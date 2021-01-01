« previous next »
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33560 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:27:53 pm
Some rumours now that Nat's in talks with Bournemouth.

Loan or transfer?
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33561 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:28:35 pm
Loan or transfer?

Loan looks like.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33562 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:31:43 pm
Loan looks like.

Frustrating, because he's not going to have a future here and a bit more money to play around with would be nice.  Hopefully he has a great season and puts himself in a bigger shop window.  I have a feeling we might see the same thing happen with Neco.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33563 on: Today at 01:44:10 pm »
just read that Neco didn't train with the full squad ... not sure what that means ....
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33564 on: Today at 01:46:30 pm »
Nat was an absolute hero for us and I doubt there's a fan or anyone at the club that doesn't love him to bits, but he needs to find a home, he's 25 now and proven he's good enough for a decent top flight career.  Quite surprised by the lack of interest.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33565 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:34:59 pm
Frustrating, because he's not going to have a future here and a bit more money to play around with would be nice.  Hopefully he has a great season and puts himself in a bigger shop window.  I have a feeling we might see the same thing happen with Neco.

Loan is a great move for Nat if its in the PL.

Neco I think we will sell.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33566 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm »
I posted this in the AOC thread but wanted to post it here too since it's a conversation and point that get's brought up a lot. Be good to hear people's thought's on this and why our considerations should be so different to other teams at the very top end of the league

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:56:44 pm
It's interesting that everyone is focused on the age of our midfield and worrying about intensity of games.

I took a look at City and Chelsea's midfield options for next season and their current ages. Both as a collective and as the 1st choice 5 options.

Manchester City

De Bruyne        31
Gundogan        31
Rodri                26
Bernardo Silva  27
Philips              26
Foden               22
Palmer              20

Overall average age   = 26.1 years
Top 5 options average age = 28.2 years

Chelsea

Jorginho   30
Kovacivic  28
Kante       31
Mount      23
Gallagher 22
RLC          26
Barkley     28
   
   
Overall average age   = 26.9 years
Top 5 options   average age = 26.8 years

Liverpool

Henderson 32
Thiago       31
Fabinho     28
Keita          27
Jones         21
Milner        36
Elliott        19
AOC          28
   
Overall average age   = 27.8 years
Top 5 options   average age = 27.8 years

We have the oldest average age for our midfield group. But we have the biggest depth in terms of numbers. If you look at the primary 5 choices (and this is a guess for who that would be) then our average age for midfield is similar to City's.

So I suppose my question is why will Thiago and Henderson's legs be run off this season but Kante's and De Bruyne/Gundogan's won't? Is there any more reliance on Henderson and Thiago than De Bruyne and Gundogan as a pair?

I think we are a Milner switch for a younger midfielder away from having a very similar age profile in midfield to City. That's the literally the switch City have just done with Phillips for Fernandinho.


Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33567 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:46:30 pm
Nat was an absolute hero for us and I doubt there's a fan or anyone at the club that doesn't love him to bits, but he needs to find a home, he's 25 now and proven he's good enough for a decent top flight career.  Quite surprised by the lack of interest.

He's a hero for us for sure.

He's only 25. If he goes out on loan to a PL then we might just extend his contract to protect his value.

Makes sense not selling him yet. We don't have to sell all the players at once. We could look to cash in next season.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33568 on: Today at 01:59:53 pm »
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33569 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm »
Loan to Bournemouth for Nat?

Wasn't he already on loan there last season?
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33570 on: Today at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:59:12 pm
I posted this in the AOC thread but wanted to post it here too since it's a conversation and point that get's brought up a lot. Be good to hear people's thought's on this and why our considerations should be so different to other teams at the very top end of the league


Sign Bellingham this season or next then the average age for our midfield goes right down.

Think we will start to manage Hendo's game time more from this coming season.

Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33571 on: Today at 02:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:01:11 pm
Loan to Bournemouth for Nat?

Wasn't he already on loan there last season?

A PL level loan could give his value a big boost, I'd guess the lack of top flight experience is what's keeping teams from registering more of an interest. He had that season for us of course, but I'd guess teams want to see how he'd perform in a mid-table or lower team.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33572 on: Today at 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:34:59 pm
Frustrating, because he's not going to have a future here and a bit more money to play around with would be nice.  Hopefully he has a great season and puts himself in a bigger shop window. I have a feeling we might see the same thing happen with Neco.

Does seem that way. Fulham and Forest appear to have moved on after enquiring
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33573 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:11:57 pm
Does seem that way. Fulham and Forest appear to have moved on after enquiring

Forest do still want to sign him according to the journalist who covers them for the Athletic, just going back and forth over the fee but the expectation seems to be that it will get done.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33574 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm »
Klopp looks happy in the pre-season videos from Kirkby today. Presumably a successful trip to Dortmund over the weekend.

On Gakpo, he feels like he was probably a Nunez alternative? Tall, powerful forward who can play off the left or through the centre.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33575 on: Today at 03:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:56:27 pm
Klopp looks happy in the pre-season videos from Kirkby today. Presumably a successful trip to Dortmund over the weekend.

On Gakpo, he feels like he was probably a Nunez alternative? Tall, powerful forward who can play off the left or through the centre.
Yeah I cant imagine any scenario where we sign both Gakpo and Nunez in the same window. Gakpo does look a player - he'll move this summer you'd think, rather than be 24 in the Eredivisie still.

Someone who needs a forward late in the window, who haven't been linked all summer will overpay for him.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33576 on: Today at 03:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:09:50 pm
A PL level loan could give his value a big boost, I'd guess the lack of top flight experience is what's keeping teams from registering more of an interest. He had that season for us of course, but I'd guess teams want to see how he'd perform in a mid-table or lower team.

Not to mention we'd probably get another decent loan fee in as well whilst he plays in the Premier League.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33577 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:09:50 pm
A PL level loan could give his value a big boost, I'd guess the lack of top flight experience is what's keeping teams from registering more of an interest. He had that season for us of course, but I'd guess teams want to see how he'd perform in a mid-table or lower team.

We must have faith in Nat to go there and do very well. Wilson went there on loan and his value dropped. Obviously Covid a factor with the market but he didn't do well there in the PL.

The concern with loans is they can be the first to get thrown under the bus or dropped when things aren't going well. I'd imagine we'd get somewhere in the region of 10-15 million now for him from Bournemouth, albeit at the lower scale. That should hold next summer but it's a risk. I can see Parker being fucked off before long as well, they were lucky to even go up in the end, Nat helped in the run in but they were poor from Christmas onwards.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33578 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:03:27 pm
Sign Bellingham this season or next then the average age for our midfield goes right down.

Think we will start to manage Hendo's game time more from this coming season.


Henderson has played an average of approx 3300 minutes over the last 3 seasons. Would you expect him to do similar or less next season?

As a comparison Kevin De Bruyne, who is almost exactly 12 months younger than Henderson, has done an average of about 3400 minutes per season. When do City need to start managing his minutes now he's 31?

I think people justifiably, in some cases, have a worry about the age profile of our midfield and how we manage a transition into a younger midfield over the next 12-24 months. I think City have relatively similar concerns given the age of De Bruyne and Gundogan, the obvious desire for Bernardo Silva to leave at some point and the relatively unproven nature as central midfielders of Foden and Palmer. I like Foden but he's hardly played in midfield for 12 months or so. He has potential to play there in the same way Elliott does. Though Foden is still relatively unproven as a long term midfield successor to KdB despite being an outstanding prospect and a more proven front 3 player.

I think it's easy to get caught up in our issues sometimes and blow them out of proportion. Our issues are relatively minor and not that different to our challengers. For example, how do Chelsea replace Kante and Jorginho long term, whilst rebuilding their defence?
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33579 on: Today at 04:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:45:24 pm
Henderson has played an average of approx 3300 minutes over the last 3 seasons. Would you expect him to do similar or less next season?

As a comparison Kevin De Bruyne, who is almost exactly 12 months younger than Henderson, has done an average of about 3400 minutes per season. When do City need to start managing his minutes now he's 31?

I think people justifiably, in some cases, have a worry about the age profile of our midfield and how we manage a transition into a younger midfield over the next 12-24 months. I think City have relatively similar concerns given the age of De Bruyne and Gundogan, the obvious desire for Bernardo Silva to leave at some point and the relatively unproven nature as central midfielders of Foden and Palmer. I like Foden but he's hardly played in midfield for 12 months or so. He has potential to play there in the same way Elliott does. Though Foden is still relatively unproven as a long term midfield successor to KdB despite being an outstanding prospect and a more proven front 3 player.

I think it's easy to get caught up in our issues sometimes and blow them out of proportion. Our issues are relatively minor and not that different to our challengers. For example, how do Chelsea replace Kante and Jorginho long term, whilst rebuilding their defence?

Because you can't afford any issues if you want to win the league now. You need a perfect season and have to win every week.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33580 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:23 pm
Because you can't afford any issues if you want to win the league now. You need a perfect season and have to win every week.

I mean....you dont.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33581 on: Today at 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:23 pm
Because you can't afford any issues if you want to win the league now. You need a perfect season and have to win every week.

The same applies to City.

What happens if Belgium get the what World Cup final and play Portugal. Legs run off De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva before the 2nd half of the season.

City have to be equally perfect to win the league again. De Bruyne and Silva are a massive reason why they've won the league over the course of the last few seasons. Who do they replace those 2 with if they get injured or De Bruyne's performances fall off the hypothetical cliff now he's passed that magical age of 31?
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33582 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:35:39 pm
The same applies to City.

What happens if Belgium get the what World Cup final and play Portugal. Legs run off De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva before the 2nd half of the season.

City have to be equally perfect to win the league again. De Bruyne and Silva are a massive reason why they've won the league over the course of the last few seasons. Who do they replace those 2 with if they get injured or De Bruyne's performances fall off the hypothetical cliff now he's passed that magical age of 31?

We've forced them to be again last season and will hopefully push them all the way again. We know what they're capable of though.

They drop points here and there but they haven't had a bad run of form in 5 years.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33583 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:57:34 pm
We've forced them to be again last season and will hopefully push them all the way again. We know what they're capable of though.

They drop points here and there but they haven't had a bad run of form in 5 years.

What would you call their Autumn results in our Championship season?
