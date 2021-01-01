Scouting players who we'll then continue to track when they move to Europe? It seems impossible for us to sign players directly from Brazil, can never seem to get them clearance to play.



Speaking of this, I only found out recently that the lad we had a few years ago, Allan, the centre mid, was a big part of the side that won the league and cup double in Brazil last season. Good to see him settle down in his home country and achieve something like that. He was one we could never get clearance for IIRC.