LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

amir87

  
  
  
  
« Reply #32680 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:40 am
Nicolo Zaniolo hasn't signed a new contract with AS Roma, and his current one runs out in 2024. Could be an interesting target for next summer ...

https://youtu.be/n1NmlBQgeZo

Feels like an expensive Juve signing to me.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
« Reply #32681 on: Today at 11:24:25 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:21:12 am
Good player but lost his explosive pace after that last knee injury. Also very rare for a top Italian player to leave Serie A in their prime.

Well, he did look like he has regained quite a lot of his pace in the second part of the season, and he is not his prime. He is yet to turn 23 ...
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
« Reply #32682 on: Today at 11:25:39 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:21:30 am
Feels like an expensive Juve signing to me.

Nah, Juventus have Chiesa for the same position ...
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
« Reply #32683 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:40 am
Nicolo Zaniolo hasn't signed a new contract with AS Roma, and his current one runs out in 2024. Could be an interesting target for next summer ...

https://youtu.be/n1NmlBQgeZo
Not for us he won't be....
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
« Reply #32684 on: Today at 11:28:51 am »
I understand the aversion some of our fans have toward Italian players after Aquilani, Borini and Balotelli, but lets not forget that 2 of the best signings in the history of our club came from Zaniolo's club ...
HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
« Reply #32685 on: Today at 11:29:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:40 am
Nicolo Zaniolo hasn't signed a new contract with AS Roma, and his current one runs out in 2024. Could be an interesting target for next summer ...

https://youtu.be/n1NmlBQgeZo

I doubt we would go anywhere near him given he's had 2 ACL injuries (one on each knee). That's a huge red flag. I wouldn't touch him with a bargepole.
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
« Reply #32686 on: Today at 11:30:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:28:51 am
I understand the aversion some of our fans have toward Italian players after Aquilani, Borini and Balotelli, but lets not forget that 2 of the best signings in the history of our club came from Zaniolo's club ...

He's not very good, fuck all to do with where he's from. Everyone would love Barella.
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
« Reply #32687 on: Today at 11:30:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:28:51 am
I understand the aversion some of our fans have toward Italian players after Aquilani, Borini and Balotelli, but lets not forget that 2 of the best signings in the history of our club came from Zaniolo's club ...
Dossena and Rush?
