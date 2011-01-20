« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1558703 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33200 on: Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:13:59 pm
On top of Thiago I reckon Matip and Firmino have done alright! I'm strongly temped to discount Utd because over the last decade most of their signings haven't really worked out, wherever they've come from. And of course there's a certain Belgian who's done pretty well. This sort of posts discounting players who've moved from the Bundesliga almost always ends up falling prey to selection bias.

Yeah our history with Bundesliga players has been quite successful so far. Even Ozan and Sahin were pretty decent. Except for Karius, i can't really say we have had any failures.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33201 on: Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:18:16 pm
I personally feel we have enough young prospects in midfield and we need to bring in a seasoned pro.

Has Bellingham transformed Dortmund in any way? I don't think they are that much better since he joined so I don't think he'll be a transformative signing for us either.

Did Henderson transform Liverpool? No, but he has been an integral part of the side for years.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33202 on: Yesterday at 07:14:33 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:37:45 pm
Does anyone on here know Grizz Khan personally? He's been dropping cryptic messages that Salah has agreed a new deal over the last few days.

He is consistently wrong. Has said numerous times over the last year that Salah has agreed to sign. Also claimed Mane's contract was all agreed and he'd sign at the end of the season. But it's helped him get a good following and quite a few subscribers to his YouTube channel. He's probably making some decent money from it all.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33203 on: Yesterday at 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:54:46 pm
So has nocturnalvin, formerly of this parish, who has known a thing or two over the years.
whats his twitter Roy? Would like to give him a follow. Good lad he is.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33204 on: Yesterday at 07:32:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:48:28 am
I think Bellingham is being targeted because he is the Henderson replacement in that he can play all three positions in midfield. And Henderson has served the club with distinction for over 10 years. I think we want that from Bellingham. I don't think we are targeting Bellingham because we want him to be our KDB.

In what world has this actually been seen and done at a high level by Bellingham already? He just played a whole season where he had almost no defensive responsibility in the minimal Dortmund games I watched. He reminded me of Jones more than anything else when I watched him play.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33205 on: Yesterday at 07:32:19 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm
Did Henderson transform Liverpool? No, but he has been an integral part of the side for years.
Yeah but we are talking about paying 120m not 45m
Offline fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33206 on: Yesterday at 07:44:35 pm »
Wouldn't be wasting 100m on the likes of Rice or Bellingham as like the other 'great' English players Grealish and Maguire prior to their transfers (according to the English press) both are inflated due to the rose tinted glasses. I mean there was a time when Maguire was 'rated' and no way would 60m,70m tempt Leicester. Have to think the same about Rice as 100m should get you the best holding midfielder in the world, not one of best midfielders in a midtable English side.

Bellingham looks like a great prospect but so did Sancho prior to his transfer to Utd. I have to think we can acquire similar talent at half the price as per our usual transfer policies. 100m signings will break the ceiling as they will also expect 250-300k plus a week wages.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33207 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:44:35 pm
Wouldn't be wasting 100m on the likes of Rice or Bellingham as like the other 'great' English players Grealish and Maguire prior to their transfers (according to the English press) both are inflated due to the rose tinted glasses. I mean there was a time when Maguire was 'rated' and no way would 60m,70m tempt Leicester. Have to think the same about Rice as 100m should get you the best holding midfielder in the world, not one of best midfielders in a midtable English side.

Bellingham looks like a great prospect but so did Sancho prior to his transfer to Utd. I have to think we can acquire similar talent at half the price as per our usual transfer policies. 100m signings will break the ceiling as they will also expect 250-300k plus a week wages.
I'm inclined to agree, Bellingham looks and sounds like a prospect, but that's the time to sign him, when he's a prospect, imagine anyone paying £100m for Rice?, a bang average, run of the mill midfielder, this "English tax" is the most ludicrous thing in football.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33208 on: Yesterday at 07:54:36 pm »
Huge transfer news tomorrow as we finally announce Fabio Carvalho 😎
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33209 on: Yesterday at 07:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:54:36 pm
Huge transfer news tomorrow as we finally announce Fabio Carvalho 😎

Saw in his thread that this transfer has gone somewhat under the radar,  probably because he's not officially signed, posing for photographs and doing interviews and the like.

Excited about this signing, he looks a real ttalent.just hope he gets chances in the first team this season.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33210 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:27:29 pm
whats his twitter Roy? Would like to give him a follow. Good lad he is.

https://twitter.com/nocturnalibpool
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33211 on: Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm
Yeah our history with Bundesliga players has been quite successful so far. Even Ozan and Sahin were pretty decent. Except for Karius, i can't really say we have had any failures.

Sean Dundee? :D
Offline rkgriffin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33212 on: Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm »
Got to kind of feel bad for all the ITKs out there.  This is there time to shine and Liverpool getting all their business done early has chop them off at the knees.  They are left is nothing obvious to get lucky on so just showing mad against the wall praying something sticks.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33213 on: Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
I'm inclined to agree, Bellingham looks and sounds like a prospect, but that's the time to sign him, when he's a prospect, imagine anyone paying £100m for Rice?, a bang average, run of the mill midfielder, this "English tax" is the most ludicrous thing in football.

Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33214 on: Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33215 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.

That's a completely illogical argument.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33216 on: Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm
Sean Dundee? :D

I see your Dundee and i raise you Didi  :P
Offline fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33217 on: Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part

Maguire makes Steve Bruce look like Alan Hansen as he leads a defensive line in the same manner a sieve holds water. Leicester wouldn't take him back tomorrow for 20m as he break their bank with his wages demand.

Rice is totally unnecessary as Fabinho has 5 plus years as our holding midfielder and is more than capable of coming out with the ball when required. We do need to replace/rest Henderson more in the next season or two but Thiago is the perfect foil alongside Fabinho, definitely not another holding player like Rice. A larger fitter version of Keita would be ideal as cover to Thiago /Fabinho n hopefully the world class scouting system we have can sort that cover out for a lot less than 100m Rice
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33218 on: Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:32:19 pm
Yeah but we are talking about paying 120m not 45m

Yes, Henderson's transfer fee was £20m and that was over 10 years ago.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33219 on: Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.

Which of the oil clubs needs a defensive midfielder right now? Hes not worth anywhere near £100M but to say hes bang average is wrong
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33220 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm
Yes, Henderson's transfer fee was £20m and that was over 10 years ago.
£13m base up to £20m with add ons I assume hes met them allunless there was one for winning the balloon dor.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33221 on: Yesterday at 09:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:32:57 am
Im really surprised Bellinghams people didnt negotiate one. Perhaps theres a gentlemans agreement instead.

I do hope the fee for Nunez stops all the we wouldnt spend at the top end nonsense. After Haaland he was the most coveted young forward in the world. And Bellingham is the most coveted young CM in the world, plus given the players weve got there at the moment hes potentially a transformative signing for us.
Slight correction: Bellingham is one of the most coveted young CMs in the world. There will be others that might prefer Pedri or Gavi or Camavinga.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33222 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:11:53 am
Yeah. We could do with a midfielder this summer, although we'll probably be ok without one. But if we're not waiting on Bellingham why wouldn't you bring someone in straightaway. Smacks of waiting for the right choice, not simply bringing one in for the sake of it. But who else is out there that isn't available this summer but will be next summer and is of the required quality? Because we're clearly playing in the big leagues with the midfielder we want (judging by how we wanted Tchou Tchou).
Just one example - Gavi still hasn't signed his new contract at Barcelona. I mean, he probably will sign it, but at this point in time he's only got one year left of his current deal.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33223 on: Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:51:19 pm
Rice isnt bang average, hes got the potential to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, Sancho had the potential to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, McGuire had his limitations but was. Great fit for English football he just wasnt an obvious thoroughbred like VVD, we have to factor in Klopp into the scenario, if we do sign a player at that level there will be a plan on how to get the best out of them but luck with injuries also plays its part
If Declan Rice is worth £150m, how much would Gerrard be worth today?

He's half-decent. That's it.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33224 on: Yesterday at 09:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm
Are you serious about Rice?, if he was all that you say then the oil clubs would be throwing ridiculous money at him..........they aren't.

He's bang average but I'm still hoping we sign him, if only for the potential of a 'Rice Rice Naby' chant.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33225 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:43:12 pm
He's bang average but I'm still hoping we sign him, if only for the potential of a 'Rice Rice Naby' chant.

Did Andy Muller tell you to say that?
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33226 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
£13m base up to £20m with add ons I assume hes met them allunless there was one for winning the balloon dor.

And Henderson wasn't one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe.
Offline tray fenny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33227 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:14:53 pm
Grizz Khan is just another chancer.
He wants to rock you Grizz Khan, thats all he wants to do
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33228 on: Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
He wants to rock you Grizz Khan, thats all he wants to do

Let him rock you 'cause he feels for you.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33229 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm »
Rice is a really good player and I'd be on-board adding him here but at nowhere near the touted prices. He has a lot to develop still but he'd make for a great half 6 half 8 who can play the Fabinho role or even the box to box role in front of fabinho. With Milner leaving and Hendo's age meaning he'll need his time managed in the near future, we'll truly miss a physical workhorse who has a good out-ball on him. The nunber 6 position needs cover, but I feel that there's more value in getting someone less specialized in that role because Fabinho will play most games anyway. If we are to buy, we need a high work rate midfielder with the physical and passing attributes. Rice can do that role. Bellingham can be honed into it too, but in general that is where we should be looking to add instead of an out and out DM.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33230 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:44:57 pm
Did Andy Muller tell you to say that?

;D
Offline Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33231 on: Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:35:49 pm
Hes stopped them from becoming a complete irrelevance as most of the players around him have floundered.

Why have they floundered?  Would have thought their team had plenty of talent in all positions.  Was it a case of inexperience,  coaching? Or something else?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33232 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm
Why have they floundered? 
Just something about the plaice, I guess
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33233 on: Today at 12:12:56 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm
Why have they floundered?  Would have thought their team had plenty of talent in all positions.  Was it a case of inexperience,  coaching? Or something else?

Haaland, Reus, Guerreiro, Akanji and Brandt all had very good seasons last season too, it defo wasnt just a Bellingham show.

They certainly have coaching issues, as yet again they are making a coaching change, Rose gone, and now Terzic back in charge. They really need to stick with him now, the chopping and changing helps no one. They also had/have a big squad, that could do with a good bit of trimming. And too many signings from within Bundesliga, just not living up to the expectations (Although coaching players a big part in that). Quite a bit of changes happening this summer though, which is a positive sign for them.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33234 on: Today at 12:19:39 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm
Just something about the plaice, I guess

If he was any good, he'd have turbotcharged the team.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33235 on: Today at 12:50:36 am »
We are one of the best sides in the world, so the notion of making a transformational signing at this point might be misplaced.

Big hole in defence when Van Dijk signed. World class player. Transformational.
Ditto Alisson Becker.

When the base line is lower, or there are glaring holes, a transformational signing like the above two is possible.

Lessening the definition slightly, but a transformational signing might also be one that changes the way we play, at least somewhat. So Thiago, peak performer, world class, so good on the ball, upgraded us that way. It didnt upgrade us from being a bad side, as we were already brilliant when he signed. In fact, just before Thiago signed we had won the Prem and the year before the Champions League. We have only won the domestic cups since he came. So not a transformation in our fortunes, but a slight transformation in our style.

Darwin Nunez might be similar. Our attack has been brilliant for the past few years. It is too much to expect Darwin to make it better, overall (you never know though) but we can expect a slight transformation in style, since he wont be a false 9 like Bobby has been. And he is well placed to keep it going as others age out.

So with all that said, what about Jude Bellingham? Transformational?

I dont see it. If I picked our best three midfielders, all fit and in form, it is Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. But heres the thing. Maybe Bellinghams signing keeps those standards up for the next decade, as the old guard ages out?

So not an individually transformative signing, per se, but definitely one who could receive the baton and run a very good race in a Liverpool shirt.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33236 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:50:36 am
We are one of the best sides in the world, so the notion of making a transformational signing at this point might be misplaced.

Big hole in defence when Van Dijk signed. World class player. Transformational.
Ditto Alisson Becker.

When the base line is lower, or there are glaring holes, a transformational signing like the above two is possible.

Lessening the definition slightly, but a transformational signing might also be one that changes the way we play, at least somewhat. So Thiago, peak performer, world class, so good on the ball, upgraded us that way. It didnt upgrade us from being a bad side, as we were already brilliant when he signed. In fact, just before Thiago signed we had won the Prem and the year before the Champions League. We have only win the domestic cups since he came. So not a transformation in our fortunes, but a slight transformation in our style.

Darwin Nunez might be similar. Our attack has been brilliant for the past few years. It is too much to expect Darwin to make it better, overall (you never know though) but we can expect a slight transformation in style, since he wont be a false 9 like Bobby has been.

So with all that said, what about Jude Bellingham? Transformational?

I dont see it. If I picked out best three midfielders, all fit and in form, it is Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. But heres the thing. Maybe Bellinghams signing keeps those standards up for the next decade, as the old guard ages out?

So not an individually transformative signing, per se, but definitely one who could receive the baton and run a very good race in a Liverpool shirt.

What I envy Man City the most isn't so much any particular player, as their ability to reliably see the game out once they take a lead. What can we do to improve in this?
Online latortuga

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #33237 on: Today at 02:34:18 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:53:32 am
What I envy Man City the most isn't so much any particular player, as their ability to reliably see the game out once they take a lead. What can we do to improve in this?

It was consummate game management in Madrid.  haha ;D
