« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1510803 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32560 on: Today at 07:16:17 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm
If you'd said to me a year ago we're going to let Salah and Mane go but retaining Milner, Keita and Firmino I'd have said you're fucking joking me.

Personally I'd have been using the likes of Keita, Ox, Firmino and Milner's wages to bump Salah and Mane's wages up since they've been our main match winners for several years now but the club has taken a different direction - got to hope it's the right one

I don't understand what is so confusing. The wage in itself is not a problem the problem is:
A) You're giving 400K to a player in his 30s what if his form falls off a cliff a year (for example) into his new contract?
B) The likes of VVD and Allison may ask for parity and are they not just as important as Salah? Any new player you sign may ask for parity.

You're making a rod for your own back and opening Pandora's box and once opened you won't be able to close it again.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:18 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,987
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32561 on: Today at 07:28:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:16:17 am
I don't understand what is so confusing. The wage in itself is not a problem the problem is
A) You're giving 400K to a player in his 30s what if  his form falls off a cliff a year (for example) into his new contract.
B) The of VVD and Allison may ask for parity are they not just as important as Salah. Any new player you sign may ask for parity.

You're making a rod for your own back and opening Pandora's box and once opened you won't be able to close it again.

United showing themselves to be the perfect example of this now, with new signings wanting huge wages to play for them and failed signings proving difficult to move on.

It's a really tough line to walk though, letting someone like Salah leave on a free does feel like madness, but if the alternative is the weekly wage budget potentially growing by £1 million+ you can see why we'd be desperate to avoid it. It's just a shame we likely won't be able to move him on for a big fee, but I guess that's the price we pay for getting his peak years.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32562 on: Today at 07:35:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:28:43 am
United showing themselves to be the perfect example of this now, with new signings wanting huge wages to play for them and failed signings proving difficult to move on.

It's a really tough line to walk though, letting someone like Salah leave on a free does feel like madness, but if the alternative is the weekly wage budget potentially growing by £1 million+ you can see why we'd be desperate to avoid it. It's just a shame we likely won't be able to move him on for a big fee, but I guess that's the price we pay for getting his peak years.

You just have to hope we have a good season and enough money in the bank to secure a Salah replacement (Nkunku will have a £51m release clause) and Bellingham without having to make a significant sale.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:18 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,987
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32563 on: Today at 07:51:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:35:04 am
You just have to hope we have a good season and enough money in the bank to secure a Salah replacement (Nkunku will have a £51m release clause) and Bellingham with having to make a significant sale.

The money situation is hard to guess, if you count Diaz as a summer signing then we've spent a fair bit, but if Salah goes then between him, Mane, Minamino and a few squad players, we've probably brought the wage budget down a lot too. Assuming we stick to the approach of bringing in new players on £100-150 k/week, maybe we're okay with overspending a bit on transfers now, knowing we'll cover the installments in wages saved.

Our income is growing every season too.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32564 on: Today at 08:14:44 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:51:31 am
The money situation is hard to guess, if you count Diaz as a summer signing then we've spent a fair bit, but if Salah goes then between him, Mane, Minamino and a few squad players, we've probably brought the wage budget down a lot too. Assuming we stick to the approach of bringing in new players on £100-150 k/week, maybe we're okay with overspending a bit on transfers now, knowing we'll cover the installments in wages saved.

Our income is growing every season too.

Also, with the new signings being so low you know you're securing your long term future.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32565 on: Today at 08:22:06 am »
Newcastle have offered around 40m Euros for Diaby apparently. Diaby open to a move but not to Newcastle. He figures quite neatly on the stats posted in the Klopp Template thread, as does Olise. 
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32566 on: Today at 08:31:07 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm
If you'd said to me a year ago we're going to let Salah and Mane go but retaining Milner, Keita and Firmino I'd have said you're fucking joking me.

Personally I'd have been using the likes of Keita, Ox, Firmino and Milner's wages to bump Salah and Mane's wages up since they've been our main match winners for several years now but the club has taken a different direction - got to hope it's the right one

But we havent done that have we, in your little scenario youve completely discounted that weve signed both Diaz and Nunez who are players on the pathway to being elite players. Not to mention, youd be the first poster to complain about the club if Salah or Mané got hurt and we sold off the depth that sits underneath them.

The club clearly know what theyre doing. As many posters have pointed out in the earlier pages, the club isnt going to fall into the trap of being held to ransom by pre-agents like United have with the likes of De Gea and Pogba. Any player that leaves on a free wouldve provided great value over the course of their time with us. If someone leaves on a free, weve probably had them for below-market value wages for the last 18-24 months of their deal. Not that you want to lose every player on a free but weve shown were not afraid to lose the odd player on a free if we cant reach a happy medium with them on a renewal. Our revenues are that massive these days that we could easily have Mo leave on a Bosman and then drop 60m on Nkunkus release clause and not be much worse off financially.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32567 on: Today at 08:45:48 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:22:06 am
Newcastle have offered around 40m Euros for Diaby apparently. Diaby open to a move but not to Newcastle. He figures quite neatly on the stats posted in the Klopp Template thread, as does Olise.

One of the players i'd like us to be looking at to eventually replace some of Mo's output if/when he goes,think Nkunku's likely going to PSG as he's hinted.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32568 on: Today at 09:08:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:35:04 am
You just have to hope we have a good season and enough money in the bank to secure a Salah replacement (Nkunku will have a £51m release clause) and Bellingham without having to make a significant sale.

Just on this- our revenues have grown significantly over the past few years and there will be plenty of extra cash coming in next summer too. The shirt sponsorship is expected to double bringing in an additional £40m/ year and the Annie Road will open and bring another £10-15m for example. Those two will be enough to finance say Bellingham and Nkunku at £150m plus both on wages of £170k per week for example

We are at a completely different financial level then when we had to sell Coutinho to fund a transformation. The money I think is there to invest in a big player or a couple of good players to bulk the squad each season as required
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32569 on: Today at 09:50:51 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:51:31 am
The money situation is hard to guess, if you count Diaz as a summer signing then we've spent a fair bit, but if Salah goes then between him, Mane, Minamino and a few squad players, we've probably brought the wage budget down a lot too. Assuming we stick to the approach of bringing in new players on £100-150 k/week, maybe we're okay with overspending a bit on transfers now, knowing we'll cover the installments in wages saved.

Our income is growing every season too.
We have to be able to afford Salah too, in case he does stay.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,987
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32570 on: Today at 10:01:52 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:50:51 am
We have to be able to afford Salah too, in case he does stay.

I know, what I meant was that we could cover the cost of a Salah replacement with the saved wages, but if we don't need to replace him then even better!
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32571 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 08:31:07 am
But we havent done that have we, in your little scenario youve completely discounted that weve signed both Diaz and Nunez who are players on the pathway to being elite players. Not to mention, youd be the first poster to complain about the club if Salah or Mané got hurt and we sold off the depth that sits underneath them.

The club clearly know what theyre doing. As many posters have pointed out in the earlier pages, the club isnt going to fall into the trap of being held to ransom by pre-agents like United have with the likes of De Gea and Pogba. Any player that leaves on a free wouldve provided great value over the course of their time with us. If someone leaves on a free, weve probably had them for below-market value wages for the last 18-24 months of their deal. Not that you want to lose every player on a free but weve shown were not afraid to lose the odd player on a free if we cant reach a happy medium with them on a renewal. Our revenues are that massive these days that we could easily have Mo leave on a Bosman and then drop 60m on Nkunkus release clause and not be much worse off financially.

I mean I was one of the only people saying Nunez would be a good signing while most of the forum were dubbing him the new Andy Carroll so your insinuation that I'm the first to be negative or whatever is wrong and uncalled for.

My wider point is it makes little sense to retain Firmino yet let Salah and Mane go - if we don't want players to decline on our books then it should be a widespread policy.

In my personal opinion we should have been looking to use some of these pLyers' wages to bump Mane and Salah up because they're going to be very difficult to replace. Thankfully it looks like we have signed two very good players to do so but I'd still rather have Mane and Salah around than Firmino and another for example. Obviously we don't have unlimited wages but we seem to dish out inflated wages to less talented players at times yet draw the line at our best ones...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:57 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32572 on: Today at 10:57:03 am »
I don't think Firmino or Milner is stopping us from paying/offering Salah or Mane more.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32573 on: Today at 11:03:11 am »
If Salah AND Firmino leave you have to replace two players not just one. If Firmino is open to a rolling contract similar to Milner then only have to deal with getting one forward next summer. It will also give Kaide Gordon time to mature.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32574 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:03:11 am
If Salah AND Firmino leave you have to replace two players not just one. If Firmino is open to a rolling contract similar to Milner then only have to deal with getting one forward next summer. It will also give Kaide Gordon time to mature.
Depends on Carvalho really, who I assume we rate high and expect to contribute. Already have Jota, Nunez and Diaz and Carvalho as forward options. I love us having attacking options but.you don't need 6 first team level players for 3 positions
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32575 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:57:03 am
I don't think Firmino or Milner is stopping us from paying/offering Salah or Mane more.

We don't have unlimited wages. Our policy seems to be to have a fairly level playing field when it comes to wages which has clearly helped create a positive atmosphere and successful squad so is difficult to argue with.

However, it will make retaining our best players difficult as we are seeing now. We're lucky VVD and Alisson aren't greedy characters and seem to love playing for us because they could clearly be earning a lot more elsewhere.

I think we could have more squad players in the 50-80k region let's say rather than the 100-150 region we seem to have at the moment and that would allow us to push our top earners up higher.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Up
« previous next »
 