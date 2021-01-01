« previous next »
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33040 on: Today at 04:01:23 pm
No way on this green earth are we paying 120 euros for Bellingham.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33041 on: Today at 04:01:49 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:59:13 pm
Over Bellingham? Yeah, probably. He's seven years older though so it shouldn't be a surprise if that's a case.

I genuinely think people overlook just how utterly absurd it is that Bellingham has played three seasons of senior football before turning 19, including impressive performances in the CL and for his national team. Now that doesn't mean he'll definitely keep improving, but IMO he's already at a level where he can start for us.

Obviously there's an element where the price also takes into account his future potential and not just where he is currently as a player though. At the same time, if you get him now - even at £80-100m - you're getting a player who could potentially be at the club for 15 years. Or maybe he explodes even further, and you sell him after five/six years at an even higher price than you bought him for.
Agreed.

I've said it before but Bellingham is also a leader and has shown some clear strong leadership capabilities whilst still a teenager, which is so, so rare.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33042 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:27:48 pm
I see as that is the price they will take now.

He's not going to be worth 120m next season.

He will if he has a breakout World Cup
Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33043 on: Today at 04:07:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:06:23 pm
He will if he has a breakout World Cup

With Southgate in charge? Doubt it  ;D
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33044 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:01:23 pm
No way on this green earth are we paying 120 euros for Bellingham.

I reckon Klopp would fork that out from his own pocket if FSG said no.
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33045 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:01:23 pm
No way on this green earth are we paying 120 euros for Bellingham.
We just agreed a 100m euros deal for a player from a poorer league having a breakout season who is four years older. We'll pay it imo.
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33046 on: Today at 04:22:07 pm
Nunez was 100m Euros (all in).
Bellingham 20m Euros more. Have 40m of transfer fee be add-on like winning the Balon d'Or and England winning the World Cup.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33047 on: Today at 04:24:56 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:16:21 pm
We just agreed a 100m euros deal for a player from a poorer league having a breakout season who is four years older. We'll pay it imo.

Its not just the fee, its everything. He and his family may have a very humble mindset but if a player is signing for a football club for £100m then basically quite a lot of people are going to be demanding and getting a hell of a lot of money, not just Dortmund, from signing on fees, to wages, to agents fee's.

Rightly so I may add, no person should undersell what they are worth. For me, thats where the issue will arise because the whole deal will be massive, for a player thats achieved relatively little compared to some of our players.

The fact is that if Bellingham really wants to sign for us, then we have to hope that he is happy to take less wages here than he would earn elsewhere. If he can do that, then we could sign him. I reckon he is going to be demanding £200k (thats still £150k less than what Sancho gets) and possibly more, in which case then there is no chance we sign him.
CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33048 on: Today at 04:32:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:24:56 pm
I reckon he is going to be demanding £200k

Know him well?
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33049 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:32:38 pm
Know him well?

Spent many a time with the Bellingham's for tea on their boat which frequented Birmingham's various canals and local rivers.
Mozology

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33050 on: Today at 04:34:47 pm
Don't think Bellingham goes to any club who aren't paying 300k never mind 200k. The likes of PSG, City, Chelsea, Utd and Real would easily give him 300 to 350k

We live in a world were De Gea gets 375k 
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33051 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 04:34:47 pm
Don't think Bellingham goes to any club who aren't paying 300k never mind 200k. The likes of PSG, City, Chelsea, Utd and Real would easily give him 300 to 350k

We live in a world were De Gea gets 375k 

His family are his agents so you'd hope that he has a good head on his shoulders. We'd almost certainly double his wages and then review in a couple of years' time. If he wants more than Liverpool isn't for him.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33052 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:37:49 pm
Profile > Modify Profile > Buddies/Ignore List
gracias, amigo.
Doc Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33053 on: Today at 04:45:23 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 04:34:47 pm
Don't think Bellingham goes to any club who aren't paying 300k never mind 200k. The likes of PSG, City, Chelsea, Utd and Real would easily give him 300 to 350k

We live in a world were De Gea gets 375k

True, but we also live in a world where Van Dijk turned down higher salary benefits, and the chance to join the reigning champs, to be a part of the Liverpool club heritage.

Not every player is motivated by the extra 20-40% extra salary they might get elsewhere.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33054 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:01:23 pm
No way on this green earth are we paying 120 euros for Bellingham.
Isn't the earth blue?
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33055 on: Today at 05:02:49 pm
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33056 on: Today at 05:08:10 pm
Bissouma cleared. Spurs gamble paid off. First thing they've ever won.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33057 on: Today at 05:09:10 pm
I think with Bellingham the concern won't be his first contract, but his first (and second) extension. For him to have a long career here, we'd be extending his contract multiple times and if his trajectory continues he could rightly be demanding huge increases.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33058 on: Today at 05:10:09 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:08:10 pm
Bissouma cleared. Spurs gamble paid off. First thing they've ever won.

They must've known it was going to end that way.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33059 on: Today at 05:11:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:08:10 pm
Bissouma cleared. Spurs gamble paid off. First thing they've ever won.

Properly cleared or on a technicality?
SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33060 on: Today at 05:21:18 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:09:10 pm
I think with Bellingham the concern won't be his first contract, but his first (and second) extension. For him to have a long career here, we'd be extending his contract multiple times and if his trajectory continues he could rightly be demanding huge increases.
so that's settled then.  stay away from him.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #33061 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:08:10 pm
Bissouma cleared. Spurs gamble paid off. First thing they've ever won.
when the parade?
