very good offensively, or he doesn't warrant his place. I don't think he's rubbish, but there is literally no evidence that he's going to be really good based on his performances so far. 18 year old Elliott showed much more in his 3 starts before his injury than Jones has his 75 total appearances for the club.

For starters most of Fabinhos goals were from penalties and set pieces so thats not really a stick to beat him with. More importantly, Klopps Liverpool system/s have never had much of a focus on goals from midfield. So whilst some parts of the fanbase want someone with the attacking prowess of Gerrard in there, Klopp clearly doesnt see a need for it.

I like the way Curtis played last season, it seemed pretty clear that he was following the instructions that the coaching staff were giving him. Similar to Naby, it doesnt look spectacular because theres no 20-yard screamers or defense-splitting passes; but the whole point of the midfielders just doing the jobs theyre asked to is it opens up our fullbacks to tee up chance after chance to our attackers. Which last time I checked, saw us score a shitload of goals last season.

Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:55:44 pm
Can see Gini resigning just after we announce Kane.
;D
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33727 on: Yesterday at 04:50:38 pm »
Pretty clear we're trying to renew Keita so no point giving these swap rumours any credence, at least until we hear that talks have broken down (I think he'll sign personally).

Rabiot wasn't good enough the last time we were linked with him and he's regressed since then.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33728 on: Yesterday at 04:53:54 pm »
Anyone wanting us to swap Rabiot for Keita is someone just hungry for transfer news rather than what's best for the Club.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33729 on: Yesterday at 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm
what is the latest news and sentiment on Rabiot for Keita Swap?
 - even if that means selling Keita if he does not want to sign/negotiate a new contract at Liverpool
- what is the latest news on Keita?
-is a swap even feasbile/possible?

Great news about Joe Gomez - I believe his contract runs to 2024?

what about the other players running down their contracts?
Bobby Firmino
Ox
keita
Adrian extended?
 


We werent interested in Rabiot in 19/20 when he was a free transfer , why would we want to spend millions on him now
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33730 on: Yesterday at 07:02:01 pm »
No chance we go anywhere near signing Rabiot. Also dont see the point in selling Keita unless he is the one looking to move. He has improved on his fitness and performances well over the last season and this season could be where we see him.make more steps towards being what we expected when we signed him. Selling now would just not make business sense because his financial value will not be very high anyway and any replacement will need time because our midfield is the most demanding position on the pitch.
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33731 on: Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm »
Would be silly to lose Keita. He's not the second coming of Gerrard as some of us were hoping for, but he's a good midfielder.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33732 on: Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:53:54 pm
Anyone wanting us to swap Rabiot for Keita is someone just hungry for transfer news rather than what's best for the Club.

Kinder than I'd put it. Anyone wanting to swap Keita for Rabiot are fucking stupid. 
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33733 on: Yesterday at 08:29:25 pm »
Rabiot has thrown the best years of his career away and has one of the worst attitudes in football.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33734 on: Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 12:10:26 am
None of this is a reason not to do the deal. We need another midfielder and we would rather wait to buy our main target next summer. We won't pay all of his wages, he is 31 now not 33 so he is younger than Henderson and the same age as Thiago

Do we? Numbers are fine, its probably the easiest position to upgrade quality wise but that doesn't imply a need for another midfield, be damned who.
Offline Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33735 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Williams out and Gomez signed up, we have our house in order now (minus Ox perhaps?)

Hopefully this means the focus is back on a certain fella in Dortmund...
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33736 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:38:37 pm
Keita and Jota next in line for contracts, according to Neil Jones.
Does that mean we're happy for Bobby to go in a year? Though it could mean we know he's willing to extend, so he's a lower priority than getting a few other deals done. Maybe.

Over the last 12-ish months, we've now extended (or extending) deals for Alisson, Kelleher, Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, (Keita), (Jota) and Salah, plus signing Milner on for one more year. We've also added Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho, with Thiago and Tsimikas arriving with Jota two years ago. Jones signed a new deal two years ago.

That's a great bit of squad building and squad maintenance. Looking through our squad, that leaves Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino down to their last year with no word yet on a new deal, plus Matip who has two years left. Again, will we seek to keep Matip beyond that or not? 
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33737 on: Today at 02:48:11 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
Does that mean we're happy for Bobby to go in a year? Though it could mean we know he's willing to extend, so he's a lower priority than getting a few other deals done. Maybe.

Over the last 12-ish months, we've now extended (or extending) deals for Alisson, Kelleher, Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, (Keita), (Jota) and Salah, plus signing Milner on for one more year. We've also added Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho, with Thiago and Tsimikas arriving with Jota two years ago. Jones signed a new deal two years ago.

That's a great bit of squad building and squad maintenance. Looking through our squad, that leaves Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino down to their last year with no word yet on a new deal, plus Matip who has two years left. Again, will we seek to keep Matip beyond that or not?

No, I think that means he will get offered a deal but less than what hes on now, probably wont get offered more than two years
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33738 on: Today at 08:57:36 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
Does that mean we're happy for Bobby to go in a year? Though it could mean we know he's willing to extend, so he's a lower priority than getting a few other deals done. Maybe.

Over the last 12-ish months, we've now extended (or extending) deals for Alisson, Kelleher, Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, (Keita), (Jota) and Salah, plus signing Milner on for one more year. We've also added Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Ramsay and Carvalho, with Thiago and Tsimikas arriving with Jota two years ago. Jones signed a new deal two years ago.

That's a great bit of squad building and squad maintenance. Looking through our squad, that leaves Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino down to their last year with no word yet on a new deal, plus Matip who has two years left. Again, will we seek to keep Matip beyond that or not?

If he stays it'll be on a 1 or 2 year deal more like we have with extending Milner in recent years.

Would make sense for him to move on though as he could go to Italy, Spain or back to Germany at a club and get a 3 year deal and be a regular starter, rather than a year extension as a back up/rotation player here. Depends what he wants to do though. Feasibly he could keep signing for another year while Klopp's here and get a testimonial.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33739 on: Today at 09:05:57 am »
Sorry, I dread to ask (and I'm taking into account the posters that said it)...but why would we deem Bobby on the same sort of level as a 36 year old midfielder in terms of how long we'd extend his contract by? Virg and Hendo both extended until their mid-30s, but we're going to tell a 30 year old attacker that we can only give him another year or two, on reduced wages? :D

He last extended in 2018. If he extends again, it'll likely be his biggest contract considering his age and status. I honestly don't know what planet some of you live on thinking we'll give him some take it or leave it, lowball rolling contract.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33740 on: Today at 09:09:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:05:57 am
Sorry, I dread to ask (and I'm taking into account the posters that said it)...but why would we deem Bobby on the same sort of level as a 36 year old midfielder in terms of how long we'd extend his contract by? Virg and Hendo both extended until their mid-30s, but we're going to tell a 30 year old attacker that we can only give him another year or two, on reduced wages? :D

He last extended in 2018. If he extends again, it'll likely be his biggest contract considering his age and status. I honestly don't know what planet some of you live on thinking we'll give him some take it or leave it, lowball rolling contract.

Good point. And this is the sort of contract I expect we won't do unless he plays a lot more than he did last season. Having said that, his stock has fallen pretty dramatically given his limited playing time so he won't be earning as much as he's on now elsewhere unless he plays more this season, so he's in a slightly tricky position too.
