Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33480 on: Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm
Simon Mullock :lmao

Think he said a few months ago Salah will sign a new contract and then more recently that he won't. A bit of a chancer, in other words.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33481 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33482 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
That would be disappointing. Nkunku is available next summer for 60m.
We would need a wide player if Firmino leaves. At the moment we have Diaz and Salah who excel in wide positions while Nunez, Jota, and Firmino seem to perform better centrally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33483 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33484 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
Think he said a few months ago Salah will sign a new contract and then more recently that he won't. A bit of a chancer, in other words.

That's exactly what he is
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33485 on: Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm »
Simon utter bullshit Mullock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33486 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm »
I bring you top tier Ivan, Grizz, Indy and Mullock information and all I get is grief.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33487 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
I bring you top tier Ivan, Grizz, Indy and Mullock information and all I get is grief.



Whats mad is theres thousands of people on Twitter yet to realise that an account named Ivan Schwakoff is a piss take. :lmao

Ive got some respect for how whoever is behind that has managed to amass the following he has for whats clearly a joke account.

It doesnt annoy me as much as that biff Grizz Khan who is seriously trying to convince people hes ITK, at least this account is a blatant blag and quite funny with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33488 on: Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm »
There is smoke, there is fire.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33489 on: Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
You mean we're not joint favourites now?

No. City are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33490 on: Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
There is smoke, there is fire.
There is neither smoke nor fire.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33491 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
There is smoke, there is fire.

Well call the Fire Brigade.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33492 on: Today at 02:28:40 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
Well some saying he isnt signing. Lets see.

You mean twitter bullshit artists and tabloid rumours? No credible source is talking about swap deals for Keita? When did we last swap players?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33493 on: Today at 02:30:55 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm


Thats an awful source. Theres no source for the swap deal just someone suggesting that could happen via what they read in the echo who got it from Libero that Keita doesnt want to sign a deal.

Im not saying he does want to sign a contract but thats just a ridiculously bad source. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33494 on: Today at 02:34:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Whats mad is theres thousands of people on Twitter yet to realise that an account named Ivan Schwakoff is a piss take. :lmao

Ive got some respect for how whoever is behind that has managed to amass the following he has for whats clearly a joke account.

It doesnt annoy me as much as that biff Grizz Khan who is seriously trying to convince people hes ITK, at least this account is a blatant blag and quite funny with it.


I refuse to believe they havent realised the implied middle name, but it appears a lot of people have missed the joke. Its amazing what people will be blind to if they want to believe something. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33495 on: Today at 04:56:32 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:15:19 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-schedule-private-roberto-firmino-27382683


Simon Mullock is a City fan. Take anything he writes about us with a pinch of salt. It's mostly negative and more wishful thinking than anything else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33496 on: Today at 06:56:06 am »
The sources for Keita and Firmino wanting away are hilariously bad.
