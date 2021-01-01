Sign Bellingham this season or next then the average age for our midfield goes right down.



Think we will start to manage Hendo's game time more from this coming season.





Henderson has played an average of approx 3300 minutes over the last 3 seasons. Would you expect him to do similar or less next season?As a comparison Kevin De Bruyne, who is almost exactly 12 months younger than Henderson, has done an average of about 3400 minutes per season. When do City need to start managing his minutes now he's 31?I think people justifiably, in some cases, have a worry about the age profile of our midfield and how we manage a transition into a younger midfield over the next 12-24 months. I think City have relatively similar concerns given the age of De Bruyne and Gundogan, the obvious desire for Bernardo Silva to leave at some point and the relatively unproven nature as central midfielders of Foden and Palmer. I like Foden but he's hardly played in midfield for 12 months or so. He has potential to play there in the same way Elliott does. Though Foden is still relatively unproven as a long term midfield successor to KdB despite being an outstanding prospect and a more proven front 3 player.I think it's easy to get caught up in our issues sometimes and blow them out of proportion. Our issues are relatively minor and not that different to our challengers. For example, how do Chelsea replace Kante and Jorginho long term, whilst rebuilding their defence?