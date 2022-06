Fabio Vieira reminds me of a poor man’s Ozil. He looks like a player who could be a brilliant impact sub but won’t be able to affect games regularly across 90 minute contests.



Oddly he may have suited someone like City better to come on and assist with unlocking stubborn low blocks in 30-minute cameos. He only played 1300 minutes in the league last season, where Porto didn’t seem to feel he could fit into their preferred style particularly well (a 4-4-2 mostly). The fact he got 11 assists in so few minutes reflects perhaps Arsenal’s intent - a player who can come off the bench and already have sussed another side out and able to create chances and goals off the back of that.



He’s a 10 though and Arsenal have Smith-Rowe and Odegaard so I’m just a touch unsure what the idea is with him. £34.5m is a lot for someone I’m speculating they’ve signed as a modular addition, a super sub effectively. Whereas we might’ve employed him as a 10, or even a false nine (which I doubt he could’ve down effectively) he seems a classic Arsenal signing in adding strength to an already strong area and neglecting actual needs.