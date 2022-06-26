« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 814 815 816 817 818 [819]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1524127 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32720 on: Today at 07:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Werner has all the tools, but this Chelsea transfer has knocked his reputation a bit, if he was available for a reasonable fee Jurgen would no doubt be interested

Werner is on £250,000+ per week at Chelsea. There is zero chance of Jurgen being interested in him ...
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32721 on: Today at 07:49:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:08:39 pm
Werner is on £250,000+ per week at Chelsea. There is zero chance of Jurgen being interested in him ...

Doubt hes getting 250k per week again though do you?

Amazes me when people through wages about like footballers dont expect less money to join clubs.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,015
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32722 on: Today at 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:49:07 pm
Doubt hes getting 250k per week again though do you?

Amazes me when people through wages about like footballers dont expect less money to join clubs.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,066
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32723 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32724 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32725 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:49:07 pm
Doubt hes getting 250k per week again though do you?

Amazes me when people through wages about like footballers dont expect less money to join clubs.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:57:33 pm
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1301034/Timo-Werner-contract-details-Chelsea-salary-bonus

https://tribuna.com/en/news/chelsea-2020-06-25-exact-financial-details-of-timo-werners-lucrative-chelsea-contract-revealed/

Well, that makes it pretty clear why he has turned us down ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32726 on: Today at 08:38:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:01:03 pm
This Otavio link is clearly from his agent. We aren't spending loads on a 27 year old winger, particularly when money should be spent in the centre of midfield

I thought the same, but seeing his heat map from last season has got me thinking ...

Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32727 on: Today at 08:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Werner has all the tools, but this Chelsea transfer has knocked his reputation a bit, if he was available for a reasonable fee Jurgen would no doubt be interested

His confidence surely wouldn't be any better with us since he wouldn't start for us. He wouldn't get more playing time than Origi.

Why do we need a more expensive and way less prolific Origi? And potentially a dead wood on massive wages after a year or two.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,836
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32728 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Hasnt it already been confirmed that we arent bringing anyone else in this summer?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32729 on: Today at 09:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Hasnt it already been confirmed that we arent bringing anyone else in this summer?

Some journos have hinted that but none have said we wont buy anyone.

I guess its hard to say depends what offers we get we could sell Ox.

Surprise sales could be Salah Keita Gomez not all three but its all possible..

Williams / Phillips will be sold/loaned for sure.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32730 on: Today at 09:19:49 pm »
The Otavio link smacks of an attempt either by his agent or Porto to put pressure on Leeds to make a better offer to the player/club. And it probably isn't a coincidence that it's against the background of Raphinha pushing for a move away from Leeds, for whom he would seem a direct replacement at a not dissimilar cost to the price being discussed for Raphinha. His profile just seems odd for us - he's 27, playing in Portugal (with only a handful of caps for the national side) with consistently unremarkable numbers for an attacking player.

However, while it seems exceptionally unlikely we'd make a move for him (especially for £30-35m+), there's certainly a degree of logic to it. He seems versatile, playing either as an attacking midfielder or a right sided forward. There's been a lot of chat about the possibility of using a 4-2-3-1 formation and if he can play as either the central or right sided player in the three then he'd be very useful, or frankly as a midfielder in our more traditional 4-3-3 setup. We don't seem to have much cover for Salah on the right (Nunez, Diaz and Jota all seem to be left sided/central players whilst Bobby is undoubtedly at his best playing through the middle) and I'm not sure which of the players we have are particularly suited to the attacking midfielder role.

The issue with the above is essentially Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is on the face of it another player who plays a very similar role. Midfielder/attacking midfielder/wide player. And the news of late has been that we plan on keeping him, in which case is it really worth spending £30m+ on Otavio?

No idea but an interesting link even if it's likely bollocks.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Hasnt it already been confirmed that we arent bringing anyone else in this summer?
It's not like this is ever going to be an "official" position or a guarantee. We'll respond to any relevant developments in the market. If Bellingham's situation changes we might offer for him. If we get an acceptable bid for Salah then I'd be stunned if we didn't take steps to replace him. Similarly if we got a very decent offer for Ox I wouldn't be surprised if we took it.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:48 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32731 on: Today at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:24:13 am

Carney Chukwuemeka looks special, think thats one were seriously interested in

Strong player too.

When he gets knocked down he gets up again!

Edit:
For the record, yes please. Smashing young midfielder. If he kicks on - and we are a great destination to bring through talent - he could be almost anything. Part of me wonders if someone like Dortmund might be all over it, in anticipation of sticking another on on the conveyor belt for when Bellingham eventually departs.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:49 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32732 on: Today at 09:37:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:19:49 pm
The Otavio link smacks of an attempt either by his agent or Porto to put pressure on Leeds to make a better offer to the player/club. And it probably isn't a coincidence that it's against the background of Raphinha pushing for a move away from Leeds, for whom he would seem a direct replacement at a not dissimilar cost to the price being discussed for Raphinha. His profile just seems odd for us - he's 27, playing in Portugal (with only a handful of caps for the national side) with consistently unremarkable numbers for an attacking player.

However, while it seems exceptionally unlikely we'd make a move for him (especially for £30-35m+), there's certainly a degree of logic to it. He seems versatile, playing either as an attacking midfielder or a right sided forward. There's been a lot of chat about the possibility of using a 4-2-3-1 formation and if he can play as either the central or right sided player in the three then he'd be very useful, or frankly as a midfielder in our more traditional 4-3-3 setup. We don't seem to have much cover for Salah on the right (Nunez, Diaz and Jota all seem to be left sided/central players whilst Bobby is undoubtedly at his best playing through the middle) and I'm not sure which of the players we have are particularly suited to the attacking midfielder role.

The issue with the above is essentially Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is on the face of it another player who plays a very similar role. Midfielder/attacking midfielder/wide player. And the news of late has been that we plan on keeping him, in which case is it really worth spending £30+ on Otavio?

No idea but an interesting link even if it's likely bollocks.

Yeah, any (unlikely) interest in Otavio would depend on Ox leaving, since they are both playing pretty much at the same positions. Very good player though, and would be an excellent replacement for Raphinha at Leeds ...

https://youtu.be/iYAWpIPnxQ0
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:15 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32733 on: Today at 09:41:33 pm »
Otavio only became a Portuguese national in 2021, he's been in every Portugal squad this Calendar year.  I haven't watched him for Porto, but I've seen him a few times for the national team. He certainly has the work rate that we'd require.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,589
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32734 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:19:49 pm

The link like you say is most likely nonsense but you raise an interesting about Salah's position because no one else obvious immediately sticks out. Diaz is probably the closest, he played there a couple of times last season (Benfica at home and I think another game?) but is obviously better on the left. I'm curious about who plays there this season should Salah not be available. Moreso, if he goes next summer, we'll definitely need to replace him and by the reports this summer, will also be looking at bringing in a midfielder in so we might be dropping a lot next summer.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:19:49 pm
It's not like this is ever going to be an "official" position or a guarantee. We'll respond to any relevant developments in the market. If Bellingham's situation changes we might offer for him. If we get an acceptable bid for Salah then I'd be stunned if we didn't take steps to replace him. Similarly if we got a very decent
offer for Ox I wouldn't be surprised if we took it.

Yeah, that makes sense. It seems unlikely that anyone else will come in but it's not definitive, given the way the club operates.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:24 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32735 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:32 pm
Little Trent.  ;D



I'm telling you now, he is one hell of a player. Absolutely lightning and deadly. I know his family, but a friend of mine has been involved in football here for a long long time said he seen nothing like him.  His uncle was a hell of a player too, played for Southampton. Better that Sean Friars by a long way he says (Friars played for us in the Evans days but things didnt work out for a few reason off the field)
The fella on the left is a friend of mine too, what a player he was I played with him for years.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32736 on: Today at 10:03:19 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:52:10 pm
I'm telling you now, he is one hell of a player. Absolutely lightning and deadly. I know his family, but a friend of mine has been involved in football here for a long long time said he seen nothing like him.  His uncle was a hell of a player too, played for Southampton. Better that Sean Friars by a long way he says (Friars played for us in the Evans days but things didnt work out for a few reason off the field)
The fella on the left is a friend of mine too, what a player he was I played with him for years.

Great to hear that. Getting the top youth talent from UK/Ireland should be a priority. In the worst case scenario, we'll get a resonable return on them, like in the cases of Solanke, Wilson, Ibe, Ward, Kent, Neco and the likes ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,066
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32737 on: Today at 10:06:04 pm »
Have I missed something? Who is that? Presumably weve just signed him? :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,680
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32738 on: Today at 10:16:32 pm »
Trent Kone-Doherty mate.  We're officially signing him in 4 days on his 16th birthday.  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,066
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32739 on: Today at 10:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:16:32 pm
Trent Kone-Doherty mate.  We're officially signing him in 4 days on his 16th birthday.  ;D

With a name like that youd hope hes destined to be a great attacking right back.

I mean, Matt is.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32740 on: Today at 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:06:04 pm
Have I missed something? Who is that? Presumably weve just signed him? :D

It was agreed a few months back now but just he's just turning 16 now shortly. He's been ripping up youth football here, and even for Ireland he's playing I think under 21 at 15 years old. I seen him once or twice but it was phenomenal to see. He plays pretty much as a winger but he scores an absolute bag full. The story's here say it was Us, the 2 Manc clubs, Arsenal and Celtic in for him, and I know for a fact Brighton made an offer for him. You never know with young players, but if he keeps his head and has a bit of luck, he'll do very very well
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,589
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32741 on: Today at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:52:10 pm
I'm telling you now, he is one hell of a player. Absolutely lightning and deadly. I know his family, but a friend of mine has been involved in football here for a long long time said he seen nothing like him.  His uncle was a hell of a player too, played for Southampton. Better that Sean Friars by a long way he says (Friars played for us in the Evans days but things didnt work out for a few reason off the field)
The fella on the left is a friend of mine too, what a player he was I played with him for years.

Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:20:11 pm
It was agreed a few months back now but just he's just turning 16 now shortly. He's been ripping up youth football here, and even for Ireland he's playing I think under 21 at 15 years old. I seen him once or twice but it was phenomenal to see. He plays pretty much as a winger but he scores an absolute bag full. The story's here say it was Us, the 2 Manc clubs, Arsenal and Celtic in for him, and I know for a fact Brighton made an offer for him. You never know with young players, but if he keeps his head and has a bit of luck, he'll do very very well

Thanks mate, looking forward to seeing for the U18's(?) team next season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,096
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32742 on: Today at 10:51:11 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:33:22 pm
Strong player too.

When he gets knocked down he gets up again!

Edit:
For the record, yes please. Smashing young midfielder. If he kicks on - and we are a great destination to bring through talent - he could be almost anything. Part of me wonders if someone like Dortmund might be all over it, in anticipation of sticking another on on the conveyor belt for when Bellingham eventually departs.

Dortmund just pissing the night away, really...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32743 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:03:19 pm
Great to hear that. Getting the top youth talent from UK/Ireland should be a priority. In the worst case scenario, we'll get a resonable return on them, like in the cases of Solanke, Wilson, Ibe, Ward, Kent, Neco and the likes ...

Not British but Roony Bardghji is one I hope we're keeping tabs on.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32744 on: Today at 11:34:31 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 11:01:15 pm
Not British but Roony Bardghji is one I hope we're keeping tabs on.

Never seen the kid play, since I don't watch the Danish league, but read some good things about him. Hopefully we have him on our radar ...
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32745 on: Today at 11:44:58 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:20:11 pm
It was agreed a few months back now but just he's just turning 16 now shortly. He's been ripping up youth football here, and even for Ireland he's playing I think under 21 at 15 years old. I seen him once or twice but it was phenomenal to see. He plays pretty much as a winger but he scores an absolute bag full. The story's here say it was Us, the 2 Manc clubs, Arsenal and Celtic in for him, and I know for a fact Brighton made an offer for him. You never know with young players, but if he keeps his head and has a bit of luck, he'll do very very well

He's not anywhere near the Ireland under 21s. He has played for the 16s and 17s.

Good player mind. The fact we are a club who deals in quality rather than quantity at youth level is what swayed his decision to join us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 814 815 816 817 818 [819]   Go Up
« previous next »
 