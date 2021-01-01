Wouldnt an agent cop that your basically giving them a fair bigger deal than your player?



I was thinking about that yesterday, when there was a suggestion that we pay Salah a massive one off 'sign on' payment (say £15m) to balance the fact we don't want him to be earning twice the weekly wage of other top players. My feeling is the other players/agents wouldn't like a current player in the squad getting that kind of treatment, but see it as part and parcel of how football works when an incoming free transfer gets it. Could be wrong though.