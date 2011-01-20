« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 829 830 831 832 833 [834]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1565998 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33320 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:24:41 pm
Was expecting Carvalho to be officially unveiled today but it looks like Salah stole his thunder. There's a new heated rivalry to watch out for this season.
Mo never passes to Fabio :'(
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33321 on: Today at 05:30:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:26:46 pm
Nice day this, isn't it?
best Canada Day in decades.  :) :) :) :)
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33322 on: Today at 05:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:23:33 pm
Where do I subscribe? :)

I accept money.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,036
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33323 on: Today at 05:43:18 pm »
The day my mate Grizz became a legitimate source
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,641
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33324 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:43:18 pm
The day my mate Grizz became a legitimate source

All that running round Mykonos was ultimately worth it as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33325 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:43:18 pm
The day my mate Grizz became a legitimate source
My hero, my mate.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33326 on: Today at 05:52:53 pm »
Apparently, Mané is looking at return flights to Liverpool.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33327 on: Today at 06:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:27:27 pm
Mo never passes to Fabio :'(

Predicting it will be Mo never passes to Nunez this season
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33328 on: Today at 06:16:58 pm »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33329 on: Today at 06:17:03 pm »
Can't believe the club are pouring their money into the decline of a thirty-something wide player.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33330 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:27:27 pm
Mo never passes to Fabio :'(
Thank goodness we'll never have to hear that nonsense again. Sadio and Mo can hate each other from a distance now. ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33331 on: Today at 07:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 29, 2022, 11:00:42 am
It makes some sense, in that we think they're good enough to tide us over for now but longer term we'll want someone better.

rather than simply tiding us over, it seems like they are suggesting that they are both good enough that we only want to make an elite addition to the mf who would then be playing alongside them as our older midfielders move into more of a squad role.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,834
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33332 on: Today at 07:14:15 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:16:58 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

We love a mad ITK don't we? Remember that one from Guinea talking about Keita in the summer of 2017 achieving cult status on twitter
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33333 on: Today at 07:50:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:14:15 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

We love a mad ITK don't we? Remember that one from Guinea talking about Keita in the summer of 2017 achieving cult status on twitter
That's our mate Sega.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,817
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33334 on: Today at 08:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:26:49 pm
I think he'd be sound with that, has said he wants to stay and that was after he became more of a rotation option. Assuming he stays fit, I think Klopp will be desperate for him to get an extra year at least.

I'd keep Bobby if he wants to stay and both parties can agree terms.

I can't imagine we'd be throwing a 3 or 4 year deal at him though (more like Milner). He could probably go to Barca or someone and get a big 3 or 4 year contract.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,772
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33335 on: Today at 08:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:50:21 pm
That's our mate Sega.

don't forget Amadou
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33336 on: Today at 09:13:05 pm »
Now just get in Barella and it's cigars out for the summer 😎
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33337 on: Today at 09:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 09:13:05 pm
Now just get in Barella and it's cigars out for the summer 😎

I wouldn't hold your breath.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33338 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:13 pm
I wouldn't hold your breath.

Depends how expensive the cigars are.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33339 on: Today at 10:26:19 pm »
Backseat Barry saying we're trying to convince Dortmund to sell Bellingham this summer.  ;D
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33340 on: Today at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:26:19 pm
Backseat Barry saying we're trying to convince Dortmund to sell Bellingham this summer.  ;D

With a name like that I'm surprised he's sticking his neck out on this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33341 on: Today at 10:32:43 pm »
 ;D

He's a bit more reliable than Lobo's mate Grizz.
Logged

Online MULLENEDWINE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33342 on: Today at 10:35:02 pm »
Can you just imagine what it'll be like here when we sign Bellingham in 4 days 10 hours and 25 mins.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 829 830 831 832 833 [834]   Go Up
« previous next »
 