Hasnt it already been confirmed that we arent bringing anyone else in this summer?



The Otavio link smacks of an attempt either by his agent or Porto to put pressure on Leeds to make a better offer to the player/club. And it probably isn't a coincidence that it's against the background of Raphinha pushing for a move away from Leeds, for whom he would seem a direct replacement at a not dissimilar cost to the price being discussed for Raphinha. His profile just seems odd for us - he's 27, playing in Portugal (with only a handful of caps for the national side) with consistently unremarkable numbers for an attacking player.However, while it seems exceptionally unlikely we'd make a move for him (especially for £30-35m+), there's certainly a degree of logic to it. He seems versatile, playing either as an attacking midfielder or a right sided forward. There's been a lot of chat about the possibility of using a 4-2-3-1 formation and if he can play as either the central or right sided player in the three then he'd be very useful, or frankly as a midfielder in our more traditional 4-3-3 setup. We don't seem to have much cover for Salah on the right (Nunez, Diaz and Jota all seem to be left sided/central players whilst Bobby is undoubtedly at his best playing through the middle) and I'm not sure which of the players we have are particularly suited to the attacking midfielder role.The issue with the above is essentially Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is on the face of it another player who plays a very similar role. Midfielder/attacking midfielder/wide player. And the news of late has been that we plan on keeping him, in which case is it really worth spending £30m+ on Otavio?No idea but an interesting link even if it's likely bollocks.It's not like this is ever going to be an "official" position or a guarantee. We'll respond to any relevant developments in the market. If Bellingham's situation changes we might offer for him. If we get an acceptable bid for Salah then I'd be stunned if we didn't take steps to replace him. Similarly if we got a very decent offer for Ox I wouldn't be surprised if we took it.