OK, I'm biased being a fan, but I think that the Liverpool signings this transfer window would be the most exciting ones for a neutral person, especially considering the club level in the game. One point off City over four seasons and we got in Nunez on Mane and resigned Salah (no more distractions). Elliott (who wasn't lucky last season) and Carvalho are expected to make big strides, and Curtis will be more established MF. There is still a gap in MF, but Bellingham must be salivating over the prospect of joining us. In defense, we are stoked up with great CBs, LB and RB now have good cover. Isn't this the most rounded team?!...