I like the way the club is going about its business. We pay well, very well in fact, but it is also within a structure, within our means. It is sustainable and is a key factor in our success.



Bobby Firmino strikes me as a player who will go in to his mid 30s without too much of a decline. He has had some form and fitness issues, but the underlying attributes are all still there, and his game has never been about out and out pace. I actually think Firmino can have a big influence on Carvalho in the next couple of years, as hopefully the young lad rises up.



Mane and Origi left, and Diaz and Nunez arrived. New heroes will emerge. Its always the case. Im happy with those changes.



Mo still up in the air, but likely to leave on a Bosman to maximize his earning potential. At that point another new hero will emerge.



We cant extend ourselves to the point of breaking something important, to keep aging players. We offer a lot. Sign or dont sign. We will be quite fine. If and when Mo goes too, life will go on and Liverpool will still be fighting for everything at the very top.