Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32800 on: Yesterday at 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:35:25 pm
More like Sancho. Bellingham is not at the same level as Mbappe, in any way ...


Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32801 on: Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm »
If we view Sucic as an elite talent in the making it's a good thing we're playing Salzburg this pre season again aren't we? Do the deal before the game and let him play half and half.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32802 on: Yesterday at 04:44:44 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 03:17:16 pm
There needs to be an investigation into what is wrong with Samie. I think he might be a bot or maybe that sentient ai that mad fella from google was on about.

Call the bizzies.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32803 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:02:21 pm
But, his huge wage demands? His admiration for Guardiola and De Bruyne? Him beeing a childhood Man City fan?

So he calls Henderson a legend and thats proof he is signing for us is he?

Just like Mbappe chose LFC on Fifa.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32804 on: Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm
So he calls Henderson a legend and thats proof he is signing for us is he?

Just like Mbappe chose LFC on Fifa.
Mbappe may be coming to LAFC, he was in attendance of their game yesterday.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32805 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:44:44 pm
Call the bizzies.

Is that you Joe Anderson? ;D
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32806 on: Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm
So he calls Henderson a legend and thats proof he is signing for us is he?

Just like Mbappe chose LFC on Fifa.

Thats all the evidence he needs
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32807 on: Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:09:53 pm
He's slowed down later into his career. A few years ago he'd have been first to all bits of info like that. Might be time to let him wind down his contract and bring a younger replacement in.

He needs to get on the weights
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32808 on: Yesterday at 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
Names! I like names.

They could easily get Sucic out of Salzburg this summer but I'd guess we think he'd benefit from more time spent there first.

Chukwuemeka probably wants to do what Bellingham's done, so might not be an easy one to tempt.

I really like Luka Sučić. Great talent. Some flashes of the young Zvone Boban there. You never know with the players from the Balkans, but he might even have a higher ceiling than Bellingham, let alone Chukwuemeka ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32809 on: Yesterday at 06:57:36 pm »
If he's half as good as Boban was he'll be in our midfield for the next decade.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32810 on: Yesterday at 07:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:57:36 pm
If he's half as good as Boban was he'll be in our midfield for the next decade.

Well, he's been born and raised in Austria, so hopefully he has adopted their mentality, instead of the Balkans one. Rakitic was one such Croatian player, being born and raised in Switzerland ...
Offline RedSamba

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32811 on: Yesterday at 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:13:53 pm
Well, he's been born and raised in Austria, so hopefully he has adopted their mentality, instead of the Balkans one. Rakitic was one such Croatian player, being born and raised in Switzerland ...

very curious about this part
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32812 on: Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 07:24:34 pm
very curious about this part

Nothing curious about it. Players from the Balkans love life, and some of the most talented ones have damaged their careers, once they've earned their first millions. Boban and Prosinečki are two notable examples. Both of the same age, both immensely talented, yet only one of them has reached his full potential with AC Milan, and the other one was just a very talented journeyman, who has never settled anywhere ...
Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32813 on: Yesterday at 07:40:55 pm »
Sucic looks a bit like a more attack-minded Matic. Tall, rangey and elegant midfielder who can belt them in from 30 yards.  Certainly more of a dribbler than Matic, would be interesting to see his defensive stats.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32814 on: Yesterday at 08:48:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm
So he calls Henderson a legend and thats proof he is signing for us is he?

Just like Mbappe chose LFC on Fifa.

You guys are so serious. Live a little.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32815 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm »
Gnabry rumours starting up, albeit from shit sources. What a signing that would be - and IMO there's logic in it if we think Mo is going. Could do a Thiago/Gini thing where we just accept that we've got an overload of numbers in a certain area of the pitch and roll with it.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32816 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
Names! I like names.
Conor Gallagher. Would that be feasible?
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32817 on: Yesterday at 09:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm
Gnabry rumours starting up, albeit from shit sources. What a signing that would be - and IMO there's logic in it if we think Mo is going. Could do a Thiago/Gini thing where we just accept that we've got an overload of numbers in a certain area of the pitch and roll with it.

Liverpool have held talks with the entourage of Serge Gnabry, and see him as the perfect replacement for the departed Sadio Mané & Divock Origi.

The Reds trust that negotiations will be smooth after the sale of Mané to Bayern Munich. [SPORT]
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32818 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm
Gnabry rumours starting up, albeit from shit sources. What a signing that would be - and IMO there's logic in it if we think Mo is going. Could do a Thiago/Gini thing where we just accept that we've got an overload of numbers in a certain area of the pitch and roll with it.

I'd genuinely turn his head to persuade him to leave on a free next summer just to piss Bayern off.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32819 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
Conor Gallagher. Would that be feasible?

I actually think it would be, get the impression Boehly is quite pragmatic. But the thing is, as soon as we come to the table the conversation becomes 'if Liverpool want him, why don't we?'

I think he ends up somewhere mid-table.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32820 on: Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm »
Mane and Gnabry are repped by the same agency too. This deal could;e been always in the pipeline when we were dealing with Bayern for Sadio.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32821 on: Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm »
A Serge of hope for the transfer-starved?

I've only seen him play a few times. He had that one outstanding performance which really turned heads and had everyone talking, and pointing and laughing at Arsenal, but I've not seen him much after that
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32822 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
Conor Gallagher. Would that be feasible?
Don't think he's good enough on the ball for us. One of those players where scoring goals has increased his reputation beyond his ability
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32823 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Love Gnabry - but its not our sort of deal I dont think .... on ability alone he'd be near the top of the list as a Salah replacement of course, but he's leaving Bayern 'for a new challenge' a.k.a. a tremendous amount of wages
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32824 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Love Gnabry - but its not our sort of deal I dont think .... on ability alone he'd be near the top of the list as a Salah replacement of course, but he's leaving Bayern 'for a new challenge' a.k.a. a tremendous amount of wages

I mean if we look at it as a 5yr deal and giving him what would be a £45m fee over that period as a signing on fee, then that's about £175k we can add onto any wage we'd actually offer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32825 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Love Gnabry - but its not our sort of deal I dont think .... on ability alone he'd be near the top of the list as a Salah replacement of course, but he's leaving Bayern 'for a new challenge' a.k.a. a tremendous amount of wages

He is brilliant and he would certainly be my first choice. But yeah its likely he wants a huge contract and that basically rules us out.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32826 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
He's half way to Andy Muller's mate school as we speak.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32827 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
I mean if we look at it as a 5yr deal and giving him what would be a £45m fee over that period as a signing on fee, then that's about £175k we can add onto any wage we'd actually offer.

Wouldnt an agent cop that your basically giving them a fair bigger deal than your player?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32828 on: Today at 12:00:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Love Gnabry - but its not our sort of deal I dont think .... on ability alone he'd be near the top of the list as a Salah replacement of course, but he's leaving Bayern 'for a new challenge' a.k.a. a tremendous amount of wages

I assume you're right here but maybe it's more of a Thiago style 'new challenge' where he genuinely does just want to try somewhere else. I mean, he'd still be on huge wages obviously but it looks like he's on something like £115-130k a week at Bayern so we could give him a pretty big raise up to £200k and put him among the high earners here.

Homegrown too, which is a nice little perk.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32829 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:00:58 am
I assume you're right here but maybe it's more of a Thiago style 'new challenge' where he genuinely does just want to try somewhere else. I mean, he'd still be on huge wages obviously but it looks like he's on something like £115-130k a week at Bayern so we could give him a pretty big raise up to £200k and put him among the high earners here.

Homegrown too, which is a nice little perk.

Werent Madrid linked to Gnabry? They are paying Rudiger a shed load.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32830 on: Today at 12:03:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm
Wouldnt an agent cop that your basically giving them a fair bigger deal than your player?

I was thinking about that yesterday, when there was a suggestion that we pay Salah a massive one off 'sign on' payment (say £15m) to balance the fact we don't want him to be earning twice the weekly wage of other top players. My feeling is the other players/agents wouldn't like a current player in the squad getting that kind of treatment, but see it as part and parcel of how football works when an incoming free transfer gets it. Could be wrong though.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32831 on: Today at 12:05:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm
Wouldnt an agent cop that your basically giving them a fair bigger deal than your player?

But that's what you get when you move for free. We did the same with Milner (think it was £10m signing on fee).

It's different to giving a player you already have a loyalty bonus or whatever as then you would get them all asking for it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32832 on: Today at 12:05:44 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:03:32 am
I was thinking about that yesterday, when there was a suggestion that we pay Salah a massive one off 'sign on' payment (say £15m) to balance the fact we don't want him to be earning twice the weekly wage of other top players. My feeling is the other players/agents wouldn't like a current player in the squad getting that kind of treatment, but see it as part and parcel of how football works when an incoming free transfer gets it. Could be wrong though.

It would set a fee for when they signed a contract next time?
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32833 on: Today at 12:07:20 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:03:32 am
I was thinking about that yesterday, when there was a suggestion that we pay Salah a massive one off 'sign on' payment (say £15m) to balance the fact we don't want him to be earning twice the weekly wage of other top players. My feeling is the other players/agents wouldn't like a current player in the squad getting that kind of treatment, but see it as part and parcel of how football works when an incoming free transfer gets it. Could be wrong though.

You can't do it for a renewal as that would just see every player asking for it. However it's already common practice for a player arriving on a free - it's why they hold out and go on a free!!
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32834 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Gnabry is a good player, but I would be disappointed if he is our replacement for Salah next summer. Turning 28 next summer, and will be on massive wages. We can do much better ...
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32835 on: Today at 12:10:33 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:07:20 am
You can't do it for a renewal as that would just see every player asking for it. However it's already common practice for a player arriving on a free - it's why they hold out and go on a free!!

Yeah exactly, totally agree. It's why I think we could get Gnabry on a free next summer, even if it meant giving him a £200k weekly wage plus a multimillion signing bonus. Other thing if we got him next summer, he'd just be turning 28 when he joins so you wouldn't have to worry about a payrise during his time here - just one contract then say your goodbyes three or four years later.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32836 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:20 am
Gnabry is a good player, but I would be disappointed if he is our replacement for Salah next summer. Turning 28 next summer, and will be on massive wages. We can do much better ...

Salah will leave and take an insane level of goals with him. Gnabry has shown he can score loads. Very few out there that are getting anywhere close.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32837 on: Today at 12:12:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:20 am
Gnabry is a good player, but I would be disappointed if he is our replacement for Salah next summer. Turning 28 next summer, and will be on massive wages. We can do much better ...

Funny thing is, having spent the last few seasons talking about the need to reduce the age of the attacking line, come next summer we might actually desire someone in their late 20s since we've lost Sadio and could see both Mo and Bobby go in 12 months. In that scenario, Gnabry comes in as the senior player in our attacking set up, followed by Jota then Diaz then Darwin then Carvalho.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32838 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
A Serge of hope for the transfer-starved?

I've only seen him play a few times. He had that one outstanding performance which really turned heads and had everyone talking, and pointing and laughing at Arsenal, but I've not seen him much after that
I don't think he'd drop down a division, but he'd be a massive Gain for Borough
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32839 on: Today at 12:14:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:45 am
Salah will leave and take an insane level of goals with him. Gnabry has shown he can score loads. Very few out there that are getting anywhere close.

Well, considering that Gnabry has already rejected 380,000 per week from Bayern, we better pay Salah what he wants, since Gnabry is nowhere near his level ...
