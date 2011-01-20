Dodgers were always to be high earners. Chelsea are realistically earning less than West Ham, let alone Arsenal or Tottenham ...



Chelsea might not be one of the biggest clubs in name, but they've still got a halo from 20 years of winning major trophies every season, including Champions Leagues. West Ham haven't won shit for over 40 years and have never won a league title in their history. Chelsea still make a lot more than West Ham on a matchday despite lower gates, as West Ham heavily subsidise tickets from their free stadium and have minimal commercial income of their own.Chelsea also, for now at least, have the CL money and want to keep it coming in. Even if they drop to Arsenal and Spurs levels of spending, those clubs can still splash out.For now, it looks like Boehly wants to make a statement signing.