We are one of the best sides in the world, so the notion of making a transformational signing at this point might be misplaced.



Big hole in defence when Van Dijk signed. World class player. Transformational.

Ditto Alisson Becker.



When the base line is lower, or there are glaring holes, a transformational signing like the above two is possible.



Lessening the definition slightly, but a transformational signing might also be one that changes the way we play, at least somewhat. So Thiago, peak performer, world class, so good on the ball, upgraded us that way. It didnt upgrade us from being a bad side, as we were already brilliant when he signed. In fact, just before Thiago signed we had won the Prem and the year before the Champions League. We have only won the domestic cups since he came. So not a transformation in our fortunes, but a slight transformation in our style.



Darwin Nunez might be similar. Our attack has been brilliant for the past few years. It is too much to expect Darwin to make it better, overall (you never know though) but we can expect a slight transformation in style, since he wont be a false 9 like Bobby has been. And he is well placed to keep it going as others age out.



So with all that said, what about Jude Bellingham? Transformational?



I dont see it. If I picked our best three midfielders, all fit and in form, it is Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. But heres the thing. Maybe Bellinghams signing keeps those standards up for the next decade, as the old guard ages out?



So not an individually transformative signing, per se, but definitely one who could receive the baton and run a very good race in a Liverpool shirt.