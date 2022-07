I think Championship will be Williams level long term.

He has some quality

But I cant see him coping with the pace of the wide players in the PL.



Sounds obvious but I think Forest's first season in the Prem might hold the key. I can't see a situation where they stay up but Williams isn't in the team bar an injury. If they can keep themselves in the league he'll more than likely be in the team. If they get relegated straight away he'll probably go down with them and then who knows what happens. If say they get relegated in three years time but he's been a regular I can definitely see other teams interested given he'll be experienced but still relatively young.Seem to be spending a decent amount of money Forest given they've signed Niakhate tonight too, Williams likely coming and Awoniyi already signed, more might come in too. Suppose you do get fucking loads of money for the 3rd promotion spot anyway. Remember Fulham doing the same a few years and having a disastrous season, could go either way for Forest. If I was to guess now though I think they might stay up.