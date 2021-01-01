

I'd guess we were only maybe looking at him in case the Salah negotiations went south and he left.



Yeah as things stand Salah, Díaz, Jota and Carvalho is a rather strong lineup of actual or prospective wide forwards. If there's a good window to get Gnabry onboard next summer I wouldn't be against it but if the front line delivers this year there's no reason to pursue that.If Bellingham is available either through a transfer this summer or an agreement in principle (maybe a transfer now, loan back a year to get a discount) it's a lot more urgent need to press on with. The midfield is aging out at this rate with Henderson and Thiago above 31 and Fabinho turning 30 next year. Milner is obviously 36 and can't play with the same energy as before for 90 minutes. It's clear that there will be a need to bring in one or even two midfielders in the coming 12 months to successfully hand the relay pin to the next generation.