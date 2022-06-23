« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:52:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:18:35 am
Fucking hell, it must have got bad if he prefers twatter  :o  He'll be back once the loons on there wreck his head.

We need him back for his #sausages stuff, I miss the lunacy and the belly busting laughs

He'll never be happier in his life than he will be on twitter. It will be the best day(s) of his life.
Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 10:43:51 pm
Usual stuff going on, I see. Capons binned it off so theres nobody to call for review if people get posts deleted and/or warnings. So, you know, Peter - ask yourself if you need to be antagonising people, and everyone else, ask yourself if you could use the ignore button.

Really?  :o

That's a shame. He's a great laugh and good to have around. Hopefully he comes back once the football starts up again.
Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm
Where's the Awoniyi money, John?
Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:52:34 am
He'll never be happier in his life than he will be on twitter. It will be the best day(s) of his life.

 :D
Yesterday at 12:38:33 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm
Where's the Awoniyi money, John?
Good move for Forest. You'd think he'd do decent there and it addresses a clear need in their squad.

A few more million in the pot for us too.
Yesterday at 12:53:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:18:35 am
Fucking hell, it must have got bad if he prefers twatter  :o  He'll be back once the loons on there wreck his head.

We need him back for his #sausages stuff, I miss the lunacy and the belly busting laughs

Never mind all the funky music of which I've never heard...
Yesterday at 02:34:03 pm
some real challenges for Ward, KLopp, FSG & co this summer
Mane gone - with half decent money for someone with a year left
a few more with a year left
Salah, Ox, Keita and Bobby Firmino

stick or twist?
Yesterday at 02:38:25 pm
Keita will likely get a new deal, the others will probably be allowed to leave.

We clearly won't be offering Ox a new deal, Bobby is a maybe and Mo has his offer and it seems won't be taking it, at this stage.

I think we'll be sticking for now, but would personally prefer to bring in one more midfielder so as to allow for less churn next summer.
Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:34:03 pm
some real challenges for Ward, KLopp, FSG & co this summer
Mane gone - with half decent money for someone with a year left
a few more with a year left
Salah, Ox, Keita and Bobby Firmino

stick or twist?
Other than Salah, who is probably the least likely to sign at this point, I wouldn't be offering anything more than their current pay to any of them. Think at the point they're all more likely to try and get better deals elsewhere whilst we continue a bit of a rebuild. I'm not sure anyone is going to make an offer for the latter 3 either where we'd be tempted to sell
Yesterday at 02:50:34 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
Other than Salah, who is probably the least likely to sign at this point, I wouldn't be offering anything more than their current pay to any of them. Think at the point they're all more likely to try and get better deals elsewhere whilst we continue a bit of a rebuild. I'm not sure anyone is going to make an offer for the latter 3 either where we'd be tempted to sell

I'm assuming Keita won't be on huge wages as he hasn't signed an extension yet, if the club is confident we can keep him fit I'd absolutely be looking to extend his contract even if it means paying more.

Bobby is an awkward one, he was quite injury prone last season but when he was fit his scoring rate was still good, and since he doesn't rely on pace he should age well. Again I don't know what his current wages are but if they're not huge I'd be tempted to sign him up too, if only to preserve his value.
Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm
I'd take Pablo Fornals here and think he'd do the right-sided central midfielder role quite effectively. Definitive Moyes favourite though at West Ham so the cost probably wouldn't represent value, especially if they're talking £60m for Bowen.

We're not linked to him I just think he's good.
Yesterday at 03:08:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm
I'd take Pablo Fornals here and think he'd do the right-sided central midfielder role quite effectively. Definitive Moyes favourite though at West Ham so the cost probably wouldn't represent value, especially if they're talking £60m for Bowen.

We're not linked to him I just think he's good.

I like your opinions generally, but I think thats a poor call. Fornals isnt of the required standard imho.
Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm
Where's the Awoniyi money, John?

According to twitter the money is going to be spent on Linda. And taken out the club via admin expenses.
Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm
Bobby should definitely get a new deal. Hes a good player, great at times, and not very expensive. Were not gonna get someone better anyway
Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm
Gotta keep Naby and Bobby, think they would sign new deals at marginally increased pay. With players like Milner and Bobby, you keep them not only because they jump in when needed, but also for the experience they bring to the younger players. Would love it it Bobby retired at LFC but expect he will be at one other club before too long. Salah could be a lost cause but still live in hope he wants to extend his contract, as times goes on the less confident I am of this.

Not sure how I feel about our transfer business so far, too early to tell I suppose. All seemingly good players brought in, those we have lost so far did give us some squad depth, this really helped at the business end of the season. We gave youth a good crack when our defence was in pieces a season or so back, it generally worked out well but wasn't ideal and nearly missed out on top 4 as a consequence. It was an anomaly of a season but still.

Not sure Jota is going to be too impressed with being super sub as he approaches his prime either, not sure Darwin will be that person either. In Origi you had that dependable and experienced player who could swoop in and do a job, think we are missing that now, unless Bobby is happy to be that guy, rather he played more to be honest!!

Its a tricky time for the club, not a full blown rebuild but trying to get everyone game time whilst looking to replace players with whomever isnt being enticed by Sportwash and state owned garbage.
Yesterday at 03:43:53 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:08:17 pm
I like your opinions generally, but I think thats a poor call. Fornals isnt of the required standard imho.
I wouldn't go near him at the price West Ham wanted, but I think there's a very tidy player in there. I'm not advocating signing him if it impacts a higher quality player such as Bellingham joining in the future, but I'd certainly take Fornals if the price was right.

It's not going to be though, he's crucial to West Ham. Really nice passer, does the defensive stuff really very well, deceptively athletic. I do have a suspicion he's one of those that may be exposed a touch at a higher level, but I'm curious to see whether that's the case - Spain have started to cap him and he has a goal in him, albeit maybe isn't quite creative enough.

I also think this bulkier, deeper-lying version of Julian Brandt that we've been seeing the past year would do a decent job for us.

Ultimately, these are all semi-punts in a hypothetical world where they cost sub £25m and are to be squad depth that allows for rotation, continuity given the squad will churn next season and to cover the minutes of outgoing players or those who won't be used much.
Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
I read somewhere recently, (I can't remember where) that Firmino values staying above money.

(Reckon that has as much credibility as most of the stuff Samie posts).
Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:38:25 pm
Keita will likely get a new deal, the others will probably be allowed to leave.

Yeah I reckon you're right.

Saw that too about Firmino, but I can't remember where I read it/heard it either!
Yesterday at 04:22:40 pm
Id love for Firmino to stay, maybe drop him as a deep attacking midfielder.
Yesterday at 04:24:05 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:43:53 pm

Ultimately, these are all semi-punts in a hypothetical world where they cost sub £25m and are to be squad depth that allows for rotation, continuity given the squad will churn next season and to cover the minutes of outgoing players or those who won't be used much.
We don't need to make those type of signings though. We're in a position where we should only be taking those kind of punts on young players like Ramsey or Carvalho who we believe can develop further. More senior signings should be coming in and be expected to be first choice level players, not just squad depth
Yesterday at 04:34:24 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:43:53 pm
I wouldn't go near him at the price West Ham wanted, but I think there's a very tidy player in there. I'm not advocating signing him if it impacts a higher quality player such as Bellingham joining in the future, but I'd certainly take Fornals if the price was right.

It's not going to be though, he's crucial to West Ham. Really nice passer, does the defensive stuff really very well, deceptively athletic. I do have a suspicion he's one of those that may be exposed a touch at a higher level, but I'm curious to see whether that's the case - Spain have started to cap him and he has a goal in him, albeit maybe isn't quite creative enough.

I also think this bulkier, deeper-lying version of Julian Brandt that we've been seeing the past year would do a decent job for us.

Ultimately, these are all semi-punts in a hypothetical world where they cost sub £25m and are to be squad depth that allows for rotation, continuity given the squad will churn next season and to cover the minutes of outgoing players or those who won't be used much.

yes!
Very intelligent player, hes been able to reinvent himself a bit, no longer a wide attacker, but more a central attacking midfielder. Still a big fan, not that I expect him to move from Dortmund. 
Yesterday at 04:36:58 pm
I'd be surprised if Firmino didn't sign a short extension on reduced wages. Unless he fancies one last go in another league before he's really cracking on. I wouldn't begrudge him leaving on a free as do think he's likely to contribute this coming season.

Keita and Salah will sign new deals IMO.
Yesterday at 05:22:36 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:34:03 pm
some real challenges for Ward, KLopp, FSG & co this summer
Mane gone - with half decent money for someone with a year left
a few more with a year left
Salah, Ox, Keita and Bobby Firmino

stick or twist?

Ox is staying, I suspect Keita and Gomez will get offered new contracts and Salah and Bobby will probably be allowed to leave.
Yesterday at 06:08:56 pm
Firmino is really good mates with Alisson and Fabinho so wouldn't surprise me if he fancied staying for that reason alone.
Yesterday at 06:27:30 pm
Looked back and the Firmino stuff comes from Brazil, his own quotes.
Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:22:36 pm
Ox is staying

This seems unlikely and honestly would be bad for him and the club
Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
This seems unlikely and honestly would be bad for him and the club
Yep, I'd agree with that. I think we've put out to journos that he'll stay so that clubs know we'll actually require a fee for them to take him this summer.
Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm
Amusingly, Barcelona still owe us 42m for Coutinho :lmao this will never not be hilarious.

(Although we sold the fee on, so Barca actually owe a finance company somewhere)

Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
This seems unlikely and honestly would be bad for him and the club

If we got a decent offer , Im sure he would be let move on
Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
We're not signing Bellingham. When it comes to British talent it's quite clear (IMO) we go for them before the potential tax kicks in. We're happy to pay a bit more for talented 16-18 year olds who has yet to prove themselves at the highest level. But the way transfers work today, once a 18-20 year old has had a good season or two in a top 5 league, the asking price for said player is somehow combined with a "what if" tax, which is pretty much equates to his would be value if he becomes as good as he could. Which is quite insane. A great talent who could be a great player (like Bellingham) today touts prices like 100m+. on pure promise. I think it's very sound that we're trying to go for these talents before said tax is applied, like Harvey, Carvalho and Ramsay.
Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm
Amusingly, Barcelona still owe us 42m for Coutinho :lmao this will never not be hilarious.

(Although we sold the fee on, so Barca actually owe a finance company somewhere)



Owing us without owing us.

Liverpool sold the debt to a factoring company, but if Barcelona still owe money to that third party, it depends on the terms of our deal with the third party. They could hold Liverpool responsible if Barca default  (most are recourse accounts). Or they could have held back a certain percentage. Technically, they still owe Liverpool. If they default, it could cost us financially.

I really cant see a factoring company make a non-recourse agreement on £100m+, so theyll likely reclaim it from us if Barca default.
Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm
So are we done for the summer then?
Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm
So are we done for the summer then?

We really shouldn't
Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Owing us without owing us.

Liverpool sold the debt to a factoring company, but if Barcelona still owe money to that third party, it depends on the terms of our deal with the third party. They could hold Liverpool responsible if Barca default  (most are recourse accounts). Or they could have held back a certain percentage. Technically, they still owe Liverpool. If they default, it could cost us financially.

I really cant see a factoring company make a non-recourse agreement on £100m+, so theyll likely reclaim it from us if Barca default.
No chance. I work for a debt purchaser, our business model is to buy debt at % of the overall debt and then it's ours, if we get full payment then great, if we don't we'll take the hit, it's the business model. I would assume our deal on the Coutinho fee is the same.
Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm
No chance. I work for a debt purchaser, our business model is to buy debt at % of the overall debt and then it's ours, if we get full payment then great, if we don't we'll take the hit, it's the business model. I would assume our deal on the Coutinho fee is the same.

What would the percentage be on £100m?
Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm
Amusingly, Barcelona still owe us 42m for Coutinho :lmao this will never not be hilarious.

(Although we sold the fee on, so Barca actually owe a finance company somewhere)

I think that this is another stroke of financial genius - selling our debt knowing how Barca are. Edwards doesn't get enough credit for it.
Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm
Gotta keep Naby and Bobby, think they would sign new deals at marginally increased pay. With players like Milner and Bobby, you keep them not only because they jump in when needed, but also for the experience they bring to the younger players. Would love it it Bobby retired at LFC but expect he will be at one other club before too long. Salah could be a lost cause but still live in hope he wants to extend his contract, as times goes on the less confident I am of this.

Not sure how I feel about our transfer business so far, too early to tell I suppose. All seemingly good players brought in, those we have lost so far did give us some squad depth, this really helped at the business end of the season. We gave youth a good crack when our defence was in pieces a season or so back, it generally worked out well but wasn't ideal and nearly missed out on top 4 as a consequence. It was an anomaly of a season but still.

Not sure Jota is going to be too impressed with being super sub as he approaches his prime either, not sure Darwin will be that person either. In Origi you had that dependable and experienced player who could swoop in and do a job, think we are missing that now, unless Bobby is happy to be that guy, rather he played more to be honest!!

Its a tricky time for the club, not a full blown rebuild but trying to get everyone game time whilst looking to replace players with whomever isnt being enticed by Sportwash and state owned garbage.

If you'd said to me a year ago we're going to let Salah and Mane go but retaining Milner, Keita and Firmino I'd have said you're fucking joking me.

Personally I'd have been using the likes of Keita, Ox, Firmino and Milner's wages to bump Salah and Mane's wages up since they've been our main match winners for several years now but the club has taken a different direction - got to hope it's the right one
Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm
Amusingly, Barcelona still owe us 42m for Coutinho :lmao this will never not be hilarious.

(Although we sold the fee on, so Barca actually owe a finance company somewhere)


Looks like they bought Pjanic from 5 different clubs!
Today at 12:13:21 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm
I think that this is another stroke of financial genius - selling our debt knowing how Barca are. Edwards doesn't get enough credit for it.
To be honest we probably did it to have the readies available to spend straight away, rather than any kind of prediction about Barca's future liquidity
Today at 01:36:49 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:13:21 am
To be honest we probably did it to have the readies available to spend straight away, rather than any kind of prediction about Barca's future liquidity
Fair, but still... Barca's bubble was clearly growing after they sold Neymar.
