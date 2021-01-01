I bring you top tier Ivan, Grizz, Indy and Mullock information and all I get is grief.







Whats mad is theres thousands of people on Twitter yet to realise that an account named Ivan Schwakoff is a piss take.Ive got some respect for how whoever is behind that has managed to amass the following he has for whats clearly a joke account.It doesnt annoy me as much as that biff Grizz Khan who is seriously trying to convince people hes ITK, at least this account is a blatant blag and quite funny with it.