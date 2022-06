For me it`s starting to get to the point with Bellingham like it did with Mbappe and Haaland: There is so much talk about him ŕnd such high fees thrown around that I`m starting to not be arsed.



Its one of the things which is putting me right off the deal, this unhealthy obsession the media are putting on this transfer to be 'the one'. Obviously they are doing it for clicks but they are setting everyone up to just have a go at the club if he doesn't sign. Bellingham is a good player, but he isn't the only good player we can sign and we don't have to spend the amount he will cost.