Faith in Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott is one reason why Liverpool are willing to wait until next summer before making a big money midfield signing. [@neiljonesgoal]



I get the concept but this doesn't stand up to any kind of logic... if we think Elliott and Jones are good enough why would be make a big money midfield singing next summer when they'll be better. We either want a better player for our midfield or we dontJust standard local journo fluff