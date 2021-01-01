« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:59:34 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:00 am
Faith in Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott is one reason why Liverpool are willing to wait until next summer before making a big money midfield signing. [@neiljonesgoal]

I mean does this even make sense seeing as we wanted Tchouameni?

It's more likely that we are waiting for other targets, but Neil knows that will get him clicks.

But I do think Jones and Elliott will have big seasons
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:00:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:00 am
Faith in Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott is one reason why Liverpool are willing to wait until next summer before making a big money midfield signing. [@neiljonesgoal]

I get the concept but this doesn't stand up to any kind of logic... if we think Elliott and Jones are good enough why would be make a big money midfield singing next summer when they'll be better. We either want a better player for our midfield or we dont
Just standard local journo fluff
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:00:42 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:59:34 am
I mean does this even make sense seeing as we wanted Tchouameni?

It's more likely that we are waiting for other targets, but Neil knows that will get him clicks.

But I do think Jones and Elliott will have big seasons

It makes some sense, in that we think they're good enough to tide us over for now but longer term we'll want someone better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:01:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:51:55 am
Absolute bullshit from RAWK, they've got the money, he's one of the best Mods around and a mod of his quality would get the money he wants elsewhere, so why aren't we paying it?

No mod is bigger than the site.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:09:14 am
Quote
Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News

@Ivan_Schwakoff

#LFC will attempt to make a bid for Jude Bellingham before the end of the week. #Dortmund are very reluctant to sell. It is believed #Dortmund would want an offer in the region of 80m + add ons from #LFC. Klopp as said previously wants Bellingham this summer. LETS GO
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:12:40 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:12:51 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:59:34 am
I mean does this even make sense seeing as we wanted Tchouameni?

It's more likely that we are waiting for other targets, but Neil knows that will get him clicks.

But I do think Jones and Elliott will have big seasons

It does make sense, since we obviously have a very specific type of midfield targets in mind (Tchouameni, Barella, Bellingham). A signing of the magnitude of Van Dijk and Alisson, with the same expected effect ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:12:56 am
I'm off to have another shwackoff now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:14:45 am
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:12:40 am
That's a parody account, no?

Yes, it is ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:22:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:00 am
Faith in Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott is one reason why Liverpool are willing to wait until next summer before making a big money midfield signing. [@neiljonesgoal]

Are we planning on losing faith in them next year?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:25:33 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:22:29 am
Are we planning on losing faith in them next year?

Probably the year after - its called long term planning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:30:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:12:51 am
It does make sense, since we obviously have a very specific type of midfield targets in mind (Tchouameni, Barella, Bellingham). A signing of the magnitude of Van Dijk and Alisson, with the same expected effect ...

I'm not sure, 'we want someone better than the midfield options we have but we can't get them till next summer' exactly qualifies as 'having faith in Jones and Elliott'. It's not even about them anyway, they're going to be options for years to come and when they're better than they are currently in a year's time we'll still need a new CM. That's because we're not looking to replace or upgrade them with signing someone new, we're looking to replace/upgrade/ provide long term succession to the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Ox. The real question is can Henderson, Thiago and Keita tied us over until then. Not signing a new CM is, in reality, a show of faith in them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:36:53 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:09:14 am


The amount of people who believe random kids on twitter trying to get followers is scary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:39:18 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:30:25 am
I'm not sure, 'we want someone better than the midfield options we have but we can't get them till next summer' exactly qualifies as 'having faith in Jones and Elliott'. It's not even about them anyway, they're going to be options for years to come and when they're better than they are currently in a year's time we'll still need a new CM. That's because we're not looking to replace or upgrade them with signing someone new, we're looking to replace/upgrade/ provide long term succession to the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Ox. The real question is can Henderson, Thiago and Keita tied us over until then. Not signing a new CM is, in reality, a show of faith in them.

There are rarely black-and-white solutions in life. We were obviously after Tchouameni, but he decided to go to Real Madrid. Klopp really likes Barella (now confirmed by several respectable sources), but nothing coming out of Inter Milan suggests he is up for sale. We also like Bellingham a lot, but he is not on the market until next summer.

So, what should we do? Rely on Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Ox and Milner for another season, or make a stop-gap signing until one of our primary targets becomes available?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:43:13 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:31:05 am
£200k per week is huge money, doesn't matter if someone else is earning double, it's still a massive amount of money.

For normal people, yeah, that's a massive amount of money.  For professional athletes, it's not really a massive amount. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:43:59 am
So, Dortmund have apparently named their price for Bellingham should they decide to sell him next summer. 120m is frankly ridiculous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:47:02 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:59:34 am
I mean does this even make sense seeing as we wanted Tchouameni?

It's more likely that we are waiting for other targets, but Neil knows that will get him clicks.

But I do think Jones and Elliott will have big seasons

Yeah, it makes sense even if we did go after Tchouameni.  We didn't get him but we aren't going to panic and go after a secondary target because the coaching staff thinks Curtis and Elliot are good enough that we don't need that extra quality this year. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:47:37 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:02 am
I get the concept but this doesn't stand up to any kind of logic... if we think Elliott and Jones are good enough why would be make a big money midfield singing next summer when they'll be better. We either want a better player for our midfield or we dont
Just standard local journo fluff

Looking at long term replacements for  Hendo, Thiago, and Milner?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:47:42 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:43:59 am
So, Dortmund have apparently named their price for Bellingham should they decide to sell him next summer. 120m is frankly ridiculous.

I wouldve said so (and did) before this window but its clear fees have risen and in a world where Tchouameni and De Jong are 80-100 million euros Bellingham will be there or there abouts

I also think well pay close to it if he wants to come
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:52:02 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:47:23 am
Whats this about mods lacking character surfer?  8)

I think you're a great character surfer, Roy...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:54:39 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:43:13 am
For normal people, yeah, that's a massive amount of money.  For professional athletes, it's not really a massive amount.

How many professional athletes do you think are on £200k or over? Probably 0.01%. It's a massive amount of money no matter how you cut it.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:02 am
I get the concept but this doesn't stand up to any kind of logic... if we think Elliott and Jones are good enough why would be make a big money midfield singing next summer when they'll be better. We either want a better player for our midfield or we dont
Just standard local journo fluff

Because in a years time Milner and Ox will likely be off and Henderson and Thiago will be a year older? So a new midfielder next season will be less likely to take minutes off Jones and Elliott, whereas if we sign one this season they will.

Not saying it makes the most sense, but the logic is there somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:00:36 pm
Agree that quote from Jones is mostly flufff but if you include the other midfielders in it, it makes more sense. Henderson will be a year older, Milner a year older/gone. Then you have Firmino/Keita/Ox with a year left. We can have faith in Jones and Elliott but even if we fully do and they are brilliant then we still need to get someone in next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:02:46 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader beat me to it. Included Firmino in there as obviously we might switch the formation up this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:05:57 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:51:55 am
Absolute bullshit from RAWK, they've got the money, he's one of the best Mods around and a mod of his quality would get the money he wants elsewhere, so why aren't we paying it?

RAWK has also built the formation of the forum around Roy. He simply wont function as well in another set up.

🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:11:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:09:14 am
Quote
Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News

@Ivan_Schwakoff

#LFC will attempt to make a bid for Jude Bellingham before the end of the week. #Dortmund are very reluctant to sell. It is believed #Dortmund would want an offer in the region of 80m + add ons from #LFC. Klopp as said previously wants Bellingham this summer. LETS GO

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:20:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:54:39 am
How many professional athletes do you think are on £200k or over? Probably 0.01%. It's a massive amount of money no matter how you cut it.


I was thinking PL level, not championship level or below, as well as other professional athletes.  It's probably not as high as I think it is but it's much higher then .01%.  It seems like almost every NBA player is making at least that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:24:49 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:20:53 pm
I was thinking PL level, not championship level or below, as well as other professional athletes.  It's probably not as high as I think it is but it's much higher then .01%.  It seems like almost every NBA player is making at least that much.
Most of the NBA, hundreds of Baseball players, all Top 200 Golfers, top 20 Tennis Players. A good proportion of the NFL.

Maybe 1 - 2% of all athletes as a very rough guess.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:27:12 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:05:50 am
Hendo being a flirt. I'm here for it.

Hendo's been buddying around with Bellingham since he got in the squad - a bit part of why everyone thinks we're in for him in the long run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:30:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Most of the NBA, hundreds of Baseball players, all Top 200 Golfers, top 20 Tennis Players. A good proportion of the NFL.

Maybe 1 - 2% of all athletes as a very rough guess.

No chance it's 1-2%, because you have to factor in all the other sports that you haven't mentioned, plus professionals outside of any top league... Even the tennis example - there are over 3,000 professional tennis players, so the top 20 barely eats into that.

Not that it's important - 200k a week is a shit ton of money for anyone is the point I'm making ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:30:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:02 am
I get the concept but this doesn't stand up to any kind of logic... if we think Elliott and Jones are good enough why would be make a big money midfield singing next summer when they'll be better. We either want a better player for our midfield or we dont
Just standard local journo fluff

I can get the logic because it's not just faith in them 2, but also the rest of the midfield we of course have faith in, who next year will be gone or a bit older and slower.

We have faith in them, but next year we won't have faith in Milner or Oxlade because they are gone, or in Henderson to be a regular starter because he is a bit older now and may take a more back seat role.

It's always faith in those 2, just maybe not in everyone else in the future.

It may not be correct, it may be just a line, but I feel there is in fact logic in any event
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:34:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:02 am
I get the concept but this doesn't stand up to any kind of logic... if we think Elliott and Jones are good enough why would be make a big money midfield singing next summer when they'll be better. We either want a better player for our midfield or we dont
Just standard local journo fluff

Because as they age, so do the older players in the team  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:36:48 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Most of the NBA, hundreds of Baseball players, all Top 200 Golfers, top 20 Tennis Players. A good proportion of the NFL.

Maybe 1 - 2% of all athletes as a very rough guess.

fair enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:01:27 am
Roy posts 0.8 character per90 posts. 0.1 xW (expected warnings). On the cusp of elite.
Can we get RAWK poster radars?
Just wondering what other categories would be needed. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:18 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:41:58 pm
Can we get RAWK poster radars?
Just wondering what other categories would be needed. :)

Could compare all 200 of MacRed's accounts that he's been allowed to have and see how they (don't) differ.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:45:27 pm
You need to plan for all potential pathways for centre mid. When you sign Nunez, there may come a point where we may have to go 4-2-3-1 / 4-4-2 to get the best out of him. Who, out of the current lot, can you trust in the centre? Fabinho, sure.

Keita, Thiago - question marks over the fitness, perhaps fit in that shape but possible since we set up the side, take the risks necessary deeper to dominate the ball these days rather than absorb pressure. Hendo, ideally no. Milner, Elliot, Chamberlain - no. Jones, untested, but has the tools to be good in such a role.

You need to lose the likes of Chamberlain and sign a fairly complete centre mid, even if he's not Bellingham level / rep imo, if we are to cover going two in the centre properly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:47:05 pm
Ryan Taylor@RyanTaylorSport·14m
Liverpool have rejected an opening offer from Nottingham Forest for Wales international right-back Neco Williams. Latest transfer news in @DExpress_Sport
live blog. #LFC #NFFC https://express.co.uk/sport/football/1632612/Transfer-news-LIVE-Man-Utd-Tyrell-Malacia-Frenkie-de-Jong-Chelsea-Raphinha-Arsenal-Spurs
