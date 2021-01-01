« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32920 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:38:41 pm
£200k per week isn't massive money?, fucking hell what a world we live in.

£200,000 per week is not massive money, in a league where Sancho earns £350,000 per week ...
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32921 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
It's still an enormous amount of money, just because someone else gets more doesn't mean it isn't ffs
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32922 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
Liverpool bosses have been impressed with Sepp van den Berg's development while out on loan and he will start preseason with the first team, but is still expected to head out on loan, with interest received from the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. [@LivEchoLFC]
Offline tray fenny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32923 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
We're not signing a midfielder
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32924 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
It's still an enormous amount of money, just because someone else gets more doesn't mean it isn't ffs

It is enormous amount of money for you and me. For a World class player like Thiago, who has actually taken a pay-cut to join us, it is not massive money. Do I really need to explain this?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32925 on: Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
It is enormous amount of money for you and me. For a World class player like Thiago, who has actually taken a pay-cut to join us, it is not massive money. Do I really need to explain this?
Not if you're going to be the usual sanctimonious patronising whopper you usually are.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32926 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32927 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »
 :lmao :wellin
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32928 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm »
Something tells me that we'll sign Gnabry
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32929 on: Today at 01:05:42 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
Something tells me that we'll sign Gnabry
MacRed said we aren't, and his word is gospel.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32930 on: Today at 02:01:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
Liverpool bosses have been impressed with Sepp van den Berg's development while out on loan and he will start preseason with the first team, but is still expected to head out on loan, with interest received from the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. [@LivEchoLFC]

Surely he could be a starter at one of the promoted teams.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32931 on: Today at 02:14:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
Liverpool bosses have been impressed with Sepp van den Berg's development while out on loan and he will start preseason with the first team, but is still expected to head out on loan, with interest received from the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. [@LivEchoLFC]
That would be good. He sounds like progressing at a rate where he can replace Matip in the squad in a year or 2
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32932 on: Today at 04:42:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm
£200,000 per week is not massive money, in a league where Sancho earns £350,000 per week ...

Well thats just a load of nonsense.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32933 on: Today at 04:59:30 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:42:43 am
Well thats just a load of nonsense.
Is it though? You all like to pick on Mac, but what fraction of top six starting XI players are on about £200k per week? You'd find that most are on similar wages. It's closer to the norm than an outlier.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32934 on: Today at 05:31:05 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:59:30 am
Is it though? You all like to pick on Mac, but what fraction of top six starting XI players are on about £200k per week? You'd find that most are on similar wages. It's closer to the norm than an outlier.
£200k per week is huge money, doesn't matter if someone else is earning double, it's still a massive amount of money.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32935 on: Today at 06:20:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
We don't sign 28-year-old players on massive wages. Even Thiago, who is genuine World class, has joined us on £200,000 per week ...

How do you consistently get away with this shit? Good god.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32936 on: Today at 06:38:56 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:20:02 am
How do you consistently get away with this shit? Good god.

Why does anyone read his posts? Just ignore the guy and RAWK improves immediately.
I just wish people would stop replying to his posts as then I could 100% ignore the goon.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32937 on: Today at 06:38:59 am »
And here we go again
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32938 on: Today at 07:03:38 am »
Woh this thread.

Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:38:56 am
Why does anyone read his posts? Just ignore the guy and RAWK improves immediately.
I just wish people would stop replying to his posts as then I could 100% ignore the goon.

Think it's easy enough.

When a guy's inaccurate / plenty disagree ,  point it out once and move on. Don't need to be the fourth or fifth poster in line to highlight it,  we're all reading,  can judge for ourselves.

Need to remember the forum isn't moderated to a high level of accuracy nor character, mods aren't paid.  I've got nothing personally against Mac,  but say someone asks you for verification,  a source on something,  and you're flippant you would get removed from a proper set-up.  Same way if someone lowers the level of the environment with their character issues.

An online forum can't fully act  on these things,  so work through that.


Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32939 on: Today at 07:06:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:59:30 am
Is it though? You all like to pick on Mac, but what fraction of top six starting XI players are on about £200k per week? You'd find that most are on similar wages. It's closer to the norm than an outlier.

Exactly, mate. The same people whould discuss re-signing Sterling as a good squad option (£300,000 per week), or the possibility of Jurgen getting the best out of Werner (£250,000 per week), and then argue when someone says that £200,000 per week is no longer massive money in the Premier League ...
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32940 on: Today at 07:47:23 am »
Whats this about mods lacking character surfer?  8)
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32941 on: Today at 07:50:01 am »
As in you're not assessing,  banning people on their behaviour long term towards others.  Not your character.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32942 on: Today at 07:52:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
It is enormous amount of money for you and me. For a World class player like Thiago, who has actually taken a pay-cut to join us, it is not massive money. Do I really need to explain this?

Ill ask one last time - can you stop building contentious straw man arguments that lead to the kind of pile on you are basically asking for, and that repeatedly derail mostly this thread? Youve made a point, others have the right to disagree. Same goes for everyone else. Its a silly wee thread speculating about transfers, not the Old Bailey. Be nice and be respectful or you can go and post some place else.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32943 on: Today at 07:56:55 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:50:01 am
As in you're not assessing,  banning people on their behaviour long term towards others.  Not your character.

People tend to not report these things. Capon highlighted a number of people doing this towards Peter, actually. It takes a multiple of eight to have an eightsome reel (or two to tango). Thats not something you can see unless you stalk folk, and its hard to do that if theres other stuff to do thats more interesting or you get paid for. People never listen and report things though, so the Al and Peter types build up these long term handbag behaviours.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32944 on: Today at 07:58:38 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:47:23 am
Whats this about mods lacking character surfer?  8)

Did anyone else read this in Rafas voice?
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32945 on: Today at 08:04:38 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:56:55 am
People tend to not report these things. Capon highlighted a number of people doing this towards Peter, actually. It takes a multiple of eight to have an eightsome reel (or two to tango). Thats not something you can see unless you stalk folk, and its hard to do that if theres other stuff to do thats more interesting or you get paid for. People never listen and report things though, so the Al and Peter types build up these long term handbag behaviours.

Yeah,  that's what I meant in the original post,  it's a bug of this setting,  compared to the tools you have to manage these things in real life. Posters like Mac and Al have been on the receiving end of it unfairly at times,  as well as starting those problems.
Online Zimagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32946 on: Today at 08:12:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm
Journo for KICKER.


I always wonder about stuff like this. Here in France, getting sidelined in a normal business is something you can sue your employer about. Generally they will end up giving you a little bonus to pay you off sueing them and you'll "mutually agree" to part ways. Football contracts are all fixed time contracts, they are made to end on a specific date, the employee has no obligation to extend or agree to have his contract sold to another club. Announcing that a player is obliged to extend or sit out the season is restriction of business, exactly what Bosman & subsequent rulings were made to avoid.

That football contracts traditionally get extended or sold isn't an obligation for any footballer to actually do this. They are within their rights to see out the normal term of their contract without fear of being sidelined, especially so blatently, by their current club.

Very confusing stuff.
