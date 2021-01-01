« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32600 on: Today at 01:48:08 pm »
Buying Phillips may well be a good thing for Abu Dhabi, but people need to stop using him starting for England as a justification for how good he may be  ;D

Getting picked in a starting 11 by an awful, inept coach as Southgate, isnt a point of reference to how good someone is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32601 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:08 pm
Buying Phillips may well be a good thing for Abu Dhabi, but people need to stop using him starting for England as a justification for how good he may be  ;D

Getting picked in a starting 11 by an awful, inept coach as Southgate, isnt a point of reference to how good someone is.

Trent doesn't start for England. Sell him, he's useless
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32602 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:45:47 pm
For 42-45m buying Phillips is great business by City. You say every squad would like Hendo but Phillips is ahead of him at England and wont be expecting to start week in week out at City. Them buying Phillips is a good thing though as they will be less likely to be in for Bellingham who is better than Hendo and Phillips.

Does that mean Walker, Trippier and Reece James are all better than Trent, then? Gareth Southgate seems to think so, not sure anyone should be putting too much faith in his judgement of a player.

It's not great business by City IMO, they could have signed a better player than Kalvin Phillips with the resources they have. But they can afford to spend big money on squad players and it doesn't carry as much of a consequence if it doesn't work out as it would for others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32603 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:41:24 am
Firmino has let it be known he will take a reduction to stay. Milner has already taken a reduction in wages to stay. The equation isn't 'what could we afford to throw at Salah if we got rid?' but 'is their contribution to the squad (in the widest sense, including morale and camaraderie) worth their pay cheque?'

Well quite. And some posters are seemingly basing their posts on an assumption that Firmino is finished at the top level. Id prefer to think that his fitness and form will return; hes 30 not 34, and unlike Mane and Salah, has never relied on pace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32604 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:42:24 pm
We very rarely bring anyone into the club on more than around 120k a week. Nunez is reported to be on around that figure despite signing for potentially a club record fee. I think there's a few midfielders out there who could do a good job for us on somewhere around 80k a week on their first deal.

I never said anything about letting the captain go btw, but not sure I'd have been so quick to sign him up on the wages he's on when he's shown clear physical decline in recent seasons. I mean that's the main reason which is given to letting Mane and Salah go...


If you were in a situation where we either extend Hendo's contract on the terms he agreed to or let him go, what would you do...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32605 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:52:03 pm
Well quite. And some posters are seemingly basing their posts on an assumption that Firmino is finished at the top level. Id prefer to think that his fitness and form will return; hes 30 not 34, and unlike Mane and Salah, has never relied on pace.

I just don't know what people have been watching these last few years - he might not rely on pace but he's increasingly injury prone, less explosive than he once was and less productive overall. I'm not sure any of those three counts can be labelled at Mane or Salah, bar perhaps the middle one for Mane to an extent.

If we retain him it's because he's a cheaper option, not a better one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32606 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:51:01 pm
Does that mean Walker, Trippier and Reece James are all better than Trent, then? Gareth Southgate seems to think so, not sure anyone should be putting too much faith in his judgement of a player.

It's not great business by City IMO, they could have signed a better player than Kalvin Phillips with the resources they have. But they can afford to spend big money on squad players and it doesn't carry as much of a consequence if it doesn't work out as it would for others.

The players mentioned are better defenders than Tent, not a better player. Southgate is defensive minded.

Look, Hendo is a leader but now getting on. We need to replace him hence why I feel we will go all out for Bellingham this and next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32607 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:25:58 pm
Of course. They're clearly great human beings and good footballers, but I'm not sure they were quite worth the wages we last renewed them at (Milner's previous contract, not the one he signed this summer as no one seems to have any real idea what it is) when we seem to be hard-balling everyone else about to turn 30 or already at that stage of their careers, and could do with renovating the midfield.

They are also LEADERS, something that money can rarely buy, be it in football, or any other area of life ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32608 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:56:14 pm
I just don't know what people have been watching these last few years - he might not rely on pace but he's increasingly injury prone, less explosive than he once was and less productive overall. I'm not sure any of those three counts can be labelled at Mane or Salah, bar perhaps the middle one for Mane to an extent.

If we retain him it's because he's a cheaper option, not a better one.

As opposed to you who would destroy our wage structure and just throw money at Salah and Mane, regardless of what that does to the rest of the team. Your theory would destroy us as a club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32609 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:56:57 pm
The players mentioned are better defenders than Tent

 ;D ;D Yeah, no.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32610 on: Today at 01:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:45:47 pm
For 42-45m buying Phillips is great business by City. You say every squad would like Hendo but Phillips is ahead of him at England and wont be expecting to start week in week out at City. Them buying Phillips is a good thing though as they will be less likely to be in for Bellingham who is better than Hendo and Phillips.

To be honest, Maguire is starting for England ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32611 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:56:14 pm
I just don't know what people have been watching these last few years - he might not rely on pace but he's increasingly injury prone, less explosive than he once was and less productive overall. I'm not sure any of those three counts can be labelled at Mane or Salah, bar perhaps the middle one for Mane to an extent.

If we retain him it's because he's a cheaper option, not a better one.

I think we are keeping him, in part, as he might adapt to being a squad player better than Mane.  Klopp doesn't really rotate that much, if we sign Nunez, Mane goes to the bench

Finances are only part of the reason, IMO,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32612 on: Today at 02:00:02 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:42:24 pm
We very rarely bring anyone into the club on more than around 120k a week. Nunez is reported to be on around that figure despite signing for potentially a club record fee. I think there's a few midfielders out there who could do a good job for us on somewhere around 80k a week on their first deal.

Go on, name some then.

Quote
I never said anything about letting the captain go btw, but not sure I'd have been so quick to sign him up on the wages he's on when he's shown clear physical decline in recent seasons. I mean that's the main reason which is given to letting Mane and Salah go...

Pretty well established that Mane wanted a new challenge despite the club wanting to extend him, unless you were referring to the fact the supposed physical decline is why we're not prepared to offer them similar to what Bayern offered Mane?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32613 on: Today at 02:01:38 pm »


Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:45:47 pm
For 42-45m buying Phillips is great business by City. You say every squad would like Hendo but Phillips is ahead of him at England and wont be expecting to start week in week out at City. Them buying Phillips is a good thing though as they will be less likely to be in for Bellingham who is better than Hendo and Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32614 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:56:57 pm
The players mentioned are better defenders than Tent, not a better player. Southgate is defensive minded.

Look, Hendo is a leader but now getting on. We need to replace him hence why I feel we will go all out for Bellingham this and next season.

Bollocks, you've just bought into a crap narrative that is used to cover for the fact that Southgate isn't a good enough manager to use a player like Trent effectively.

I don't care if Henderson is "getting on", Phillips isn't a better player regardless of what Gareth Southgate thinks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32615 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:58:55 pm
As opposed to you who would destroy our wage structure and just throw money at Salah and Mane, regardless of what that does to the rest of the team. Your theory would destroy us as a club.

I'm personally of the belief if we had acted early with Mane and Salah they'd have taken 300k per week to stay with us, whether that's right who knows, certainly not this late in the day anyway.

I wouldn't want to 'destroy' the wage structure but equally would have no issue if the club pays its best players more wages in order to keep them even if it has to sacrifice a few overpaid squad players to do so, we have plenty of young talent who I believe can step up.

Like I said earlier, it's all about choices, we've made the ones we've made and I'm fine with it but do wonder if there's a few different ones which could've been made along the way to put us in a better position to keep them, pointless carrying on the discussion any further really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32616 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm »
I'm sure there is a good reason but if we don't want to fuck up our wage structure and have offered Salah £300k a week and he wants £400k why not just give him a £15m bonus for signing a 3 year contract? That will cover the wage difference over the three years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32617 on: Today at 02:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:07:39 pm
I'm sure there is a good reason but if we don't want to fuck up our wage structure and have offered Salah £300k a week and he wants £400k why not just give him a £15m bonus for signing a 3 year contract? That will cover the wage difference over the three years.

Because then we're still paying him the same amount of money overall?  And others will look at Salah's example and ask for crazy bonuses for re-signing.
