I don't understand what is so confusing. The wage in itself is not a problem the problem is

A) You're giving 400K to a player in his 30s what if his form falls off a cliff a year (for example) into his new contract.

B) The of VVD and Allison may ask for parity are they not just as important as Salah. Any new player you sign may ask for parity.



You're making a rod for your own back and opening Pandora's box and once opened you won't be able to close it again.



United showing themselves to be the perfect example of this now, with new signings wanting huge wages to play for them and failed signings proving difficult to move on.It's a really tough line to walk though, letting someone like Salah leave on a free does feel like madness, but if the alternative is the weekly wage budget potentially growing by £1 million+ you can see why we'd be desperate to avoid it. It's just a shame we likely won't be able to move him on for a big fee, but I guess that's the price we pay for getting his peak years.