Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33560 on: Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:27:53 pm
Some rumours now that Nat's in talks with Bournemouth.

Loan or transfer?
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33561 on: Yesterday at 01:31:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
Loan or transfer?

Loan looks like.
Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33562 on: Yesterday at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:31:43 pm
Loan looks like.

Frustrating, because he's not going to have a future here and a bit more money to play around with would be nice.  Hopefully he has a great season and puts himself in a bigger shop window.  I have a feeling we might see the same thing happen with Neco.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33563 on: Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm »
just read that Neco didn't train with the full squad ... not sure what that means ....
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33564 on: Yesterday at 01:46:30 pm »
Nat was an absolute hero for us and I doubt there's a fan or anyone at the club that doesn't love him to bits, but he needs to find a home, he's 25 now and proven he's good enough for a decent top flight career.  Quite surprised by the lack of interest.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33565 on: Yesterday at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:34:59 pm
Frustrating, because he's not going to have a future here and a bit more money to play around with would be nice.  Hopefully he has a great season and puts himself in a bigger shop window.  I have a feeling we might see the same thing happen with Neco.

Loan is a great move for Nat if its in the PL.

Neco I think we will sell.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33566 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
I posted this in the AOC thread but wanted to post it here too since it's a conversation and point that get's brought up a lot. Be good to hear people's thought's on this and why our considerations should be so different to other teams at the very top end of the league

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
It's interesting that everyone is focused on the age of our midfield and worrying about intensity of games.

I took a look at City and Chelsea's midfield options for next season and their current ages. Both as a collective and as the 1st choice 5 options.

Manchester City

De Bruyne        31
Gundogan        31
Rodri                26
Bernardo Silva  27
Philips              26
Foden               22
Palmer              20

Overall average age   = 26.1 years
Top 5 options average age = 28.2 years

Chelsea

Jorginho   30
Kovacivic  28
Kante       31
Mount      23
Gallagher 22
RLC          26
Barkley     28
   
   
Overall average age   = 26.9 years
Top 5 options   average age = 26.8 years

Liverpool

Henderson 32
Thiago       31
Fabinho     28
Keita          27
Jones         21
Milner        36
Elliott        19
AOC          28
   
Overall average age   = 27.8 years
Top 5 options   average age = 27.8 years

We have the oldest average age for our midfield group. But we have the biggest depth in terms of numbers. If you look at the primary 5 choices (and this is a guess for who that would be) then our average age for midfield is similar to City's.

So I suppose my question is why will Thiago and Henderson's legs be run off this season but Kante's and De Bruyne/Gundogan's won't? Is there any more reliance on Henderson and Thiago than De Bruyne and Gundogan as a pair?

I think we are a Milner switch for a younger midfielder away from having a very similar age profile in midfield to City. That's the literally the switch City have just done with Phillips for Fernandinho.


Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33567 on: Yesterday at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 01:46:30 pm
Nat was an absolute hero for us and I doubt there's a fan or anyone at the club that doesn't love him to bits, but he needs to find a home, he's 25 now and proven he's good enough for a decent top flight career.  Quite surprised by the lack of interest.

He's a hero for us for sure.

He's only 25. If he goes out on loan to a PL then we might just extend his contract to protect his value.

Makes sense not selling him yet. We don't have to sell all the players at once. We could look to cash in next season.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33568 on: Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm »
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33569 on: Yesterday at 02:01:11 pm »
Loan to Bournemouth for Nat?

Wasn't he already on loan there last season?
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33570 on: Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
I posted this in the AOC thread but wanted to post it here too since it's a conversation and point that get's brought up a lot. Be good to hear people's thought's on this and why our considerations should be so different to other teams at the very top end of the league


Sign Bellingham this season or next then the average age for our midfield goes right down.

Think we will start to manage Hendo's game time more from this coming season.

Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33571 on: Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:01:11 pm
Loan to Bournemouth for Nat?

Wasn't he already on loan there last season?

A PL level loan could give his value a big boost, I'd guess the lack of top flight experience is what's keeping teams from registering more of an interest. He had that season for us of course, but I'd guess teams want to see how he'd perform in a mid-table or lower team.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33572 on: Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:34:59 pm
Frustrating, because he's not going to have a future here and a bit more money to play around with would be nice.  Hopefully he has a great season and puts himself in a bigger shop window. I have a feeling we might see the same thing happen with Neco.

Does seem that way. Fulham and Forest appear to have moved on after enquiring
Offline Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33573 on: Yesterday at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
Does seem that way. Fulham and Forest appear to have moved on after enquiring

Forest do still want to sign him according to the journalist who covers them for the Athletic, just going back and forth over the fee but the expectation seems to be that it will get done.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33574 on: Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm »
Klopp looks happy in the pre-season videos from Kirkby today. Presumably a successful trip to Dortmund over the weekend.

On Gakpo, he feels like he was probably a Nunez alternative? Tall, powerful forward who can play off the left or through the centre.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33575 on: Yesterday at 03:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm
Klopp looks happy in the pre-season videos from Kirkby today. Presumably a successful trip to Dortmund over the weekend.

On Gakpo, he feels like he was probably a Nunez alternative? Tall, powerful forward who can play off the left or through the centre.
Yeah I cant imagine any scenario where we sign both Gakpo and Nunez in the same window. Gakpo does look a player - he'll move this summer you'd think, rather than be 24 in the Eredivisie still.

Someone who needs a forward late in the window, who haven't been linked all summer will overpay for him.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33576 on: Yesterday at 03:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm
A PL level loan could give his value a big boost, I'd guess the lack of top flight experience is what's keeping teams from registering more of an interest. He had that season for us of course, but I'd guess teams want to see how he'd perform in a mid-table or lower team.

Not to mention we'd probably get another decent loan fee in as well whilst he plays in the Premier League.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33577 on: Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm
A PL level loan could give his value a big boost, I'd guess the lack of top flight experience is what's keeping teams from registering more of an interest. He had that season for us of course, but I'd guess teams want to see how he'd perform in a mid-table or lower team.

We must have faith in Nat to go there and do very well. Wilson went there on loan and his value dropped. Obviously Covid a factor with the market but he didn't do well there in the PL.

The concern with loans is they can be the first to get thrown under the bus or dropped when things aren't going well. I'd imagine we'd get somewhere in the region of 10-15 million now for him from Bournemouth, albeit at the lower scale. That should hold next summer but it's a risk. I can see Parker being fucked off before long as well, they were lucky to even go up in the end, Nat helped in the run in but they were poor from Christmas onwards.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33578 on: Yesterday at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm
Sign Bellingham this season or next then the average age for our midfield goes right down.

Think we will start to manage Hendo's game time more from this coming season.


Henderson has played an average of approx 3300 minutes over the last 3 seasons. Would you expect him to do similar or less next season?

As a comparison Kevin De Bruyne, who is almost exactly 12 months younger than Henderson, has done an average of about 3400 minutes per season. When do City need to start managing his minutes now he's 31?

I think people justifiably, in some cases, have a worry about the age profile of our midfield and how we manage a transition into a younger midfield over the next 12-24 months. I think City have relatively similar concerns given the age of De Bruyne and Gundogan, the obvious desire for Bernardo Silva to leave at some point and the relatively unproven nature as central midfielders of Foden and Palmer. I like Foden but he's hardly played in midfield for 12 months or so. He has potential to play there in the same way Elliott does. Though Foden is still relatively unproven as a long term midfield successor to KdB despite being an outstanding prospect and a more proven front 3 player.

I think it's easy to get caught up in our issues sometimes and blow them out of proportion. Our issues are relatively minor and not that different to our challengers. For example, how do Chelsea replace Kante and Jorginho long term, whilst rebuilding their defence?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33579 on: Yesterday at 04:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:45:24 pm
Henderson has played an average of approx 3300 minutes over the last 3 seasons. Would you expect him to do similar or less next season?

As a comparison Kevin De Bruyne, who is almost exactly 12 months younger than Henderson, has done an average of about 3400 minutes per season. When do City need to start managing his minutes now he's 31?

I think people justifiably, in some cases, have a worry about the age profile of our midfield and how we manage a transition into a younger midfield over the next 12-24 months. I think City have relatively similar concerns given the age of De Bruyne and Gundogan, the obvious desire for Bernardo Silva to leave at some point and the relatively unproven nature as central midfielders of Foden and Palmer. I like Foden but he's hardly played in midfield for 12 months or so. He has potential to play there in the same way Elliott does. Though Foden is still relatively unproven as a long term midfield successor to KdB despite being an outstanding prospect and a more proven front 3 player.

I think it's easy to get caught up in our issues sometimes and blow them out of proportion. Our issues are relatively minor and not that different to our challengers. For example, how do Chelsea replace Kante and Jorginho long term, whilst rebuilding their defence?

Because you can't afford any issues if you want to win the league now. You need a perfect season and have to win every week.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33580 on: Yesterday at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:32:23 pm
Because you can't afford any issues if you want to win the league now. You need a perfect season and have to win every week.

I mean....you dont.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33581 on: Yesterday at 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:32:23 pm
Because you can't afford any issues if you want to win the league now. You need a perfect season and have to win every week.

The same applies to City.

What happens if Belgium get the what World Cup final and play Portugal. Legs run off De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva before the 2nd half of the season.

City have to be equally perfect to win the league again. De Bruyne and Silva are a massive reason why they've won the league over the course of the last few seasons. Who do they replace those 2 with if they get injured or De Bruyne's performances fall off the hypothetical cliff now he's passed that magical age of 31?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33582 on: Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:35:39 pm
The same applies to City.

What happens if Belgium get the what World Cup final and play Portugal. Legs run off De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva before the 2nd half of the season.

City have to be equally perfect to win the league again. De Bruyne and Silva are a massive reason why they've won the league over the course of the last few seasons. Who do they replace those 2 with if they get injured or De Bruyne's performances fall off the hypothetical cliff now he's passed that magical age of 31?

We've forced them to be again last season and will hopefully push them all the way again. We know what they're capable of though.

They drop points here and there but they haven't had a bad run of form in 5 years.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33583 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm
We've forced them to be again last season and will hopefully push them all the way again. We know what they're capable of though.

They drop points here and there but they haven't had a bad run of form in 5 years.

What would you call their Autumn results in our Championship season?
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33584 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm
They drop points here and there but they haven't had a bad run of form in 5 years.

In the context of the last 5 seasons, what do you constitute as a 'bad run of form'?

How many 'bad runs of form' would you say Liverpool have had since start of 2018/19 season?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33585 on: Yesterday at 09:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm
In the context of the last 5 seasons, what do you constitute as a 'bad run of form'?

How many 'bad runs of form' would you say Liverpool have had since start of 2018/19 season?

Crucially drew 4 out of 6 games at the start of 2019 which allowed City to claw the lead back where they won 18 out their last 19. 19/20 we were near perfect. 20/21 obviously had that disastrous run. Went 3 games without a win around Christmas last season which is where City built their lead up. Also dropped points in 4 out of 6 games between Brentford away and West Ham away.

Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
What would you call their Autumn results in our Championship season?

Won 8 out of their first 11. Never went 2 games without a win. I suppose did have a bit of a wobble after we beat them with 4 wins, a draw and another 2 defeats over the next sequence of games, but it took us winning every single game and building up a lead to rattle them.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33586 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
City have had the following:

2017/18 -  Lost 3 games on the bounce (admittedly they were near faultless most of this season)

2018/19 -  lost 3 out of 4 PL games in December but obviously recovered to win the league

2019/20 - between 10th Nov and 27th December PL record was W4 D1 L3 (dropped 10 points across 8 games). Also drew in 2 CL games in that period (and won 1)

2020/21 - started the PL season W5 D5 L2 (dropped 16 points across 1st 12 PL games). Ended season losing 3 out of their last 7 PL games. In that period they also got beat in FA Cup semi final and CL final.

2021/22 - again not the greatest PL start -W6 D2 L2. Dropped 10 points in 1st 10 games. Got KO of EFL cup in same period. Also had a spell in J January - April where they dropped points in 4 out of 9 PL games and got beaten in FA Cup.

None of these are terrible runs of form. Nothing like we had in 2020/21. Though City haven't faced the type of circumstances (and not just injuries) that we did in that period.

I'd push back on the notion that City are perfect and don't have sticky spells of form during most seasons. Sometimes when the pressure is on they falter. Maybe interestingly, a few times at the start of a season. City have done just enough to beat us to the title by 1 point on 2 occasions. The other times we didn't challenge due to injuries/circumstances and we blew them away the other time.

There is minuscule difference between the 2 sides. I'd argue both side are capable of going on long winning runs and both sides are susceptible to sticky patches of form. Neither is perfect and the narrative that City are a faultless machine is not entirely true.

Now my original point was really about the age of the midfields and why we should be worried that our key midfielders are just turned 30 in 2 instances yet City don't need to despite their most important player, not just midfielder, being 31 going into the season. Another of their main midfielders being 31 also, and one of the other lad in midfield looking to get off every summer. Rodri is excellent and at a good age. Phillips is hugely untested at this level (not yet played in 50 PL games) but looks decent.

I don't see much difference in overall midfield quality (when you include depth) or that much difference in age profiles between us and City. Yet some believe our midfield needs managing and plans put in place to replace them now, whilst City are an unstoppable machine with their 30 something key players in midfield. The 2 things don't quite stack up to me.

Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33587 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm »
Fromola,

How have they not had a run of bad form in 5 years when we smashed the league in 2019/20?

Two other seasons, there was one point in it, yet you talk like City are perfect and were just getting by. We Literally could have won the league those seasons with one extra goal or one different decision. 

Im assuming its just your natural pessimism... it reminds me of the 19/20 season when you kept predicting the next game would be our first loss and City were about to go on a winning streak, even after lots of games in a row where you were proven wrong. (I used to think you were a City fan, but I just think youre venting your worries.)

Anyway, Jookie has just proved your argument is nonsense.  :)
Online markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33588 on: Today at 12:07:27 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm


I don't see much difference in overall midfield quality (when you include depth) or that much difference in age profiles between us and City. Yet some believe our midfield needs managing and plans put in place to replace them now, whilst City are an unstoppable machine with their 30 something key players in midfield. The 2 things don't quite stack up to me.


I think there is a considerable difference

Firstly Man City don't have to plan or gamble they could wait for a midfield player to blossom (like potentially Declan Rice)  and buy them at the peak of their value and pay (300k+) top wages,  and if that player fails, spend big again the following summer, we can't and have to box clever, bring in younger players and think ahead.  Some of our transfers might be bought a few yrs before they hit their peak, so we shouldn't wait for our talent to whither on the vine before we move, with this in mind

Our go to midfield is more than a shade down on overall quality vs theirs and on durability. None of Keita, henderson, fab or thiago have delivered 30 pl starts for Klopp, whereas Rodri, de bruyne and silva have each done this multiple times for guardiola. 

You might say Klopp chooses to rotate in midfield, I think that is down to necessity as Gini hit 30+ pl starts almost every yr

Silva might hint he might leave every so often, but he signed a contract extension a few months ago, as usual City can pay their way out of trouble, we need to look ahead
