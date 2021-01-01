As opposed to you who would destroy our wage structure and just throw money at Salah and Mane, regardless of what that does to the rest of the team. Your theory would destroy us as a club.



I'm personally of the belief if we had acted early with Mane and Salah they'd have taken 300k per week to stay with us, whether that's right who knows, certainly not this late in the day anyway.I wouldn't want to 'destroy' the wage structure but equally would have no issue if the club pays its best players more wages in order to keep them even if it has to sacrifice a few overpaid squad players to do so, we have plenty of young talent who I believe can step up.Like I said earlier, it's all about choices, we've made the ones we've made and I'm fine with it but do wonder if there's a few different ones which could've been made along the way to put us in a better position to keep them, pointless carrying on the discussion any further really.