Scouting players who we'll then continue to track when they move to Europe? It seems impossible for us to sign players directly from Brazil, can never seem to get them clearance to play.
Marcos Leonardo is a Brazilian U-20 international, so we could use some loophole in the rules ...
Why the fuck do we have a lad based in Brazil scouting for us then? Other than scouting at the Copacabana what the fuck is he doing?
Scouting in Corby, or scouting in Copacobana. Tough choice there.
Minamino to Monaco confirmed now.
Brexit means he'd have to be classed as an "Exceptional talent" and had to have been capped by Brazil by now to be proven of that status.
Was that Marquinhos kid Arsenal have signed the other week ever capped by Brazil?
