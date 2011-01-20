^^^ These statistics are a bit out of context though. For example, Salah was brilliant the first half of last season, but was a different player after AFCON. Mane was the one pulling us through in the 2nd half. Plus, their styles were very different. Mane in a beast mode was unstoppable; he would take on a defender, he would press, he would lose a ball and get back in there to recover it. So the comparison is not quite fair, because his finishing leaves a lot to be desired.



I actually think that Mane's work rate has been replaced with Lucho's almost one to one. We have a similar beast in the same position, albeit with a slightly different style. But Salah staying was always critical to our future, be it for one or two years; two years would have been ideal, one a bit too short, but not bad, three... I don't know.



I think an extra year, even if he deteriorates significantly, is worth it for the immediate gains and the scarcity of worthwhile right attackers at the moment. Assuming the second half of last season was physical and mental fatigue (as opposed to the gee up which Mane evidently got from the same tournament). The poor decisionmaking points to fatigue being the issue.