Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1509837 times)

If you'd said to me a year ago we're going to let Salah and Mane go but retaining Milner, Keita and Firmino I'd have said you're fucking joking me.

Personally I'd have been using the likes of Keita, Ox, Firmino and Milner's wages to bump Salah and Mane's wages up since they've been our main match winners for several years now but the club has taken a different direction - got to hope it's the right one

I don't understand what is so confusing. The wage in itself is not a problem the problem is:
A) You're giving 400K to a player in his 30s what if his form falls off a cliff a year (for example) into his new contract?
B) The likes of VVD and Allison may ask for parity and are they not just as important as Salah? Any new player you sign may ask for parity.

You're making a rod for your own back and opening Pandora's box and once opened you won't be able to close it again.
I don't understand what is so confusing. The wage in itself is not a problem the problem is
A) You're giving 400K to a player in his 30s what if  his form falls off a cliff a year (for example) into his new contract.
B) The of VVD and Allison may ask for parity are they not just as important as Salah. Any new player you sign may ask for parity.

You're making a rod for your own back and opening Pandora's box and once opened you won't be able to close it again.

United showing themselves to be the perfect example of this now, with new signings wanting huge wages to play for them and failed signings proving difficult to move on.

It's a really tough line to walk though, letting someone like Salah leave on a free does feel like madness, but if the alternative is the weekly wage budget potentially growing by £1 million+ you can see why we'd be desperate to avoid it. It's just a shame we likely won't be able to move him on for a big fee, but I guess that's the price we pay for getting his peak years.
United showing themselves to be the perfect example of this now, with new signings wanting huge wages to play for them and failed signings proving difficult to move on.

It's a really tough line to walk though, letting someone like Salah leave on a free does feel like madness, but if the alternative is the weekly wage budget potentially growing by £1 million+ you can see why we'd be desperate to avoid it. It's just a shame we likely won't be able to move him on for a big fee, but I guess that's the price we pay for getting his peak years.

You just have to hope we have a good season and enough money in the bank to secure a Salah replacement (Nkunku will have a £51m release clause) and Bellingham with having to make a significant sale.
You just have to hope we have a good season and enough money in the bank to secure a Salah replacement (Nkunku will have a £51m release clause) and Bellingham with having to make a significant sale.

The money situation is hard to guess, if you count Diaz as a summer signing then we've spent a fair bit, but if Salah goes then between him, Mane, Minamino and a few squad players, we've probably brought the wage budget down a lot too. Assuming we stick to the approach of bringing in new players on £100-150 k/week, maybe we're okay with overspending a bit on transfers now, knowing we'll cover the installments in wages saved.

Our income is growing every season too.
