City have had the following:



2017/18 - Lost 3 games on the bounce (admittedly they were near faultless most of this season)



2018/19 - lost 3 out of 4 PL games in December but obviously recovered to win the league



2019/20 - between 10th Nov and 27th December PL record was W4 D1 L3 (dropped 10 points across 8 games). Also drew in 2 CL games in that period (and won 1)



2020/21 - started the PL season W5 D5 L2 (dropped 16 points across 1st 12 PL games). Ended season losing 3 out of their last 7 PL games. In that period they also got beat in FA Cup semi final and CL final.



2021/22 - again not the greatest PL start -W6 D2 L2. Dropped 10 points in 1st 10 games. Got KO of EFL cup in same period. Also had a spell in J January - April where they dropped points in 4 out of 9 PL games and got beaten in FA Cup.



None of these are terrible runs of form. Nothing like we had in 2020/21. Though City haven't faced the type of circumstances (and not just injuries) that we did in that period.



I'd push back on the notion that City are perfect and don't have sticky spells of form during most seasons. Sometimes when the pressure is on they falter. Maybe interestingly, a few times at the start of a season. City have done just enough to beat us to the title by 1 point on 2 occasions. The other times we didn't challenge due to injuries/circumstances and we blew them away the other time.



There is minuscule difference between the 2 sides. I'd argue both side are capable of going on long winning runs and both sides are susceptible to sticky patches of form. Neither is perfect and the narrative that City are a faultless machine is not entirely true.



Now my original point was really about the age of the midfields and why we should be worried that our key midfielders are just turned 30 in 2 instances yet City don't need to despite their most important player, not just midfielder, being 31 going into the season. Another of their main midfielders being 31 also, and one of the other lad in midfield looking to get off every summer. Rodri is excellent and at a good age. Phillips is hugely untested at this level (not yet played in 50 PL games) but looks decent.



I don't see much difference in overall midfield quality (when you include depth) or that much difference in age profiles between us and City. Yet some believe our midfield needs managing and plans put in place to replace them now, whilst City are an unstoppable machine with their 30 something key players in midfield. The 2 things don't quite stack up to me.



