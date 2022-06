He is brilliant and he would certainly be my first choice. But yeah its likely he wants a huge contract and that basically rules us out.



It doesn’t rule us out if they’re willing to be paid for their performances. Salah was earning circa £400k in the CL/PL winning seasons, but we just refuse to pay that amount as a basic. We heavily incentivise our player contracts, so people think we don’t pay BIG wages because the basic is lower. We have one of the highest wage bills around when we’re doing well.