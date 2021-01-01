More like Sancho. Bellingham is not at the same level as Mbappe, in any way ...
There needs to be an investigation into what is wrong with Samie. I think he might be a bot or maybe that sentient ai that mad fella from google was on about.
But, his huge wage demands? His admiration for Guardiola and De Bruyne? Him beeing a childhood Man City fan?
So he calls Henderson a legend and thats proof he is signing for us is he?Just like Mbappe chose LFC on Fifa.
Call the bizzies.
He's slowed down later into his career. A few years ago he'd have been first to all bits of info like that. Might be time to let him wind down his contract and bring a younger replacement in.
Names! I like names.They could easily get Sucic out of Salzburg this summer but I'd guess we think he'd benefit from more time spent there first.Chukwuemeka probably wants to do what Bellingham's done, so might not be an easy one to tempt.
If he's half as good as Boban was he'll be in our midfield for the next decade.
Well, he's been born and raised in Austria, so hopefully he has adopted their mentality, instead of the Balkans one. Rakitic was one such Croatian player, being born and raised in Switzerland ...
very curious about this part
Names! I like names.
Gnabry rumours starting up, albeit from shit sources. What a signing that would be - and IMO there's logic in it if we think Mo is going. Could do a Thiago/Gini thing where we just accept that we've got an overload of numbers in a certain area of the pitch and roll with it.
Conor Gallagher. Would that be feasible?
Love Gnabry - but its not our sort of deal I dont think .... on ability alone he'd be near the top of the list as a Salah replacement of course, but he's leaving Bayern 'for a new challenge' a.k.a. a tremendous amount of wages
I mean if we look at it as a 5yr deal and giving him what would be a £45m fee over that period as a signing on fee, then that's about £175k we can add onto any wage we'd actually offer.
I assume you're right here but maybe it's more of a Thiago style 'new challenge' where he genuinely does just want to try somewhere else. I mean, he'd still be on huge wages obviously but it looks like he's on something like £115-130k a week at Bayern so we could give him a pretty big raise up to £200k and put him among the high earners here. Homegrown too, which is a nice little perk.
Wouldnt an agent cop that your basically giving them a fair bigger deal than your player?
I was thinking about that yesterday, when there was a suggestion that we pay Salah a massive one off 'sign on' payment (say £15m) to balance the fact we don't want him to be earning twice the weekly wage of other top players. My feeling is the other players/agents wouldn't like a current player in the squad getting that kind of treatment, but see it as part and parcel of how football works when an incoming free transfer gets it. Could be wrong though.
You can't do it for a renewal as that would just see every player asking for it. However it's already common practice for a player arriving on a free - it's why they hold out and go on a free!!
Gnabry is a good player, but I would be disappointed if he is our replacement for Salah next summer. Turning 28 next summer, and will be on massive wages. We can do much better ...
A Serge of hope for the transfer-starved? I've only seen him play a few times. He had that one outstanding performance which really turned heads and had everyone talking, and pointing and laughing at Arsenal, but I've not seen him much after that
Salah will leave and take an insane level of goals with him. Gnabry has shown he can score loads. Very few out there that are getting anywhere close.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]