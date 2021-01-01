« previous next »
Offline markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32640 on: Yesterday at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
I'm baffled why people are twisting themselves into knots to ignore this basic premise of how a wage structure works in all business.

Football works slightly different from most other industries!!!
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32641 on: Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:32:22 pm
Football works slightly different from most other industries!!!
to a degree. but not that much different when it comes to basic wages.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32642 on: Yesterday at 03:40:04 pm »
So @nffc busy in the transfer market with Awoniyi confirmed. Deal for goalie Henderson done too but hes not back till July 1st so will be announced then. Also the club doing everything they can to sign Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

https://twitter.com/NatJacksonsport/status/1540627521691160576
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32643 on: Yesterday at 03:58:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm
to a degree. but not that much different when it comes to basic wages.
Or human nature, or agents' constant bias toward maximizing player compensation.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32644 on: Yesterday at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:08:45 pm
And who are you selling to pay the increased wages that Alisson, VVD and TAA now want?

I really don't think it works like that as much as people think it does. But guess what, we're going to have to pay them more on their next contract if we want to keep them, maybe VVD excluded given his age. Letting Mane and Salah go doesn't stop that process from happening.
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32645 on: Yesterday at 04:48:12 pm »
Posting this here aswell:

Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm
Sadio Manes PR Manager Bacary Cissé on a reported 100k salary at LFC:

"Those are false rumours. We didn't want to talk about that. A player of Sadio's calibre can't be earning the salary that people are speaking about. The numbers circulating are completely wrong." [@TV5MONDE]

Cissé:

"Sadio was already earning more than that when he joined Liverpool from Southampton. He extended his contract in 2018 and his salary was much higher than the numbers circulating in the media.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32646 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 04:48:12 pm
Posting this here aswell:

In other words, no-one knows anything about salaries but people will still treat something 'wot I saw online' as gospel
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32647 on: Yesterday at 04:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 04:48:12 pm
Posting this here aswell:

That is suggesting the media reporting bullshit. That can't be true ...
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32648 on: Yesterday at 05:01:41 pm »
I like the way the club is going about its business. We pay well, very well in fact, but it is also within a structure, within our means. It is sustainable and is a key factor in our success.

Bobby Firmino strikes me as a player who will go in to his mid 30s without too much of a decline. He has had some form and fitness issues, but the underlying attributes are all still there, and his game has never been about out and out pace. I actually think Firmino can have a big influence on Carvalho in the next couple of years, as hopefully the young lad rises up.

Mane and Origi left, and Diaz and Nunez arrived. New heroes will emerge. Its always the case. Im happy with those changes.

Mo still up in the air, but likely to leave on a Bosman to maximize his earning potential. At that point another new hero will emerge.

We cant extend ourselves to the point of breaking something important, to keep aging players. We offer a lot. Sign or dont sign. We will be quite fine. If and when Mo goes too, life will go on and Liverpool will still be fighting for everything at the very top.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32649 on: Yesterday at 05:35:43 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:01:41 pm
I like the way the club is going about its business. We pay well, very well in fact, but it is also within a structure, within our means. It is sustainable and is a key factor in our success.

Bobby Firmino strikes me as a player who will go in to his mid 30s without too much of a decline. He has had some form and fitness issues, but the underlying attributes are all still there, and his game has never been about out and out pace. I actually think Firmino can have a big influence on Carvalho in the next couple of years, as hopefully the young lad rises up.

Mane and Origi left, and Diaz and Nunez arrived. New heroes will emerge. Its always the case. Im happy with those changes.

Mo still up in the air, but likely to leave on a Bosman to maximize his earning potential. At that point another new hero will emerge.

We cant extend ourselves to the point of breaking something important, to keep aging players. We offer a lot. Sign or dont sign. We will be quite fine. If and when Mo goes too, life will go on and Liverpool will still be fighting for everything at the very top.

If Mo left now he'd still earn silly numbers. I'm ok with how things are but I am a little worried about our midfield.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32650 on: Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:56:14 pm
I just don't know what people have been watching these last few years - he might not rely on pace but he's increasingly injury prone, less explosive than he once was and less productive overall. I'm not sure any of those three counts can be labelled at Mane or Salah, bar perhaps the middle one for Mane to an extent.

Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:01:41 pm
Bobby Firmino strikes me as a player who will go in to his mid 30s without too much of a decline. He has had some form and fitness issues, but the underlying attributes are all still there, and his game has never been about out and out pace. I actually think Firmino can have a big influence on Carvalho in the next couple of years, as hopefully the young lad rises up.

Is Firmino particularly injury prone? Last season he was in and out a few times but before that, I don't remember him being particularly so. Transfermarkt doesn't show him to be injury prone prior to last season either. Now, he may continue getting injuries this season and in the future but I don't think one season is a particularly strong pattern.

So getting rid of him (not you G Richards) because he's injury prone doesn't tally.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32651 on: Yesterday at 06:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 05:35:43 pm
If Mo left now he'd still earn silly numbers. I'm ok with how things are but I am a little worried about our midfield.

The midfield would be the top priority for me now, too.

We have the numbers, but there is a question mark over durability, as a few get older. The biggest vulnerability is if both Henderson and Fabinho get injured at the same time, as we could get overrun in the engine room.

I can understand the thinking that if the one we want isnt available now, then we keep our powder dry in the meantime.

Its far from a desperate situation in midfield and we will probably still be fine for the season ahead, and not adding another midfielder right now might also see Jones and Elliot get more minutes, which in turn could help them stake a good claim to be mainstays into the future.

Still, I can see both sides of it. But overall Im chilled, and I know the club will act decisively when the right player is available.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32652 on: Yesterday at 06:10:48 pm »
Minamino deal complete now according to Tap-in.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32653 on: Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm »
I would definitely keep Bobby, especially if he has the desire to stay, and doesnt demand a kings ransom. He will also help the newbies settle, as we have a wholesome culture of established South American players that the newer ones can integrate with.

In addition to that, I think Bobby has plenty to offer as a player, and I dont see much of a decline for him for the next few years. With the five sub rule too, it will help us balance the playing needs of older and younger players over the season.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32654 on: Yesterday at 06:12:28 pm »
Sounds like nonsense but just saw this in the Mirror. Agent talk to get Leeds to up their bid, Id guess.

Quote
Porto expect Liverpool to firm up their interest in winger Otavio this week after rejecting £26million bid from Leeds.

The Portuguese side believe an official offer of around £34m will be made by Jurgen Klopps club in what is expected to be a pivotal week for the players future. Brazil-born Portugal international Otavio has a release clause of around £51m in his contract.

But it is understood the Primeira Liga side are willing to do business at around the £38m mark and the players agent, Israel Oliveira, is in England trying to get a deal over the line for the 27-year-old.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-leeds-otavio-27327473
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32655 on: Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm »
Good luck to Minamino. Good player who scored goals for us when called upon. Squad man not main man for us, and at his age he has every right to try to play more football for someone else. Sensible move all round.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32656 on: Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:02:46 pm
The midfield would be the top priority for me now, too.

We have the numbers, but there is a question mark over durability, as a few get older. The biggest vulnerability is if both Henderson and Fabinho get injured at the same time, as we could get overrun in the engine room.

I can understand the thinking that if the one we want isnt available now, then we keep our powder dry in the meantime.

Its far from a desperate situation in midfield and we will probably still be fine for the season ahead, and not adding another midfielder right now might also see Jones and Elliot get more minutes, which in turn could help them stake a good claim to be mainstays into the future.

Still, I can see both sides of it. But overall Im chilled, and I know the club will act decisively when the right player is available.

My concern is next summer. If Salah does leave then we have to replace him and potentially Keita, Milner and OX and the other lads are all a year older. If it stays as is id argue we need to cm's next summer and a Salah replacement.

Get a young CM in now and it eases some pressure on the older lads in midfield.

Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32657 on: Yesterday at 07:55:21 pm »
it seems obvious now that Diaz was Manes replacement. Club were likely aware that Mane was leaving so moved for him then.  Based on that im not sure we will be signing another forward.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32658 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm »
No one said we were signing another forward after Nunez and Carvalho.  No one should be stupid enough to think it as well.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32659 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:50:56 am
I mean I was one of the only people saying Nunez would be a good signing while most of the forum were dubbing him the new Andy Carroll so your insinuation that I'm the first to be negative or whatever is wrong and uncalled for.

My wider point is it makes little sense to retain Firmino yet let Salah and Mane go - if we don't want players to decline on our books then it should be a widespread policy.

In my personal opinion we should have been looking to use some of these pLyers' wages to bump Mane and Salah up because they're going to be very difficult to replace. Thankfully it looks like we have signed two very good players to do so but I'd still rather have Mane and Salah around than Firmino and another for example. Obviously we don't have unlimited wages but we seem to dish out inflated wages to less talented players at times yet draw the line at our best ones...

It comes down to value, the continuity of keeping Firmino for another season or two at the same or a lower salary is clearly a reasonable decision, doubling Mane's salary obviously doesn't deliver the same value, even without any of the inevitable knock-on effect on other salaries in the squad.

The idea that Keita, Firmino etc leaving would release enough salary to bump both Mane and Salah enough for them to sign new deals is simply laughable, Mane signed with Bayern for £360k a week and it seems unlikely that Mo is asking for less than that from us either.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32660 on: Yesterday at 09:15:22 pm »
I think if Mo is not going to sign then we'll sign an attacker in January hopefully and a left-footer at that. Given how much of the goalscoring load had been on him and Mane we need to be proactive and get someone in before he leaves otherwise whoever comes in the summer will be massively burdened by his legacy. Diaz signing earlier helped in this matter too because he showed enough in the 6 months to not be treated as someone filling mane's shoes.
I still have hope that Mo may just sign the deal because he does care about records and he'll have a chance to break as many as he wants if he stays put. It might be a compromise of sorts where we pay him a handsome loyalty bonus and signing fee without breaking the actual basic wage structure.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32661 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
No one said we were signing another forward after Nunez and Carvalho.  No one should be stupid enough to think it as well.

Definitely not this summer.

Numbers wise we were fine in attack going into last season but even then it was Origi and Minamino needed to cover for AFCON mostly. As we signed Diaz it left us carrying one too many, numbers wise, once we had the AFCON players back. Therefore Origi, Minamino and Mane out and Diaz, Carvalho and Nunez in balances out.

The only glaring need to complete the squad is a CM and that's mainly because of Thiago's injury record and Henderson/Milner's age leading to a lack of legs in the middle of the park.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32662 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm »
Missing out on Tchouameni was seriously annoying. Fucking Real Madrid.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32663 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:12:28 pm
Sounds like nonsense but just saw this in the Mirror. Agent talk to get Leeds to up their bid, Id guess.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-leeds-otavio-27327473

Otavio is a very good player, but I'd be very surprised if we are interested in him. We don't need him ...
Offline BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32664 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm »
My senses are definitely tingling but I'm not sure why.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32665 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm »
I could post something to get you tingling. Just how deep do you want to go down the rabbit hole?
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32666 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
I could post something to get you tingling. Just how deep do you want to go down the rabbit hole?

Are these the famous Amir pics?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32667 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm
I could post something to get you tingling. Just how deep do you want to go down the rabbit hole?
Joe Rogans Deep Web only podcasts with Lex Fridman?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32668 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
Are these the famous Amir pics?

Silent r?
Offline afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32669 on: Today at 12:06:19 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
Are these the famous Amir pics?

Reads as though it might be Effes pics...
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32670 on: Today at 07:24:13 am »


Carney Chukwuemeka looks special, think thats one were seriously interested in
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32671 on: Today at 07:36:39 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:56:14 pm
I just don't know what people have been watching these last few years - he might not rely on pace but he's increasingly injury prone, less explosive than he once was and less productive overall. I'm not sure any of those three counts can be labelled at Mane or Salah, bar perhaps the middle one for Mane to an extent.

If we retain him it's because he's a cheaper option, not a better one.


Firmino hardly missed a game until last season. He was virtually ever present in the league before that. He played 74 of the 76 league games in the prior two seasons.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32672 on: Today at 08:23:44 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:24:13 am

Carney Chukwuemeka looks special, think thats one were seriously interested in
Are you saying he's the next Jude Bellingham?
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32673 on: Today at 08:29:22 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:23:44 am
Are you saying he's the next Jude Bellingham?

Hes on a free so its an opportunistic deal, pretty much considered as one of the best midfielders in the country for his age group so wed definitely be interested
