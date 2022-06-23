Gotta keep Naby and Bobby, think they would sign new deals at marginally increased pay. With players like Milner and Bobby, you keep them not only because they jump in when needed, but also for the experience they bring to the younger players. Would love it it Bobby retired at LFC but expect he will be at one other club before too long. Salah could be a lost cause but still live in hope he wants to extend his contract, as times goes on the less confident I am of this.



Not sure how I feel about our transfer business so far, too early to tell I suppose. All seemingly good players brought in, those we have lost so far did give us some squad depth, this really helped at the business end of the season. We gave youth a good crack when our defence was in pieces a season or so back, it generally worked out well but wasn't ideal and nearly missed out on top 4 as a consequence. It was an anomaly of a season but still.



Not sure Jota is going to be too impressed with being super sub as he approaches his prime either, not sure Darwin will be that person either. In Origi you had that dependable and experienced player who could swoop in and do a job, think we are missing that now, unless Bobby is happy to be that guy, rather he played more to be honest!!



Its a tricky time for the club, not a full blown rebuild but trying to get everyone game time whilst looking to replace players with whomever isnt being enticed by Sportwash and state owned garbage.