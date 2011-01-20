« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33400 on: Today at 08:03:50 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:14:51 am
^^^ These statistics are a bit out of context though. For example, Salah was brilliant the first half of last season, but was a different player after AFCON. Mane was the one pulling us through in the 2nd half. Plus, their styles were very different. Mane in a beast mode was unstoppable; he would take on a defender, he would press, he would lose a ball and get back in there to recover it. So the comparison is not quite fair, because his finishing leaves a lot to be desired.

I actually think that Mane's work rate has been replaced with Lucho's almost one to one. We have a similar beast in the same position, albeit with a slightly different style. But Salah staying was always critical to our future, be it for one or two years; two years would have been ideal, one a bit too short, but not bad, three... I don't know.

I think an extra year, even if he deteriorates significantly, is worth it for the immediate gains and the scarcity of worthwhile right attackers at the moment. Assuming the second half of last season was physical and mental fatigue (as opposed to the gee up which Mane evidently got from the same tournament). The poor decisionmaking points to fatigue being the issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33401 on: Today at 08:04:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:47:01 am
I think if we had no Salah and Gnabry was one of the 5 attackers then its possible to rotate but with Salah you have no choice but to play him in 99% of your league and meaningful CL games (rightly so), which means effectively 4 top players are vying for 2 positions.

That is of course also doable but when four of those are some of the best attackers in Europe (Gnabry, Jota, Nunez and Diaz) then its tough.

Even if we lose Bobby next summer there is a chance we dont replace him simply because we will want Carvalho to kick on a level if thats who we have earmarked as an attacker.
Given what we paid for Núñez, he's nailed on too. Effectively, there's only one "free" spot in our attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33402 on: Today at 08:05:47 am
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:51:27 pm
Totally LFC-relevant comment: I lived in Troyes for a year. It's a cool little city and I loved it there. I went to a few matches (this was 2005-2006, during a short sting in Ligue 1), and they were fine - but I seriously never saw a single person wearing any sort of shirt/scarf/whatever outside of the stadium. A few other clubs' supporters wandered around town chanting at people, but the response was usually a bemused "I don't even know what you're talking about" face. The only time I ever noticed any sort of excitement for a match was when Lyon were in town...because all of the girls in the high school where I taught thought Coupet was handsome.

Troyes are own by City Football Group now too, presumably they work on the basis that having no fans is a good thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33403 on: Today at 11:09:25 am
