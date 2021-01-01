« previous next »
boots

  upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  Klopptimistic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32880 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm
Scouting in Corby, or scouting in Copacobana. Tough choice there.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Red Cactii

  An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32881 on: Today at 03:53:39 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:27:44 pm
Scouting players who we'll then continue to track when they move to Europe? It seems impossible for us to sign players directly from Brazil, can never seem to get them clearance to play.

We get Benfica or Porto to buy them, naturalise them with EU citizenship and ensure they have a favourable release clause that we can activate. Winner!
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32882 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm
Minamino to Monaco confirmed now.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32883 on: Today at 04:22:58 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:27:44 pm
Scouting players who we'll then continue to track when they move to Europe? It seems impossible for us to sign players directly from Brazil, can never seem to get them clearance to play.

Marcos Leonardo is a Brazilian U-20 international, so we could use some loophole in the rules ...
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32884 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:22:58 pm
Marcos Leonardo is a Brazilian U-20 international, so we could use some loophole in the rules ...

Brexit means he'd have to be classed as an "Exceptional talent" and had to have been capped by Brazil by now to be proven of that status.
slaphead

  Nothing up top.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32885 on: Today at 04:34:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:46 pm
Why the fuck do we have a lad based in Brazil scouting for us then? Other than scouting at the Copacabana what the fuck is he doing?

If you look up what the term job satisfaction, theres probably a photo of that fucker
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32886 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:23:11 pm
Scouting in Corby, or scouting in Copacobana. Tough choice there.

Is the scouts name Rico? Does he wear a diamond?
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32887 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:19:22 pm
Minamino to Monaco confirmed now.

So, our squad stands like this at the moment:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Pitaluga
Ojrzynski (on loan)

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Van den Berg
R.Williams
Davies
Koumetio (on loan)

TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
N.Williams
Ramsay
Bradley (on loan)
Lewis (on loan)

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Keita
Jones
AOC
Elliott
Milner
Morton

Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Jota
Firmino
Carvalho
Gordon
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32888 on: Today at 04:52:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:46 pm
Brexit means he'd have to be classed as an "Exceptional talent" and had to have been capped by Brazil by now to be proven of that status.

Was that Marquinhos kid Arsenal have signed the other week ever capped by Brazil?
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32889 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:52:49 pm
Was that Marquinhos kid Arsenal have signed the other week ever capped by Brazil?

No idea mate.  But that bullshit seems to apply to us whenever we want a South American from the continent. ;D
disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32890 on: Today at 04:56:31 pm
Would be nice to see some South Americans come in on the cheap under Mr Ward but I flat out refuse to believe that that story is true, as Tepid pointed out on the last page they basically never are.
disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32891 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:27:44 pm
Scouting players who we'll then continue to track when they move to Europe? It seems impossible for us to sign players directly from Brazil, can never seem to get them clearance to play.

Speaking of this, I only found out recently that the lad we had a few years ago, Allan, the centre mid, was a big part of the side that won the league and cup double in Brazil last season. Good to see him settle down in his home country and achieve something like that. He was one we could never get clearance for IIRC.
